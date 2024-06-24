Sam's Dividend Income Snowball Retirement Masterclass

eric1513/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When it comes to dividend investing, there is a metaphor which I have yet to use, but which truly encompasses the concept, which is that of the Dividend Income Snowball.

In this article, I will explain the metaphor and all of its implications, along with real life examples of stocks and how they fit in the model.

Sound's good? Then let's dive into my Dividend Income Snowball Retirement Masterclass.

The Dividend Income Snowball

Imagine you are at the top of a hill, holding a snowball. This snowball represents the dividends you'll receive in the first year you start investing. Of course, the size of this snowball is determined by two factors: how much cash you can invest into dividend stocks, and the dividend yield of the stocks which you chose to buy.

More cash creates a bigger snowball, as does a higher yield. Now, as you let go, the snowball begins to roll down the hill.

As the snowball rolls down the hill, it starts to gather more snow, becoming larger and larger. This gathering of snow symbolizes the growing dividend checks you receive. When you reinvest dividends, this packs more snow onto the snowball.

If you're not yet retired, and are making monthly contributions towards your portfolio, this too packs on more snow. This reinvestment increases your principal, which in turn generates more dividends in the next cycle, causing the snowball to grow faster and faster.

Now, consider the slope of the hill. This slope represents the growth rate of your dividends. Stocks with higher dividend growth rates cause the snowball to gain momentum more quickly.

So while a lower yielding stock means your snowball starts out smaller, if the dividend growth rate is high enough, then the hill is steep enough for it to catch up with higher yielding snowballs, provided the hill is long enough.

The length of the hill represents the time until your retirement. The longer the hill, the more time your snowball has to grow. If you start early, your snowball has a long distance to travel, accumulating more snow and growing larger.

Now just to be clear, your income will continue snowballing at the rate of growth of your stocks once you retire, you just likely won't be making monthly contributions or reinvesting dividends, which will reduce the compounding effect.

And just how big you need the dividend snowball to get to retire comfortably will depend on your lifestyle, as well as other sources of income (Real estate rentals, social security, business you own, and so on).

What are the implications of the Dividend Income Snowball?

The Dividend Income Snowball has multiple implications.

The first, of course, is that the amount you start with and the amount you are able to contribute each month on the way to retirement will impact your annual income.

The second is that the amount of time you have will also influence how your snowball grows.

The third is that your desired retirement lifestyle will influence how big your snowball gets.

The fourth is that the yield and growth rates will have big implications on your snowball, in ways that most don't foresee.

Contributions and Time's impact on your Dividend Income Snowball

Let's start by covering the first 3 points using the Schwab U.S. Dividend ETF (SCHD).

During the past 10 years the dividend at Schwab has grown at a 9% CAGR, during the past 5 this has declined to 6.75%. Let's be halfway conservative and quarter way optimistic and say that the dividend will grow at 7.5% from here onwards.

SCHD currently trades at $78, and given the dividends it has paid in the past 4 quarters, has a yield of approximately 3.4%. We will use this as the dividend yield.

Throughout this article, I will walk you through a total of 10 scenarios, which will drive all the points I've made about the Dividend Income Snowball home.

Scenario 1: $250K lump sum, 10 years in SCHD

Now let's say you're 54 years old, want to retire at 64 (in 10 years) and have $250K in retirement savings, which is the average in the US at that age.

Now let's say you put it all in Schwab's SCHD ETF, and sit on your hands for ten years.

Let's look at the Dividend Income Snowball in action.

(NB: in all charts there will be a dividends bar which shows the dividends from the initial lump sum, and a from reinvested bar that shows dividends from reinvesting dividends and monthly contributions when relevant)

SCHD Dividend Snowball (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

In year 1 you'd receive $8,500. This is exactly 3.4% of $250,000.

In year 2, that $8,500 grows by 7.5% to $9,138. The snowball is getting bigger.

But you also receive $289 in dividends from the $8,500 you reinvested the prior year. That adds more to the snowball. In year 2 you receive a total of $9,427.

For simplicity, these simulations assume that the dividend grows at a constant rate, and that you reinvest at the same yield. This isn't totally representative of the real world, but it's good enough to educate and plan with.

