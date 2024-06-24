Buy These Bargain Funds, Get Magnificent Income

alexsl/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly

I love shopping and buying things at a big discount. I love the fact that modern web browsers give you the ability to have the browser passively track the sales price of an item so that when a discount arrives, you can jump on it. I have noticed many retailers mark up the price to then mark it down for a sale, especially around major holidays. At the end of the day, what you pay is the cost, and what you get is the value. There can be times when great companies are trading at very low prices, providing you with a high level of value. This can especially be true when we reach into the closed-end fund, CEF, space. The fund's portfolio value is trackable, but the fund trades at a separate market value.

Today, we want to take a look at two funds that are trading at highly attractive discounts while offering highly attractive yields at current prices. This means that you can buy more value at a lower price and still receive a great income month after month, quarter after quarter.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: DFP - Yield 7.1%

Preferred securities provide attractive tax benefits on dividends compared to interest income, while also having priority over common stock in the company's capital stack.

Amidst higher interest rates, newer issues from leading banks are offering +7% yields, a nice premium above the 4.65% rate on the Treasury 30-year bond. Citigroup (C) issued $1.75 billion of 7.125% preferred in May. Regional bank M&T Bank raised $750 million by issuing fixed-rate preferreds with a 7.5% coupon, while Citizens Financial Group (CFG) raised $400 million by issuing preferreds with a 7.375% coupon.

In today's market, preferreds offer bargains unseen in several decades. Investors can lock a very high yield for years, and leverage can help amplify total returns. It is quite risky for individual investors to leverage their portfolios, but there are safer ways to achieve the boost. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund (DFP) is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) that invests primarily in preferred securities from banking, insurance, and financial services firms. These comprise ~84% of the fund's assets, and over ~50% of the holdings are investment-grade securities. Source

While fixed income experienced a sell-off amidst rising rates, negatively impacting DFP's NAV, its leverage cost has climbed, shrinking the available funds for distributions. This has been a double whammy for shareholders.

A CEF's operations can be visualized as a company generating revenues. In this case, revenues come from active management of the holdings, which constitute Total Investment Income. Then, the CEF tackles its expenses to generate Net Investment Income. In DFP's case, interest expenses are the most significant and have been rising exponentially in recent years, profoundly reducing the NII available for distribution.

Notably, DFP's earning potential has only improved through the Fed's QT (Quantitative Tightening). The CEF's leverage is floating at SOFR + 0.90%. So, when rates are lowered, the effect will be seen immediately through reduced interest expenses and higher NII. Leverage also amplifies gains, which will be significant for DFP's fixed-income holdings, boosting its NAV in the process.

DFP has consistently traded at a premium valuation during a declining rate environment. Today's ~11.3% discount to NAV is a bargain to capitalize on the trifecta of valuation improvement, asset value growth, and growing distributions.

Pick #2: BCX - Yield 7%

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) is a CEF that surprisingly focuses on resources and commodities!

BCX breaks its portfolio into three main sectors: Mining, energy, and agriculture. Source

In the past, BCX has been relatively balanced among all three, but over the past year, it has migrated more heavily into mining and energy.

These sectors were all very popular when high inflation was the talking point of the day. After all, raw materials, energy, and food were among the items that were driving inflation the most. The popularity of investing for inflation protection has faded, and the traders have moved on. However, even as inflation has declined, prices remain high.

We have to remember that "inflation" is not a measure of absolute prices. It is a measure of how rapidly prices are changing. Even if inflation were zero, prices would still be higher. So, while materials, energy, and food prices aren't climbing as fast as they once were, they are still higher. Don't believe me? Take a stroll through your grocery store.

The companies involved in mining, energy, and agriculture make money on the price of the goods they provide, which might have come down from peak, but are still a lot higher than they were in 2019. So, over the past three years, we've seen NAV for BCX hold up quite well. Yet the market price has declined.

The fundamentals of the companies that BCX invests in are still strong. The market price is reflecting the decline of popularity for the investment story of "hedging against inflation".

We've seen a lot of CEFs in a similar boat, where the price they trade at is significantly lower than NAV. Some CEFs have hiked their distribution to try to close this gap; BCX is taking a different approach.

BCX is part of a group of funds that BlackRock announced will make tender offers for shares. If the average daily discount during a 3-month measurement period is greater than 7.5%, the fund will have a tender offer to repurchase 2.5% of its common shares outstanding for 98% of NAV.

The first measurement period is from April 1st to June 30th. For more than 2/3rds through the measurement period, BCX has traded at a 12.5% or larger discount to NAV.

As a result, unless there is a very significant rally in BCX soon, the fund will be buying back 2.5% of shares at 98% of NAV ($10.39 at current NAV). BlackRock intends to do this for at least four quarters, buying back up to 10% of shares outstanding.

What does this mean for investors? It means that the discounts should be close to 7.5% or lower. If not, the fund will buy back approximately 9.6% of shares outstanding (less than 10% due to reverse compounding; each quarter BCX is buying back 2.5% of remaining shares). Since the fund is buying at a discount to NAV, NAV per/share should go up slightly. Additionally, with fewer shares outstanding, the gross amount of the distribution will decline. This increases the likelihood of a future distribution increase, or at least makes the current distribution safer.

If the discount doesn't shrink, shareholders will have the option to sell 2.5% of their shares at a significant premium to the current market price - a great deal. At today's NAV, you could sell for $10.39, and if you still want to maintain your same position, turn around and buy back shares at $8.92 in the open market if the discount persists. Since that is such a great deal, the arbitrage opportunity created by the tender offer is the incentive that will encourage the market to close the gap.

The bottom line is that if you want exposure to BCX, it is better to buy before it makes the tender offer. Either the discount will shrink and the price will go up, or it won't and you can collect great distributions while having the option to sell a portion of your holdings significantly above market value.

Conclusion

With BCX and DFP, we can buy two high-quality funds at steep discounts before they disappear. DPF should see strong NAV growth when interest rates get cut, as their holdings will rise in market value. BCX is actively working or trying to close the discount by buying back shares on the open market. What this does is make the rest of the shares in circulation have a higher NAV value, potentially increasing the discount depending on how the market reacts to those buybacks. Either way, I can buy great companies on sale by using the fund wrapper instead of buying them individually. I can do all of this while collecting an outstanding income.

When it comes to retirement, pinching pennies and getting things on sale is a massive benefit, especially when you're on a fixed income. You have more time to be more patient about what you purchase and when. This allows you to be able to extend those dollars farther than someone who is in a hurry. My dream for you is to have financial security and financial freedom regardless of what you choose to do. That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.