Latest Trends In Shipping: Marine Money 2024 Preview

Summary

  • In this latest episode of the Investing Group Roundtable, J Mintzmyer discusses the latest trends in the maritime shipping industry along with Ed Finley-Richardson, a prominent shipping researcher and investor.
  • Both experts discuss market trends and focus items in advance of the upcoming Marine Money conference in New York City.
  • Marine Money is the largest annual shipping conference in the U.S. and will be held in New York City from 24-26 June.
  • Shifting inflation narratives and news flow surrounding Red Sea disruptions have significantly impacted shipping stocks in 2024.
  • Discussion also covers tanker markets and increasing prospects in the offshore services segments.
Listen here or on the go via Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Shipping expert J Mintzmyer hosts prominent shipping investor Ed Finley-Richardson to discuss the latest trends in the shipping markets in advance of Marine Money 2024, which is the largest annual shipping conference in the United States.

This podcast discusses the shifting inflation narratives and the ongoing Red Sea disruptions and how news flow is impacting the publicly traded shipping equities. Both investors and shipowners are cautiously optimistic at this juncture, but valuations are rising and there are some concerns about parallels from the mid-2000s, especially as global economic conditions are strained. The tanker industry has been especially dynamic this year with some leading firms including DHT Holdings (DHT), Frontline (FRO), Hafnia (HAFN), International Seaways (INSW), Scorpio Tankers (STNG), Teekay Tankers (TNK), TORM Plc (TRMD), and Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP).

Both J and Ed will be attending the three-day conference in New York City next week and will be meeting and interviewing dozens of company executives and other prominent investors. They discuss some of their current focus sectors and plans for the conference. Ed and J will also feature on a keynote panel to wrap up the conference on Wednesday afternoon along with activist investor Ned Sherwood and veteran industry advisor Paul Leand:

outline of conference agenda

Marine Money

We invite you to review the podcast and industry trends and join the discussion below!

Podcast Time-Stamps:

  • (0:00) Introduction / Marine Money Overview
  • (2:30) Recent Shipping Market Trends
  • (6:00) Themes: Inflation & Red Sea Disruption
  • (9:00) Valuations and Market Sentiment
  • (12:00) Market Enthusiasm into Marine Money
  • (14:30) Historical Market Parallels: 36th Annual Marine Money!
  • (17:30) Are Owners or Investors More Bullish?
  • (20:00) Opportunity for Great Industry Insights at Marine Money
  • (22:00) Focus for 2024? Meetings/Industries/Etc
  • (23:45) Offshore & Support Platforms
  • (28:00) Free Livestream Available for Wednesday
  • (30:00) Highlight of Twitter Space + Investor Panel Wednesday

This article was written by

J Mintzmyer

J Mintzmyer profile picture
J Mintzmyer
20.24K Followers

J Mintzmyer specializes in deep value stocks and macro analysis in the maritime shipping and energy sectors. He has earned a PhD from the Harvard Kennedy School, where he researched sanctions and trade flows. Previously, J earned an MPP from the University of Maryland, worked as a research intern with the White House Council of Economic Advisors, and earned a Bachelors in Economics from the U.S. Air Force Academy.

J is the Founder and Head of Research of the investing group Value Investor's Edge, a deep value research community focused on maritime shipping, offshore energy, and energy infrastructure. He leads a team of 11 analysts and data experts who focus exclusively on maritime shipping and related energy infrastructure. The team has delivered consistent outperformance since launch in 2015 and the long-only model portfolios have produced an average annualized return of 43% over the past 8 years. VIE offers exclusive analytics, research reports, earnings coverage, and a live chat with an engaged community of more than 750 members. Learn more here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Value Investor's Edge is a sponsor of the Marine Money 2024 conference.

