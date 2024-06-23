Latest Trends In Shipping: Marine Money 2024 Preview

Stewart Sutton

Shipping expert J Mintzmyer hosts prominent shipping investor Ed Finley-Richardson to discuss the latest trends in the shipping markets in advance of Marine Money 2024, which is the largest annual shipping conference in the United States.

This podcast discusses the shifting inflation narratives and the ongoing Red Sea disruptions and how news flow is impacting the publicly traded shipping equities. Both investors and shipowners are cautiously optimistic at this juncture, but valuations are rising and there are some concerns about parallels from the mid-2000s, especially as global economic conditions are strained. The tanker industry has been especially dynamic this year with some leading firms including DHT Holdings (DHT), Frontline (FRO), Hafnia (HAFN), International Seaways (INSW), Scorpio Tankers (STNG), Teekay Tankers (TNK), TORM Plc (TRMD), and Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP).

Both J and Ed will be attending the three-day conference in New York City next week and will be meeting and interviewing dozens of company executives and other prominent investors. They discuss some of their current focus sectors and plans for the conference. Ed and J will also feature on a keynote panel to wrap up the conference on Wednesday afternoon along with activist investor Ned Sherwood and veteran industry advisor Paul Leand:

Marine Money

Podcast Time-Stamps: