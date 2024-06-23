Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 23

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
HEICO Corporation
|
(HEI)
|
7/1
|
7/15
|
0.1
|
0.11
|
10.00%
|
0.19%
|
17
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jun 24 (Ex-Div 6/25)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Heartland BancCorp
|
7/10
|
0.759
|
91.2
|
3.33%
|
11
Tuesday Jun 25 (Ex-Div 6/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Omega Flex, Inc.
|
(OFLX)
|
7/10
|
0.34
|
53.5
|
2.54%
|
8
Wednesday Jun 26 (Ex-Div 6/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Getty Realty Corp.
|
(GTY)
|
7/11
|
0.45
|
26.42
|
6.81%
|
12
|
Invitation Homes Inc.
|
(INVH)
|
7/19
|
0.28
|
35.42
|
3.16%
|
8
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
|
(LECO)
|
7/15
|
0.71
|
187.91
|
1.51%
|
29
|
Sempra
|
(SRE)
|
7/15
|
0.62
|
75.27
|
3.29%
|
21
Thursday Jun 27 (Ex-Div 6/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
7/15
|
0.25
|
61.5
|
4.88%
|
12
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
7/15
|
1.3
|
116.56
|
4.46%
|
14
|
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
|
(AXS)
|
7/18
|
0.44
|
71.07
|
2.48%
|
21
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
(BANF)
|
7/15
|
0.43
|
83.78
|
2.05%
|
30
|
Franklin Resources, Inc.
|
(BEN)
|
7/12
|
0.31
|
22.83
|
5.43%
|
44
|
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.
|
(BNL)
|
7/15
|
0.29
|
15.73
|
7.37%
|
5
|
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|
(CM)
|
7/29
|
0.9 CAD
|
47.46
|
5.54%
|
9
|
Camden Property Trust
|
(CPT)
|
7/17
|
1.03
|
109.7
|
3.76%
|
14
|
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
|
(CTRE)
|
7/15
|
0.29
|
24.9
|
4.66%
|
11
|
Dillard's, Inc.
|
(DDS)
|
8/5
|
0.25
|
422.05
|
0.24%
|
13
|
Danaher Corporation
|
(DHR)
|
7/26
|
0.27
|
254.96
|
0.42%
|
11
|
Amdocs Limited
|
(DOX)
|
7/26
|
0.479
|
78.48
|
2.44%
|
13
|
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
7/15
|
1.27
|
167.12
|
3.04%
|
12
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|
(ELS)
|
7/12
|
0.4775
|
64.34
|
2.97%
|
20
|
The Ensign Group, Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
7/31
|
0.06
|
121.04
|
0.20%
|
17
|
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(EPRT)
|
7/12
|
0.29
|
26.85
|
4.32%
|
7
|
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|
(ESS)
|
7/12
|
2.45
|
278.22
|
3.52%
|
30
|
First Bancorp
|
(FBNC)
|
7/25
|
0.22
|
30.22
|
2.91%
|
6
|
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
|
(FCPT)
|
7/15
|
0.345
|
24.53
|
5.63%
|
9
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
7/15
|
0.35
|
36.06
|
3.88%
|
13
|
FMC Corporation
|
(FMC)
|
7/18
|
0.58
|
56.39
|
4.11%
|
5
|
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(FR)
|
7/15
|
0.37
|
47.27
|
3.13%
|
12
|
FirstService Corporation
|
(FSV)
|
7/5
|
0.25
|
152.77
|
0.65%
|
10
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
7/26
|
0.885
|
355.48
|
1.00%
|
13
|
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
|
(IIPR)
|
7/15
|
1.9
|
107.73
|
7.05%
|
7
|
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|
(ITW)
|
7/11
|
1.4
|
240.4
|
2.33%
|
49
|
Kilroy Realty Corporation
|
(KRC)
|
7/10
|
0.54
|
31.58
|
6.84%
|
8
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
7/15
|
1.15
|
543
|
0.85%
|
15
|
Mondelez International, Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
7/12
|
0.425
|
66.51
|
2.56%
|
12
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
7/12
|
0.7
|
81.64
|
3.43%
|
47
|
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
|
(MPWR)
|
7/15
|
1.25
|
826.17
|
0.61%
|
7
|
National Fuel Gas Company
|
(NFG)
|
7/15
|
0.515
|
54.63
|
3.77%
|
54
|
Nucor Corporation
|
(NUE)
|
8/9
|
0.54
|
157.58
|
1.37%
|
51
|
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
|
(REXR)
|
7/15
|
0.4175
|
44.52
|
3.75%
|
11
|
Regal Rexnord Corporation
|
(RRX)
|
7/12
|
0.35
|
141.12
|
0.99%
|
19
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
7/15
|
0.123333
|
35.46
|
4.17%
|
14
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
7/12
|
0.46
|
128.18
|
1.44%
|
14
|
Sun Communities, Inc.
