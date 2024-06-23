aluxum/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

I last covered DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) in February, touting its growth potential coincident with rising natural gas demand from LNG exports. Since that time, the stock has risen over 25%. In my first coverage of the stock, I felt that DTM was expensive compared to other midstream companies but that the growth potential was worth the price tag.

Acknowledging that the growth story for DTM is still fully intact, I believe now is an appropriate time to trim profits out of a position in DTM and rotate those funds into alternative investments with cheaper valuations. The share price has diverged from business fundamentals.

Opportunities exist that I view as attractive at this time in the same segment:

Q1 Operational Update

DTM reported solid Q1 results with a 2.5% EBITDA growth over Q4. This puts the company right on target to achieve the midpoint of the company's 2024 EBITDA projections of $955 million. The company also placed three growth projects into service since Q4 results were reported which will strengthen the company's earnings throughout the year.

DTM Growth Projects (DTM Investor Presentation)

Despite the solid performance, the company does not expect to exceed full year earnings projections due to maintenance in the Haynesville basin. This was discussed during the Q1 conference call by Jeff Jewell, Chief Financial Officer.

Our financial plan and 2024 guidance assumed that gathering volumes and adjusted EBITDA will be lower in the second and third quarters due to planned maintenance in the Haynesville as well as expected timing of producer activity. But the key point, though, is we're still very comfortable with our 2024 guidance range that we have provided.

This coupled with unchanged CAPEX spending projections, have led me to maintain my original financial projections on cash usage for 2024. The dividend and CAPEX budget remain adequately covered by FCF.

DTM Financial Projections (DTM 10-Q)

A Change In Valuation Represents A Dislocation From Earnings Growth

While working on my last analysis of DTM, my general consensus was that the company was indeed expensive, especially in comparison to other midstream companies. At the time, the expensive valuation was justified by the company's investments in the high growth Haynesville basin, while also still having a slight more attractive valuation than what I consider to be the premier midstream investment, Enterprise Products (EPD).

Things change with time however, and I believe now is the appropriate time to recycle capital in search of larger returns. Since my original analysis, DTM's share price is up 25%. This has exceeded the S&P 500 return over the same time period. For a midstream company, this is fantastic performance.

Data by YCharts

To determine if there is value to be extracted in DTM's current share price, we need to look into the fundamentals. Specifically, has performance or the potential for future growth, altered such that it justifies holding on to DTM?

Current and Future Performance

The current EV to EBITDA valuation for DT Midstream now stands at 11.4x, a fairly significant increase from 10x in February of this year. This infers that the Enterprise Value has increased at a faster rate than EBITDA. It also means that investors are willing to pay more for DTM's earnings.

Data by YCharts

For full year 2024, DTM is projecting 3% EBITDA growth compared to 2023 and 5.75% growth in 2025 (midpoint to midpoint). These are respectable numbers, but remain unchanged from prior guidance. Therefore the trajectory on growth has not changed materially. In this context, the change in EV to EBITDA valuation is not supported by fundamental growth in the business.

Alternative Midstream Investments Hold More Potential

If your invested in DTM, I'll assume you are a believer in the natural gas exportation thesis for industry growth. Since DTM sits in the heart of what is projected to be the epicenter of LNG exports, it seems like an obvious choice to be a winning investment.

However, as I detailed in my analysis of EnLink Midstream (ENLC), the Haynesville basin will not be the only basin to participate in this growth. It will take a group effort to meet this, and the expected demand growth from AI data centers head on. Therefore, having Haynesville exposure is desirable, but not totally necessary.

2030 Natural Gas Demand Growth (East Daley Analytics)

To confidently recycle the capital gains out of DTM, the new home for the profits needs a more attractive valuation and a comparable bullish thesis. I believe KNTK and ENLC both represent compelling alternatives to complete my thesis to maximize total returns.

The Case For EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Below, you will see that ENLC trades at two full turns lower in valuation than DTM. This is a result of having assets in Tier-2 basins such as the Barnett and the Oklahoma STACK. However, ENLC has assets in both the Permian and the Haynesville, making the lower valuation a buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

As I noted in a previous analysis, ENLC has ample excess capacity in all of its basins outside of the Permian. This will allow the company to capture additional FCF with minimal CAPEX spending. Of particular interest will be the refrac potential in the Barnett to drive gains out of its Northern Texas assets.

EnLink Pipeline Utilization (EnLink 10-Q)

My final point for ENLC will be shareholder returns. As a result of the recent share appreciation for DTM, the yield has compressed to be nearly equivalent to ENLC. However, EnLink is also repurchasing units and plans to repurchase $200 million in 2024. This boosts total cash returns for ENLC north of 7%. At this time DTM is not repurchasing any shares.

NOTE: ENLC is a partnership and will have different tax implications than DTM which is taxed as a C-Corp.

Data by YCharts

The Case for Kinetik Holdings (KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings is a midstream company focused on natural gas gathering and transportation in the Delaware Basin, a sub basin of the Permian basin. The company has significant gathering assets as well as long haul natural gas and NGL pipelines to connect its Delaware basin assets to the Gulf Coast.

In the chart below, KNTK has a much more expensive EV to EBITDA ratio compared to DTM. However, the company is expected to close on its recent acquisition of Durango Midstream in Q2. The pro-forma EBITDA projections of this transaction bring the forward EV to EBITDA to approximately 10.3x.

The market has given nearly zero attention to this transaction. The company's share price is up only 2.5% since the announcement. This representing a compelling opportunity to seize both the value of the merger, and the growth from projects under construction.

With a yield of 7.5%, investors can capture a comparable growth story and a better yield than DTM. Additionally, investors maintain ownership in a C-Corp stock, avoiding the hassle of a K-1 tax form.

Data by YCharts

Risks

In my view, investors have two paths to chose from. Either stay the course with DTM, or reallocate a portion of the capital into other midstream assets such as ENLC or KNTK. Each company has its own unique set of risks.

DTM - The current valuation expansion is not backed by fundamentals and investors could experience a normalization in EV to EBITDA. This would lead to a reduction in share price. Additionally, shareholder returns are less than most midstream competitors.

ENLC - The growth narrative is based on improved utilization on its Tier-2 assets that will be necessary to meet natural gas demand projections. If those do not develop as projected, earnings and distribution growth may be stifled. I expect ENLC to underperform if LNG or data center growth fall significantly short of expectations.

KNTK - Operationally, I really like KNTK. It has assets in one of the most midstream constrained basins in the country. Natural gas production continues to grow as the Permian gets gassier and older wells age. However, a significant portion of KNTK's shares are owned by private capital, leaving only 20% in public hands. These companies have the ability to materially alter the share price should they decide to trim their positions.

Key Take Aways

Nothing in investing is risk free, but I believe it is appropriate to play with the house's money if you currently hold a position in DTM.

I have recommended two alternative locations for any harvested capital in ENLC and KNTK.

KNTK is my easy money play with a high yield, an under valued acquisition, and its location in the Permian.

ENLC is a play on rejuvenated Tier-2 basins. Downside protection is provided by its Permian and Haynesville assets. Its yield is comparable to DTM but the company is also buying back units to grow per unit metrics.

Investors could certainly ride the natural gas wave for the long term with DTM, however its yield is lagging the industry and its share price is diverging from fundamentals.

Please visit my full analysis on each company for an individual analysis.

Do you disagree with the analysis or feel I missed a key driver? Please comment for everyone's benefit and make the SA platform even better.