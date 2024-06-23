Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 23

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years HEICO Corporation (HEI) 7/1 7/15 0.1 0.11 10.00% 0.19% 17 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jun 24 (Ex-Div 6/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Heartland BancCorp (OTCQX:HLAN) 7/10 0.759 91.2 3.33% 11 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Jun 25 (Ex-Div 6/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) 7/10 0.34 53.5 2.54% 8 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Jun 26 (Ex-Div 6/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 7/11 0.45 26.42 6.81% 12 Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) 7/19 0.28 35.42 3.16% 8 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 7/15 0.71 187.91 1.51% 29 Sempra (SRE) 7/15 0.62 75.27 3.29% 21 Click to enlarge

Thursday Jun 27 (Ex-Div 6/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 7/15 0.25 61.5 4.88% 12 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 7/15 1.3 116.56 4.46% 14 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 7/18 0.44 71.07 2.48% 21 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 7/15 0.43 83.78 2.05% 30 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 7/12 0.31 22.83 5.43% 44 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) 7/15 0.29 15.73 7.37% 5 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 7/29 0.9 CAD 47.46 5.54% 9 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 7/17 1.03 109.7 3.76% 14 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 7/15 0.29 24.9 4.66% 11 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 8/5 0.25 422.05 0.24% 13 Danaher Corporation (DHR) 7/26 0.27 254.96 0.42% 11 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 7/26 0.479 78.48 2.44% 13 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 7/15 1.27 167.12 3.04% 12 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 7/12 0.4775 64.34 2.97% 20 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 7/31 0.06 121.04 0.20% 17 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) 7/12 0.29 26.85 4.32% 7 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 7/12 2.45 278.22 3.52% 30 First Bancorp (FBNC) 7/25 0.22 30.22 2.91% 6 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 7/15 0.345 24.53 5.63% 9 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 7/15 0.35 36.06 3.88% 13 FMC Corporation (FMC) 7/18 0.58 56.39 4.11% 5 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 7/15 0.37 47.27 3.13% 12 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 7/5 0.25 152.77 0.65% 10 Humana Inc. (HUM) 7/26 0.885 355.48 1.00% 13 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 7/15 1.9 107.73 7.05% 7 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 7/11 1.4 240.4 2.33% 49 Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 7/10 0.54 31.58 6.84% 8 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 7/15 1.15 543 0.85% 15 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 7/12 0.425 66.51 2.56% 12 Medtronic plc (MDT) 7/12 0.7 81.64 3.43% 47 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) 7/15 1.25 826.17 0.61% 7 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 7/15 0.515 54.63 3.77% 54 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 8/9 0.54 157.58 1.37% 51 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 7/15 0.4175 44.52 3.75% 11 Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) 7/12 0.35 141.12 0.99% 19 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 7/15 0.123333 35.46 4.17% 14 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 7/12 0.46 128.18 1.44% 14 Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 7/15 0.94 117.52 3.20% 8 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 7/31 0.8 342.64 0.93% 31 TFI International Inc. (TFII) 7/15 0.4 136.84 1.17% 8 TowneBank (TOWN) 7/12 0.25 26.12 3.83% 12 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 7/12 0.45 57.96 3.11% 13 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 7/15 0.49 39.7 4.94% 13 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) 7/15 0.88 262.41 1.34% 8 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 7/12 0.16 25.45 2.51% 13 The York Water Company (YORW) 7/15 0.2108 35.86 2.35% 26 Click to enlarge

Friday Jun 28 (Ex-Div 7/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 8/12 1.77 272.91 2.59% 42 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 7/15 0.5056 104.63 1.93% 28 CubeSmart (CUBE) 7/15 0.51 45.28 4.51% 14 Equity Residential (EQR) 7/12 0.675 68.31 3.95% 7 Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 7/15 0.17 16.26 4.18% 10 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) 7/16 0.4 52.44 3.05% 10 HEICO Corporation (HEI) 7/15 0.11 227.26 0.10% 17 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 7/8 0.57 46.43 4.91% 14 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 7/23 0.78 115.5 2.70% 13 Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 7/31 0.1 14.63 2.73% 10 Realty Income Corporation (O) 7/15 0.263 53.15 5.94% 31 Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) 7/12 0.09 274 0.13% 6 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 7/15 0.45 120.69 1.49% 12 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 7/9 0.3 58.74 2.04% 11 State Street Corporation (STT) 7/11 0.69 72.24 3.82% 13 Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 7/15 1.17 754.81 0.62% 19 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 7/12 0.56 25.56 8.76% 12 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 7/1 1.4 2.3% Ameren Corporation (AEE) 6/28 0.67 3.8% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 6/28 1.4 3.2% Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 7/1 0.4 1.7% The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 7/1 0.92 2.3% Allegion plc (ALLE) 6/28 0.48 1.7% AMETEK, Inc. (AME) 6/28 0.28 0.7% Apollo Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK:APLO) 7/1 0.56 6.1% Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 6/28 2.2 1.9% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 6/28 5.25 1.3% Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 6/28 0.24 2.4% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 6/28 0.51 1.3% Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 7/1 0.29 3.4% Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 6/28 0.95 1.6% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 6/28 0.355 5.8% Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) 7/1 0.2178 2.0% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 6/28 0.405 6.0% Brookfield Corporation (BN) 6/28 0.08 0.8% Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 7/1 0.62 2.9% Cadence Bank (CADE) 7/1 0.25 3.6% Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 6/28 1.565 6.5% C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 7/1 0.44 3.7% C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 7/1 0.61 2.8% CME Group Inc. (CME) 6/25 1.15 2.4% Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 6/28 0.845 CAD 2.1% ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 6/28 0.27 4.1% CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 6/27 0.3 2.9% Capital Southwest (CSWC) 6/28 0.57 9.1% Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 7/1 0.46 4.5% CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 6/28 0.38 8.9% Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) 6/28 0.49 4.9% Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 6/28 0.27 1.5% DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 6/28 1.1 1.9% Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 6/28 1.22 3.3% Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 6/28 1.51 1.2% Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 6/28 0.26 2.7% Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) 6/25 1.63 1.2% Eversource Energy (ES) 6/28 0.715 5.0% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 6/28 1.62 4.1% First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 7/1 0.18 2.6% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) 7/1 8.8 1.8% Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 6/28 0.17 5.8% Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 6/28 0.48 3.9% Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 6/27 0.36 1.2% First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 6/28 0.15 3.6% Genpact Limited (G) 6/26 0.1525 1.9% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 6/28 0.08 6.9% GATX Corporation (GATX) 6/30 0.58 1.8% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 6/27 0.77 4.4% Corning Incorporated (GLW) 6/27 0.28 2.8% Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 7/1 1 2.8% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 6/27 2.75 2.4% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 6/28 0.0251 2.5% Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 6/28 0.2225 2.1% Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 6/28 0.34 4.1% Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 6/28 0.23 6.8% Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 7/1 0.19 3.8% Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 6/28 0.45 1.3% ITT Inc (ITT) 7/1 0.319 1.0% Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 6/28 0.38 2.5% The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 7/1 0.485 3.1% Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 6/28 0.9 1.9% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 6/28 0.0466 4.2% Leidos Holdings (LDOS) 6/28 0.38 1.0% Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 6/28 3.15 2.7% Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) 7/1 0.09 0.9% McKesson Corporation (MCK) 7/1 0.62 0.4% Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 6/28 0.74 0.5% Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX:MNAT) 7/1 0.28 4.4% M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 6/28 1.35 3.7% Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 6/28 0.24 1.6% NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 7/1 2.5 1.9% New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 7/1 0.42 4.0% NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 7/1 0.37 1.5% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 6/28 0.56 5.3% NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 6/28 0.65 5.3% NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 6/28 0.4624 5.0% Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) 6/28 0.55 11.6% Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 6/28 0.4 0.8% Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 7/1 0.56 3.8% Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 6/28 0.6 3.3% PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 6/28 1.355 3.2% Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 6/27 0.71 3.5% Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 6/28 0.96 3.5% Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 6/28 0.295 5.2% Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCPK:PNBI) 6/28 0.25 4.5% Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 6/28 0.2 1.1% Peoples Ltd. (OTCPK:PPLL) 6/28 0.62 3.5% QNB Corp. (OTCPK:QNBC) 6/28 0.37 6.4% Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 7/1 0.24 5.1% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 6/28 0.39 0.7% Service Corporation International (SCI) 6/28 0.3 1.6% Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 7/1 0.21 5.1% Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 7/1 0.38 4.1% SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 6/28 0.2175 4.7% STERIS plc (STE) 6/26 0.52 1.0% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 7/1 0.3 2.5% The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 6/28 0.85 2.7% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 6/27 1.24 4.2% Truxton Corporation (OTCPK:TRUX) 6/25 0.2175 1.4% The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 6/28 1.05 2.0% United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 7/1 0.37 4.7% UGI Corporation (UGI) 7/1 0.375 6.6% Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 6/28 0.73 7.6% UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 7/1 0.39 2.0% UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 6/25 2.1 1.7% Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 6/28 1.3 2.3% Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) 6/25 0.37 3.1% Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) 6/28 0.39 0.6% Vistra Corp. (VST) 6/28 0.2175 1.0% Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) 6/26 0.31 2.3% Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 6/28 0.16 1.3% W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 6/28 0.12 0.6% WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 7/1 0.36 5.5% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 6/27 0.36 1.0% Click to enlarge

In Case You Missed It

Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:

Week of June 16

Week of June 9

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.