|
(SUI)
|
7/15
|
0.94
|
117.52
|
3.20%
|
8
|
Stryker Corporation
|
(SYK)
|
7/31
|
0.8
|
342.64
|
0.93%
|
31
|
TFI International Inc.
|
(TFII)
|
7/15
|
0.4
|
136.84
|
1.17%
|
8
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
7/12
|
0.25
|
26.12
|
3.83%
|
12
|
Terreno Realty Corporation
|
(TRNO)
|
7/12
|
0.45
|
57.96
|
3.11%
|
13
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
7/15
|
0.49
|
39.7
|
4.94%
|
13
|
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
|
(WTW)
|
7/15
|
0.88
|
262.41
|
1.34%
|
8
|
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
|
(XRAY)
|
7/12
|
0.16
|
25.45
|
2.51%
|
13
|
The York Water Company
|
(YORW)
|
7/15
|
0.2108
|
35.86
|
2.35%
|
26
Friday Jun 28 (Ex-Div 7/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|
(APD)
|
8/12
|
1.77
|
272.91
|
2.59%
|
42
|
Cardinal Health, Inc.
|
(CAH)
|
7/15
|
0.5056
|
104.63
|
1.93%
|
28
|
CubeSmart
|
(CUBE)
|
7/15
|
0.51
|
45.28
|
4.51%
|
14
|
Equity Residential
|
(EQR)
|
7/12
|
0.675
|
68.31
|
3.95%
|
7
|
Fulton Financial Corporation
|
(FULT)
|
7/15
|
0.17
|
16.26
|
4.18%
|
10
|
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GSBC)
|
7/16
|
0.4
|
52.44
|
3.05%
|
10
|
HEICO Corporation
|
(HEI)
|
7/15
|
0.11
|
227.26
|
0.10%
|
17
|
Independent Bank Corp.
|
(INDB)
|
7/8
|
0.57
|
46.43
|
4.91%
|
14
|
Ingredion Incorporated
|
(INGR)
|
7/23
|
0.78
|
115.5
|
2.70%
|
13
|
Investar Holding Corporation
|
(ISTR)
|
7/31
|
0.1
|
14.63
|
2.73%
|
10
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
7/15
|
0.263
|
53.15
|
5.94%
|
31
|
Quanta Services, Inc.
|
(PWR)
|
7/12
|
0.09
|
274
|
0.13%
|
6
|
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|
(RJF)
|
7/15
|
0.45
|
120.69
|
1.49%
|
12
|
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SFBS)
|
7/9
|
0.3
|
58.74
|
2.04%
|
11
|
State Street Corporation
|
(STT)
|
7/11
|
0.69
|
72.24
|
3.82%
|
13
|
Texas Pacific Land Corporation
|
(TPL)
|
7/15
|
1.17
|
754.81
|
0.62%
|
19
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(WASH)
|
7/12
|
0.56
|
25.56
|
8.76%
|
12
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
|
(ADP)
|
7/1
|
1.4
|
2.3%
|
Ameren Corporation
|
(AEE)
|
6/28
|
0.67
|
3.8%
|
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|
(AGM)
|
6/28
|
1.4
|
3.2%
|
Albemarle Corporation
|
(ALB)
|
7/1
|
0.4
|
1.7%
|
The Allstate Corporation
|
(ALL)
|
7/1
|
0.92
|
2.3%
|
Allegion plc
|
(ALLE)
|
6/28
|
0.48
|
1.7%
|
AMETEK, Inc.
|
(AME)
|
6/28
|
0.28
|
0.7%
|
Apollo Bancorp, Inc.
|
7/1
|
0.56
|
6.1%
|
Atrion Corporation
|
(ATRI)
|
6/28
|
2.2
|
1.9%
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
(AVGO)
|
6/28
|
5.25
|
1.3%
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
(BAC)
|
6/28
|
0.24
|
2.4%
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|
(BAH)
|
6/28
|
0.51
|
1.3%
|
Baxter International Inc.
|
(BAX)
|
7/1
|
0.29
|
3.4%
|
Becton, Dickinson and Company
|
(BDX)
|
6/28
|
0.95
|
1.6%
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|
(BEP)
|
6/28
|
0.355
|
5.8%
|
Brown-Forman Corporation
|
(BF.B)
|
7/1
|
0.2178
|
2.0%
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|
(BIP)
|
6/28
|
0.405
|
6.0%
|
Brookfield Corporation
|
(BN)
|
6/28
|
0.08
|
0.8%
|
Popular, Inc.
|
(BPOP)
|
7/1
|
0.62
|
2.9%
|
Cadence Bank
|
(CADE)
|
7/1
|
0.25
|
3.6%
|
Crown Castle International Corp.
|
(CCI)
|
6/28
|
1.565
|
6.5%
|
C&F Financial Corporation
|
(CFFI)
|
7/1
|
0.44
|
3.7%
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|
(CHRW)
|
7/1
|
0.61
|
2.8%
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
6/25
|
1.15
|
2.4%
|
Canadian National Railway Company
|
(CNI)
|
6/28
|
0.845 CAD
|
2.1%
|
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.
|
(COFS)
|
6/28
|
0.27
|
4.1%
|
CSG Systems International, Inc.
|
(CSGS)
|
6/27
|
0.3
|
2.9%
|
Capital Southwest
|
(CSWC)
|
6/28
|
0.57
|
9.1%
|
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(CTBI)
|
7/1
|
0.46
|
4.5%
|
CTO Realty Growth, Inc.
|
(CTO)
|
6/28
|
0.38
|
8.9%
|
Citizens Financial Services, Inc.
|
(CZFS)
|
6/28
|
0.49
|
4.9%
|
Donaldson Company, Inc.
|
(DCI)
|
6/28
|
0.27
|
1.5%
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
6/28
|
1.1
|
1.9%
|
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(DLR)
|
6/28
|
1.22
|
3.3%
|
Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|
(DPZ)
|
6/28
|
1.51
|
1.2%
|
Enterprise Financial Services Corp
|
(EFSC)
|
6/28
|
0.26
|
2.7%
|
Elevance Health Inc.
|
(ELV)
|
6/25
|
1.63
|
1.2%
|
Eversource Energy
|
(ES)
|
6/28
|
0.715
|
5.0%
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
6/28
|
1.62
|
4.1%
|
First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FFIN)
|
7/1
|
0.18
|
2.6%
|
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
|
7/1
|
8.8
|
1.8%
|
Farmers National Banc Corp.
|
(FMNB)
|
6/28
|
0.17
|
5.8%
|
Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
|
(FNF)
|
6/28
|
0.48
|
3.9%
|
Franco-Nevada Corporation
|
(FNV)
|
6/27
|
0.36
|
1.2%
|
First Savings Financial Group, Inc.
|
(FSFG)
|
6/28
|
0.15
|
3.6%
|
Genpact Limited
|
(G)
|
6/26
|
0.1525
|
1.9%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
6/28
|
0.08
|
6.9%
|
GATX Corporation
|
(GATX)
|
6/30
|
0.58
|
1.8%
|
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|
(GILD)
|
6/27
|
0.77
|
4.4%
|
Corning Incorporated
|
(GLW)
|
6/27
|
0.28
|
2.8%
|
Genuine Parts Company
|
(GPC)
|
7/1
|
1
|
2.8%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
(GS)
|
6/27
|
2.75
|
2.4%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
6/28
|
0.0251
|
2.5%
|
Hillenbrand, Inc.
|
(HI)
|
6/28
|
0.2225
|
2.1%
|
Horace Mann Educators Corporation
|
(HMN)
|
6/28
|
0.34
|
4.1%
|
Hooker Furnishings Corporation
|
(HOFT)
|
6/28
|
0.23
|
6.8%
|
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HWBK)
|
7/1
|
0.19
|
3.8%
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|
(ICE)
|
6/28
|
0.45
|
1.3%
|
ITT Inc
|
(ITT)
|
7/1
|
0.319
|
1.0%
|
Kforce Inc.