In year 10, you could expect to receive $21,568, or about $1,800 per month.

Let's assume this was in a 401K, and you're taking the whole dividend out per month as a distribution. Let's assume you have no other income than social security you'd be entitled to.

Assuming you were the average American, but decided to retire at 64 rather than 67, we can approximate that you would get $1,500 in social security, and depending on where you would live, you would pay between $250 and $500 in taxes, leaving you with a total $2,800 to $3,050 per month, approximately.

I won't go further into the tax and financial planning, but you get the idea. Maybe our investor thinks to himself: "Jeez Louise, I'd like to travel when I'm retired, and this ain't gonna cut it".

Scenario 2: $250K lump sum, 10 years, $160 monthly investment in SCHD

So our investor decides he is going to start saving and investing.

Given that he is the average American with $4,000 in disposable income per month, and saving 4% of his income, he plots his course with a $160 monthly investment on top of the $250K lump sum.

(NB: In these calculations we apply all the monthly investments at the end of the year, this doesn't perfectly reflect the compounding of monthly investments, but is close enough, and underestimates slightly the amount. Might as well be on the side of caution)

But doing so would only take him to $22,488 annual income in year 10. Not a huge step up from the $21,568 he would have gotten without the monthly savings.

SCHD Dividend Snowball (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

He wonders: "Is the average American falling behind when it comes to saving for retirement?"

Scenario 3: $250K lump sum, 10 years, $1,000 monthly investment in SCHD

So he reorganizes his spending, clears his credit card debts, launches a side hustle, and finds the way to save $1,000 per month.

This makes a bit more of a difference. In year 10, he can now expect to receive $27,322. That's now an added $500 bucks per month he'll be able to count on when retiring.

SCHD Dividend Snowball (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

He asks himself: "What happens if I worked 3 more years, and retired at 67? This would allow me to get an extra $300 in social security, plus the added compounding of the 3 extra years"

Scenario 4: $250K lump sum, 13 years, $1,000 monthly investment in SCHD

Once again, he inputs his numbers into the simulator, and wow! How 3 years changes the compounding of the dividend income snowball.

SCHD Dividend Snowball (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

In year 13 he'd receive $38,628 per year from dividends, or $3,200 per month. That's quite the improvement he realizes: "Maybe I don't need to save $1,000 per month.

Scenario 5: $250K lump sum, 13 years, $500 monthly investment in SCHD

He could even reduce the monthly contributions to $500 per month, ditch the stupid side gig, and still receive $34,000 per year.

SCHD Dividend Snowball (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

With the social security at $1,800, he'd now have $4600 before tax, and $3,700 to $4,100 depending on where he lived after tax.

This, he believes, he can live with.

So to recap, it is quite clear that:

Contributing more helps.

Having more time helps more.

And these examples show real life numbers of how this changes?

How yield and dividend growth impact your dividend snowball.

Now that he is in planning mode, he asks himself: "Can I do better? After all, those Kovacs boys keep saying that if you do it yourself you can get better returns than by investing in stocks that you cherry pick".

Maybe we can look at certain stocks and decide whether or not these would be better than SCHD. After all, if we can find stocks with similar characteristics, we can create an overall portfolio that is similar to such a stock.

Scenario 6: $250K lump sum, 13 years, $500 monthly investment in Philip Morris

Our investor now turns to Philip Morris (PM). It is a stock which he knows we have recommended on Seeking Alpha.

It currently trades at $100 and yields 5.2%. He expects it will continue to grow the dividend at 3% per annum.

He plugs the inputs into the forecasting tool.

Here in year one he would receive $13,000 in dividends (5.2% of $250K).

By year 13, he would receive $39,468, or about $3,300 per month.

PM Dividend Income Snowball (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

This seems to be an even better outcome. The monies will grow at a slower pace once he starts withdrawing, but the amount seems comfortable, plus there's less risk that the dividend growth undershoots his expectations.

Maybe this is the strategy for him.

Scenario 7: $250K lump sum, 13 years, $500 monthly investment in Goldman Sachs.

But he thinks: Many have told me that low yield high growth is even better, is it?

