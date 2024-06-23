Moyo Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As the labor market continues to be relatively strong with a good jobs report in May, I believe that Insperity (NYSE:NSP) may be hitting a potential near-term peak in terms of fundamental performance. As an HR and human capital services firm, their results flow in tandem with the overall labor market in my view. So, with employment at very healthy levels from my perspective, I doubt that there is any more improvement in the financials from this point on. This leads me to rate Insperity as a hold, with shares being fairly valued.

Company Overview

The company "provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance" according to the annual report. Client choose Insperity for human resource services such as "payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services".

In essence, they help companies hire and retain talent. They are a professional employer organization that help businesses manage their workforce efficiently while keeping track of their learning and development. Overall labor market trends and hiring affects how much this company can earn as demand for their services increases in a stronger economy.

To me, services like these tend to have high switching costs because once a client depends on Insperity for HR services, it is very hard to get away from their constant use. Clients rely on Insperity for helping them make their payroll, handle benefits, and develop their workforce. So, revenues tend to be pretty consistent, increasing from $4.3 billion in 2020 to $6.5 billion for the last TTM.

In conclusion, I believe Insperity to be a consistent performer over the last few years but has potentially reached a ceiling in terms of revenues in the medium-term. There's likely no more upside from here, and I expect shares to trade flat around $100 per share.

Slipping Earnings Signal A Potential Peak

Insperity announced Q1 2024 earnings on May 1, 2024 with the following results compared to Q1 2023 earnings,

Average number of WSEEs paid per month decreased 1%

Net income and diluted earnings per share (“diluted EPS”) decreased 17% and 15% to $79 million and $2.08, respectively

Adjusted EPS decreased 15% to $2.27

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 7% to $142 million

WSEEs, or worksite employees is a key indicator to keep track of in my view. Insperity and their respective client act as "co-employers of the employees who work at the client’s worksite, or worksite employees" according to the annual report. So, this number keeps track of the employees that Insperity and their client are working with, and demonstrates the level of activity and business Insperity is doing overall in my view.

It decreased 1% in the last earnings, which shows that the company may be peaking and hitting a ceiling. I believe companies are now fully staffed and do not need to hire any more people. Therefore, many of the profit numbers have decreased year over year which leads me to believe Insperity as reached a temporary peak in earnings that is slowly being corrected.

The earnings call transcript shows the effect of recent lay-offs, "Additionally, we experienced a 42% decline in net hiring in our client base in Q1 of 2024 when compared to the first quarter of 2023". So, this decline in net hiring and some net layoffs show that Insperity's clients aren't in hiring mode currently, which explains why the earnings have decreased YoY.

Recent Jobs Report - 'Little Change'

The BLS reported its jobs report for May 2024, revealing that employment increased by 272,000 in May,

Both the unemployment rate, at 4.0 percent, and the number of unemployed people, at 6.6 million, changed little in May.

Both the labor force participation rate, at 62.5 percent, and the employment-population ratio, at 60.1 percent, were little changed in May.

With most of the numbers showing 'little change', what this means to me is that the hiring may have stalled as all the jobs are already filled. I expect future jobs report to trend relatively negative as I feel that hiring momentum has stalled, with many companies trimming down their headcount in face of overall economic uncertainty.

What this means for Insperity is that I expect growth to stall for the moment, as their revenues and earnings reach a interim ceiling. Although past growth has been remarkable, I don't believe there's any more growth left from here. The jobs report shows that little change has happened, and with unemployment numbers looking pretty good at 4%, there's not much room left for more improvement in my view.

Workday Partnership - A Work In Progress

Investors may be excited about the new partnership with Workday as highlighted in this press release,

The combination of Workday’s best in class technology platform and Insperity’s unmatched service experience will yield an industry-first solution to increase the likelihood, degree, and speed of success for growing companies.

I believe the results are yet to be seen, but the partnership yields a long-term opportunity for both parties. By joining forces, the combined value of the offering should make their services very competitive by helping clients completely outsource their HR department.

To me, this means that going forward HR is going to dramatically change in most companies, as companies like Insperity and Workday are offering full-service HR solutions that may no longer require companies to have a fully staffed in-house HR department. I like this partnership but think the results will require patience, as it is still a work in progress.

Long-term though, this partnership should accelerate revenues and market share for both companies as they become the go-to shop for all things HR related. The reason why this deal makes sense to me is that both partners already have a lot of data, clients, and insight on how small to medium sized companies hire. Their experience and reputation combined should yield a very competitive service that will be sticky, competitive, and profitable for shareholders.

Valuation - $100 Fair Value

Insperity doesn't screen that cheap based on its multiples, and its cash flows seem to have stagnated a bit leading me to believe the shares are fairly valued and present limited upside from here. Overall profitability seems to have reached a ceiling, and with slower hiring from Insperity's clients earnings seem to have maxed out for now.

Assuming revenues grow at a slower place at around 4%, I expect sales to reach at least $7 billion. Apply a 5Y average profit margin of 3% gets me earnings of $210 million, or $5.50 EPS rounded down. I believe this $5.50 EPS number can be reached by 2027, as it already accounts for a slower yearly growth rate.

Apply a sector median of 19x gets me a fair value of $100, rounded down. Thus, I believe the company is fairly valued and the shares are already reflecting a slower earnings growth rate going forward. Overall, the labor market seems to have peaked showing little change, and Insperity's clients don't seem to be in hiring mode. So, the shares have flatlined and I expect it to continue to do so, until earnings start to pick up again.

A hold rating seems appropriate because the company is doing a reasonable job of returning capital to shareholders. Recently, they raised the quarterly dividend from $0.57 to $0.60 per share, and did a "return to shareholders of $44 million during the first quarter of 2024 through the repurchase of 233,000 shares at a cost of $23 million and $21 million in cash dividends". So, investors should continue to hold and get paid while waiting for the company to turn up again.

Risks

The company is affected by overall labor market and economic trends, so a recession could intensify lay-offs and make earnings decline for Insperity. Inflation could pose as a negative for some companies that see their costs rise, but are unable to pass them on to more price-sensitive customers. So, overall economic performance may have some negative impact on Insperity's financials.

Competition can be intense as new companies try to battle for market share by attracting new clients that aren't tethered to an HR service provider yet. Also, many smaller companies may want to handle all their HR needs themselves so they don't want any outside help messing with their processes. This is because they probably don't have that much hiring needs as a small company to begin with so it may be easier for them to do it themselves.

The strategic partnership with Workday may still fail, as the results are yet to be seen. Failure to integrate cultures, systems, and values could lead to a disruptive experience that destroys value for shareholders. Furthermore, small and medium sized businesses may be financially weaker than their larger counterparts which makes them more prone to business failure in my view, leading to a loss in clients for Insperity.

Hold Insperity

I think shares are fairly valued and present little upside from here on out. While the company performs reasonably fine, the valuation isn't cheap, so I wouldn't recommend new investors buy in at this price. Existing investors may choose to hold on for the nice dividend and buybacks, but at this point they may also do better elsewhere. Overall, I expect shares to trend sideways at a price target of around $100.