In January, I covered Fraport (OTCPK:FPRUF)(OTCPK:FPRUY) and upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, noting that the high expansion CapEx that are currently seen will drive significant value for years and decades to come but are currently preventing dividend payments. While the upside is not huge, I assigned the stock a buy rating as I believe the stock offers stable upside annually to the stock prices. In this report, I will be discussing the first quarter results and provide an updated assessment on the stock price target.

Fraport Performance Is Strong Despite Strikes

Fraport AG

Firs quarter revenues grew 17% on adjusted basis to €763.5 million with EBITDA growth of 34.3% and EBIT nearly doubling year-on-year. Revenues increased by €124.6 million and €69.2 million of that growth was driven by Frankfurt Airport with increased airport charges, aviation security charges, infrastructure charges and ground services as volumes and pricing expanded while retail and parking sales also posted growth. Outside of Frankfurt, notable drivers of sales were the managing concessions that Fraport won earlier this year for Washington Dulles and Reagan airports and continued traffic growth in Lima.

Fraport AG

Interesting to note is that Fraport realized growth despite pressures on Frankfort airport. Due to strikes and a full one-day weather-driven closure, there was a 300 basis points pressure on the recovery. So, we see strong performance despite direct hits from the strikes and recovery could potentially have been even higher as the adjusted recovery rate does not include missed passenger traffic due to passengers deciding not to fly from Frankfurt airport.

Fraport AG

Looking at the other airports, we see that Lima, Gree, Twinstar (operating the Sunny Beach airports in Bulgaria) and Antalya are operating at higher passenger traffic numbers compared to 2024. We see that April numbers continue to show improvement in passenger numbers, but there are some pressures.

Twin Star and Antalya are normally seeing more Russian tourists and with the isolation of Russia that specific group of tourists and flight connection is currently either completely absent or limited. For the Twin Star airports, I also believe that its popularity among juveniles is not what it used to be. In Romania, which borders Bulgaria, we are seeing coastal destinations such as Mamaia gaining popularity and during summer there is a vibrant festival scene across Romania which might be costing the Bulgarian Sunny Beach destinations and airports traffic. Ljubljana airport is still operating without a flag carrier while Brasil airport is suffering from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of GOL which cut capacity.

In April, the Rio Grande do Sul floods forced a stop of operations at Porto Alegre airport and while the impact on Fraport is unknown, the company has declared force majeure to the local government which would entitle the company to economy compensation while the damages to the airport are covered by insurance.

On 17% growth in revenues, we saw 34% growth in EBITDA driven by favorable development on staff costs. The overall story for Fraport is that we have seen pressures, but its results are exceeding the pre-pandemic results while not being fully recovered yet. I believe that the combination of continued traffic recovery and increased charges will bolster the company's results.

Fraport's 9M results showed revenues 6% above 2019 levels and EBITDA was marginally higher. Net debt to EBITDA was significantly worse compared to 2019, but that is not surprising given the investment projects as well as the debt fuel recovery phase that the travel industry had to go through.

Fraport Guides Softly For 2024

Fraport AG

The guidance that Fraport has provided is not extremely impressive. Frankfurt passenger numbers are expected to be between 61 million and 65 million up from 59.4 million a year ago. EBITDA is expected to be in the €1.26 billion to €1.36 billion range, which would be up 8.8% year-on-year while the group results guidance indicates 12% growth. Those are not bad figures, but we see the low-bound of the guidance just slightly above last year's performance and apparently the strong first quarter results did not provide enough reason to lift the guidance.

Fraport Stock Offers Compelling Upside

The Aerospace Forum

Since my previous report, Fraport stock lost 5% of its value while the S&P 500 gained 11%. So, Fraport was not performing as expected. With the strikes in Q1 hitting Frankfurt, I believe that there was some pressure on Fraport stock that has been mitigated going into the summer season as new labor agreements have been reached. CapEx remains elevated, but that will be driving long-term value generation for Fraport and consequently that is not a negative in my view. Combined with the share price development and new estimates, I am now expecting 20% upside, indicating a $30.76 price target for 2024. This represents a $1.64 cut to the price target compared to my previous assessment.

Conclusion: Fraport Is A Buy For Long-Term Investors

Fraport stock might not look extremely appealing due to the high CapEx, which also prevents dividends payments at this point in time. However, while the Frankfurt airport still has a significant recovery ahead to operate at pre-pandemic levels, we see that overall financial results are exceeding pre-pandemic levels. So, the continued recovery bodes well for Fraport and post-2024, we should also see the CapEx coming down. Fraport tends to trade at multiples that are significantly higher than that of peers, but even if we adopt a peer group valuation for Fraport, there is double-digit upside.