So he turns to a stock which we've identified as a top dividend growth opportunity: Goldman Sachs (GS).

GS trades at $450 and yields 2.44%. He expects 10% dividend growth from GS.

Inputting the numbers, he realizes that doing so would only lead to $28,539 in year 13, less than before.

GS Dividend Snowball (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

He lights a cigar, sits back, and he thinks to himself, "maybe low yield high growth isn't the best for someone in my situation".

Scenario 8: $0 lump sum, 25 years, $2,000 monthly investment in Goldman Sachs.

But maybe it is better for somebody else. Our investor always wanted his nephew to get started investing, but his nephew, while working a high paid tech job, complains that he has no assets to invest.

Our investor knows that his nephew makes enough money to stash away $2,000 per month, and still has 25 years until he retires.

For his nephew, this would work marvelously. Even with no assets to start out with, by the time he retires in 25 years, the $2K per month invested in securities like Goldman Sachs that yield 2.44% and grow at 10% per year would amount to an annual income of $73,795.

GS Dividend Snowball (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

That's $6,150 per month. Even with inflation and whatnot, that will still leave him much better off than if he keeps postponing retirement.

He's going to get on the phone with his nephew straight away.

Scenario 9: $0 lump sum, 25 years, $2,000 monthly investment in Walmart.

His nephew picks up the phone, hears his uncle out, but tells him:

"I don't like those investment banker types, I'd be much more comfortable putting my money in a bluechip like Walmart (WMT)".

The uncle answers:

"No worries, let's run the simulation and see what it says for you"

Walmart yields just 1.22%. It grew the dividend by 9% this year, but has averaged just 2.6% dividend growth over the past decade.

They agree on a 5% future CAGR, which the uncle believes is quite optimistic.

However, much to the nephew's dismay after inputting the values into the simulator, he realizes that in 25 years he would only be receiving $15,325 in dividends in year 25, or just $1,269 per month.

WMT Dividend Snowball (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Not a great deal.

The nephew agrees that dividend investing will be a good way for him to grow wealth, but that he needs to focus on stocks that grow the dividends aggressively and have the run rate to continue doing so.

Scenario 10: $0 lump sum, 25 years, $2,000 monthly investment in Mastercard.

The uncle, having intuited that when time is on your side, growth is the most important thing, suggests to his nephew that they should run one last simulation.

He suggests using Mastercard (MA), a stock which, while yielding just 0.58%, has compounded its dividend at a 20% CAGR for the past decade.

While noting that such a growth rate is uncertain in the future, he believes it would be a good exercise to see the outcome with the same inputs: 25 years, no money today, $2,000 per month.

In year 25, such an investment in securities like MA would pay $59,691, or just shy of $5,000 per month.

MA Dividend Snowball (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Not as good as Goldman Sachs, but way better than Walmart.

They agree that he should start investing today, and that he should do so in a basket of stocks which he believes will pay dividends which grow at aggressive rates.

Key takeaways and why an ETF isn't the answer for most investors.

Financial planning really puts the "personal" into personal finance.

In this article, we ran 10 scenarios, but only looking at 2 archetypes, with very unique parameters.

Going with a "set it and forget it" ETF, while saving some time, might very well cost you money.

As we have seen, there is an intricate relationship between:

how much money you have to put in dividend stocks TODAY how much you can contribute towards your portfolio on a regular basis how much time you have

and which combination of yield and dividend growth is the most desirable.

If 3.4% and 7% growth is right for you, great, but it might not be, and if it's not, it's likely leaving a lot of money on the table.

That's the big reason why I ranked SCHD a sell on Seeking Alpha before, and why I'm doing it again.

In a previous article, I also said that with an ETF, you miss out on the active investor's edge from sector rotation, stock selection, profit taking, and other tactics at your disposition that these simulations don't even include!

For these reasons, I believe active equity investing remains the way to go for those who want to DIY their retirement savings.

Conclusions and final words

A Dividend Income Snowball can be a beautiful thing, if done right.

It puts the virtue of capitalism into the hands of individuals like you and me.

I will close this article, with a quote from the late Charlie Munger: