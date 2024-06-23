Poca Wander Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCPK:PNXGF) is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business. The Group of companies is made up of eight life companies and an asset management business.

Over the past 20 years Phoenix has progressed from a small player in the insurance consolidation market to a constituent of the FTSE 100 and peer of the established British insurance companies Aviva and Legal & General.

This has been done through smart, opportunistic acquisitions, while eschewing risky acquisitions outside of its core competencies. The stock trades on a highly attractive dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with Legal & General’s 8.1% and Aviva’s 6.9% according to FTSE Russell data as per 21 June 2024. Phoenix trades on a price to cash flow of just 0.7x compared to UK life insurance sector’s 2.9x as per the FTSE Russell data.

Growth story

In 2013 Phoenix had assets of £68.6 billion. Now assets stand at £283 billion. This has been done through acquiring large, but unwanted, portfolios of life insurance policies and holding them until maturity, earning cash. This straight forward, statistically sound model has enabled the company to pay decent dividends.

In the 2023 annual report, management outlined its expectations that through 2026 it can in total generate about £4.4 billion of cash, of which about £3.7 billion will come from Operating Cash Flow. It will use at least £500 million to pay down debt, and a program which has already started, recently paying down £250 million in debt. This is because management is targeting a Solvency II leverage ratio of about 30% by the end of 2026. Currently Solvency II leverage ratio stands at 36%.

The highlights of past growth deals include in 2018 the £3.28 billion acquisition of Standard Life Aberdeen’s insurance arm followed by a £3.25 billion deal for the ReAssure insurance book owned by Swiss Re. Multi-billion deals don’t come around often, and in recent years acquisitions have been smaller, such as in 2022 when the company acquired closed book insurer Sun Life UK for £248 million.

Management notes how over time Sun Life should bring in £470 million of cash over the lifetime of its insurance book. In my mind paying £248 million to get £470 million is a pretty good deal.

Increased cash generation is in part coming from a focus on a simplification of the business, for instance some acquisitions have been merged into consolidated business lines. So, despite many acquisitions over the years and serving about 12 million customers, Phoenix Group operates just four brands: Standard Life, SunLife, Phoenix Life and ReAssure, which in aggregate have total assets under administration of about £283 billion.

New strategy

This acquisition spree could not last forever, as there were only so many players looking to exit and integration has not always been easy. The ReAssure has been a difficult one to manage since completion, with management acknowledging customer complaints about customer service in some of the legacy policies increasing following the change of ownership. While not life threatening to the company, management realised that following these large deals and the increase in leverage the caused, a period of stability and focus to integrate and optimise performance was necessary.

Phoenix growth (Seeking Alpha)

We can see that insurance revenue (from premiums and annuities) has stabilized at about £5 billion per year over the past three years, when it was less than £1 billion as recently as 2017.

Now Phoenix Group is transitioning from a closed-book life consolidator to a purpose-led retirement savings and income business. The business will focus on organic growth and this has been demonstrated by the departure of chief financial officer Rakesh Thakrar, who masterminded the M&A strategy which grew Phoenix into a FTSE 100 company.

Andy Briggs, Group Chief Executive Officer wrote in the 2023 annual report:

Our successful execution has enabled us to prove “the wedge” hypothesis, with the new business cash from our Open businesses more than offsetting the Heritage run-off. That means we are today a sustainably growing business, and no longer reliant on M&A. The next phase of our strategy is therefore about building on the strong foundations we have developed, and completing our full-service customer offering.

This is great news for investors, because with less M&A planned, management has committed to a new progressive dividend payout policy and the reduction of debt on its balance sheet.

I am delighted to announce that the Board is recommending a 2.5% increase in the Group’s 2023 Final dividend to 26.65 pence per share. This means the Group’s Total dividend for 2023 will be 52.65 pence per share. The Board is confident in the Group’s ability to deliver the next phase of our strategic journey, as we transition to our vision of becoming the UK’s leading retirement savings and income business. This has supported our decision to move to a progressive and sustainable ordinary dividend policy, which is underpinned by the sustainable growth in Operating Cash Generation we now expect to deliver.

Source: Nicholas Lyons, Chair’s statement, 2023 Annual Report

Financial framework (Phoenix Group)

Source: 2023 Annual Report

The Group forecasts it can grow Operating Cash Generation by "Mid-single digit percentage growth over the long term" which will in turn support continued dividend growth.

Pension business growth

Phoenix is also capitalising on a very important trend in the pension industry which is called Pension Risk Transfer. This is where pension liabilities from a company are transferred to life insurers’ balance sheets. In effect, a company pays an insurance company to take over the management of its pensions, which allows the company to offload the risk of associated with pension deficits (or surpluses) and focus on their core business, instead of taking up management resources worrying about actuarial questions and reputational risk on pension liabilities.

Phoenix has been active in this area mainly through writing business in the bulk purchase annuities market. This has led to Phoenix collecting premiums of £6.2 billion in 2023. Phoenix will be investing about £200 million each year in annuities from this financial year on.

Although Phoenix probably won’t match industry giants like Legal & General in getting big pension deals – for instance, Legal & General in 2023 was able to receive the entire £4.8 billion pension scheme of large UK cosmetics retailer and national pharmacy Boots – the market is a huge market and there are realistically, only about half a dozen insurance companies with the size and expertise to meaningfully compete. The pension transfer market is estimated to be about £50 billion annually. Phoenix has said they will focus on taking on pension schemes in the £500 million to £2 billion range.

With Phoenix also in recent years having built a highly skilled in-house asset management capability, it can perform pension asset-liability management more efficiently than most others.

Risks

Increased interest rates has hit the values of fixed income investments for insurance companies, and this is important given the need to hold high amounts of regulatory capital. However, thanks to some nifty hedging, Phoenix has been able to keep its Solvency II Shareholder Capital Coverage Ratio at a high level of 176%, towards the upper-end of its operating target range of 140–180%. Solvency II is a European regulation for insurance companies and a higher number the stronger the position. It is calculated as Equity plus or minus some adjustments, divided by the regulatory capital requirement, monies it must hold against insurance payout liabilities. In the last few years Phoenix has kept high and stable solvency ratios thanks to a disciplined hedging strategy. It’s not uncommon for European insurers to see solvency ratios fluctuate wildly.

However, Phoenix's Solvency II surplus in 2023 reduced by £500 million to £3.9 billion, which has driven management to bring down its debt.

Another risk is the strategic shift from buying and running books of insurance business to building and operating a large scale consumer-facing life insurance business. This will be crucial in its plans for organic growth to drive earnings growth. This ultimately means Phoenix is transitioning from its previous core capability of executing M&A and integrating those businesses, into winning new insurance business with competitive offerings. While this has started quite well only time will tell if this transition will be successful.

Valuation

With plans to grow Operating Cash Generation by 25% over the next two years and adjusted operating profit by 50% over this time period and a commitment to a progressive and sustainable ordinary dividend policy, then we can calculate a 2026 valuation based on expected dividend rate and dividend yield.

The 2023 final dividend was £0.5265 per share. If we grow that cumulatively by 25% over three years, which I think is feasible under current plans and Phoenix’s financial framework, that gets us to a 2026 dividend of £0.6581. Using 2026 dividend yields of 10%, 9% and 8% (remembering that peers Legal & General and Aviva are trading on a dividend yield now of 8.1% and 6.9% respectively) we get the following share price valuations:

10% dividend yield: £6.58

9% dividend yield: £7.31

8% dividend yield: £8.23

With the current share price at time of writing is £5.16, that gives us an upside range of 27.5% to 59% to be realised over the next two to three years, so long as dividend payout progresses as expected and dividend yields come down slightly from today's 10.5%.

If the dividend yield were to increase to 11%, and the dividend increased by only 9% cumulatively over the following three years, we would still be at £5.22, roughly the same as where the stock trades today. Given the company's strong solvency ratio, I feel there is a good margin of safety here.

Conclusions

The attractive valuation of Phoenix’s stock price, and with its focus on cash generation and dividend growth means that Phoenix should be a very attractive stock to income investors, of which the UK market is dominated by.

The company has been well managed over the years, with both a careful eye on risk management and good execution in opportunistic acquisitions, and this has enabled its strong growth over the last 20 years. The next 20 years are likely to see less growth but more sustainable returns of capital to shareholders. Once the strategy proves itself, the stock should get rerated, but in the meantime, I feel the valuation compensates for the strategy risk, and so the stock is a good alternative to larger but more expensive insurance peers in the UK.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.