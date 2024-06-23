DT Midstream Is Worth Holding, But Its Time To Consider Recycling Profits

Summary

  • DTM stock has risen over 25% since February, but now may be a good time to trim profits and consider alternative investments.
  • Kinetik Holdings and EnLink Midstream are proposed as potential alternatives to outperform DTM in terms of total returns.
  • Despite modest Q1 results, DTM remains on track to achieve its 2024 EBITDA projections, with three growth projects recently placed into service.
  • I believe DTM is approaching a near-term upper limit in share price.
Investment

aluxum/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

I last covered DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) in February, touting its growth potential coincident with rising natural gas demand from LNG exports. Since that time, the stock has risen over 25%. In my first coverage of the stock, I felt that

I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