|
(KFRC)
|
6/28
|
0.38
|
2.5%
|
The Coca-Cola Company
|
(KO)
|
7/1
|
0.485
|
3.1%
|
Lancaster Colony Corporation
|
(LANC)
|
6/28
|
0.9
|
1.9%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
6/28
|
0.0466
|
4.2%
|
Leidos Holdings
|
(LDOS)
|
6/28
|
0.38
|
1.0%
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
|
(LMT)
|
6/28
|
3.15
|
2.7%
|
Merchants Bancorp
|
(MBIN)
|
7/1
|
0.09
|
0.9%
|
McKesson Corporation
|
(MCK)
|
7/1
|
0.62
|
0.4%
|
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|
(MLM)
|
6/28
|
0.74
|
0.5%
|
Marquette National Corporation
|
7/1
|
0.28
|
4.4%
|
M&T Bank Corporation
|
(MTB)
|
6/28
|
1.35
|
3.7%
|
Nasdaq, Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
6/28
|
0.24
|
1.6%
|
NewMarket Corporation
|
(NEU)
|
7/1
|
2.5
|
1.9%
|
New Jersey Resources Corporation
|
(NJR)
|
7/1
|
0.42
|
4.0%
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
7/1
|
0.37
|
1.5%
|
National Storage Affiliates Trust
|
(NSA)
|
6/28
|
0.56
|
5.3%
|
NorthWestern Corporation
|
(NWE)
|
6/28
|
0.65
|
5.3%
|
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
|
(NXRT)
|
6/28
|
0.4624
|
5.0%
|
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation
|
(OCSL)
|
6/28
|
0.55
|
11.6%
|
Universal Display Corporation
|
(OLED)
|
6/28
|
0.4
|
0.8%
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
|
(PB)
|
7/1
|
0.56
|
3.8%
|
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
|
(PEG)
|
6/28
|
0.6
|
3.3%
|
PepsiCo, Inc.
|
(PEP)
|
6/28
|
1.355
|
3.2%
|
Principal Financial Group, Inc.
|
(PFG)
|
6/27
|
0.71
|
3.5%
|
Prologis, Inc.
|
(PLD)
|
6/28
|
0.96
|
3.5%
|
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|
(PLOW)
|
6/28
|
0.295
|
5.2%
|
Pioneer Bankshares, Inc.
|
6/28
|
0.25
|
4.5%
|
Power Integrations, Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
6/28
|
0.2
|
1.1%
|
Peoples Ltd.
|
6/28
|
0.62
|
3.5%
|
QNB Corp.
|
6/28
|
0.37
|
6.4%
|
Regions Financial Corporation
|
(RF)
|
7/1
|
0.24
|
5.1%
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
|
(RNR)
|
6/28
|
0.39
|
0.7%
|
Service Corporation International
|
(SCI)
|
6/28
|
0.3
|
1.6%
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
(SFNC)
|
7/1
|
0.21
|
5.1%
|
Synovus Financial Corp.
|
(SNV)
|
7/1
|
0.38
|
4.1%
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
6/28
|
0.2175
|
4.7%
|
STERIS plc
|
(STE)
|
6/26
|
0.52
|
1.0%
|
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
7/1
|
0.3
|
2.5%
|
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(THG)
|
6/28
|
0.85
|
2.7%
|
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|
(TROW)
|
6/27
|
1.24
|
4.2%
|
Truxton Corporation
|
6/25
|
0.2175
|
1.4%
|
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
|
(TRV)
|
6/28
|
1.05
|
2.0%
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
7/1
|
0.37
|
4.7%
|
UGI Corporation
|
(UGI)
|
7/1
|
0.375
|
6.6%
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
6/28
|
0.73
|
7.6%
|
UMB Financial Corporation
|
(UMBF)
|
7/1
|
0.39
|
2.0%
|
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|
(UNH)
|
6/25
|
2.1
|
1.7%
|
Union Pacific Corporation
|
(UNP)
|
6/28
|
1.3
|
2.3%
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.
|
(VCTR)
|
6/25
|
0.37
|
3.1%
|
Verisk Analytics, Inc.
|
(VRSK)
|
6/28
|
0.39
|
0.6%
|
Vistra Corp.
|
(VST)
|
6/28
|
0.2175
|
1.0%
|
Winnebago Industries, Inc.
|
(WGO)
|
6/26
|
0.31
|
2.3%
|
Worthington Industries, Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
6/28
|
0.16
|
1.3%
|
W. R. Berkley Corporation
|
(WRB)
|
6/28
|
0.12
|
0.6%
|
WesBanco, Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
7/1
|
0.36
|
5.5%
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
6/27
|
0.36
|
1.0%
In Case You Missed It
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
