Introduction

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) made a bit of a splash in the shale space the other day with the announcement of the acquisition of Ameredev. Already one of the Delaware basin's top ten producers, the Ameredev deal moves them up a couple of more notches with what they term as a, "Bolt-On" acquisition.

Matador-Ameredev acreage footprint (Matador)

Some of the metrics are contained in the slide above. It doesn't take a genius to see what drove the deal from the Matador side. The bolt-on of the Ameredev (shown in red) acreage opens up their existing acreage in at Antelope Ridge for longer laterals. The reservoir engineers at MTDR have to be doing backflips. The deal also includes a 19% stake in the advantaged midstream assets - Piñon that will assist in opening up these blocks.

The unusual part of the deal was the purchase price - $1.905 bn, was paid in cash-which meant going to the debt market for financing. I have some ideas as to why MTDR chose this route, vs the stock swap, which has become the routine merger tool in the last couple of years.

Matador has a "buy with both hands," "back up the truck," rating from 14 of the 18 analysts covering the company. Price targets range from $62 to $91, with a median of $77.50. We will not quibble, and just call that a Strong Buy in Seeking Alpha parlance.

Good rock is good rock is good rock!

Before we move on to the specifics of MTDR, we will offer our $0.02 cents on what's been causing the veritable frenzy of merger activity in the basin. In short - good rock. I've harped on this quite a bit over the years. If you are among my regular readers, this should be a familiar refrain.

Shale quality is often broken down by Tiers-I, II, III, and IV (Why we use Roman numerals escapes me, but that's the convention.) Tier I, historically Wolfcamp A, B has the most commercial opportunity - think good rock, and, there is a diminishing amount of Tier I drilling locations remaining. Reservoir analytics firm Novi Labs notes a dramatic shift in reservoir targets over the last six years. Six years ago, 40% of the targets were in the WC-A, and 30% in WC-B. Fast-forward to 2024, and less than 20% of new well targets are in the WC-A.

What this tells you (as it has told the big fish that have eaten the little fish), is that the Permian is past its prime-although it certainly has some good years left, the long-term future lies in aggregating those Tier I drill sites. That will end up being the difference between having another 4-5 years of solid drilling results, and perhaps a couple of decades. A big difference, and you don't need to look any deeper than that into the core M&A drivers. Matador, as it turns out, has some pretty good rock, and has recently bought more. In my view, MTDR is a plum waiting to be picked.

The thesis for Matador

In this era of frenetic M&A activity by big fish dining on smaller fish and not so small fish, Matador's name comes up frequently in water cooler talk. Why? The company has great assets in the hottest part of the Delaware basin. If you look at a structure map of the Wolfcamp A-the default target zone for Tier I locations, you see that MTDR acreage is in some of the best parts of the structure.

Contour map of Delaware basin (EIA)

MTDR has made the most of this position, rapidly increasing production in the last dozen years. All the time, while maintaining peer leading individual well performance. Aggressive completion techniques - Simul-fracs and Trimul-fracs have also contributed to lower lifting and operations costs as compared with peers. A strong operations team is also an attractive asset in M&A talks.

Matador CAGR (Matador)

MTDR has been building the position at Antelope Ridge since the late teens. From their internal estimates, the Ameredev acreage at Antelope Ridge will raise the net recoveries for the entire company. I have mentioned in the past that shale wells come on like gang busters, and then taper off rapidly. The more natural perm you have (flow characteristics of the rock), the longer the tail will be before water production exceeds the value of oil or gas recovery. Time to call the cement truck, then. Halliburton (HAL) or cousin Eddie, who bought one at an auction and spots plugs for extra cash-(don't laugh, this goes on).

Matador VS Peers (Matador)

With the Ameredev bolt-on, MTDR has over 50K acres at Antelope Ridge. The Piñon midstream (19%) will help to defray third party gathering costs.

Matador Delaware basin results (Matador)

Here's where MTDR's aggressive development practices - Simul-Trimul Fracs, pay off. When you consider that about half their production is gas, netbacks in the mid $40s are pretty good.

Matador Profits (Matador)

Specifics of the deal

Estimated production in the third quarter of 2024 of 25,000 to 26,000 BOE per day (65% oil)

Approximately 33,500 highly contiguous net acres (82% held by production; over 99% operated) in the northern Delaware Basin, most of which is located in Matador’s Antelope Ridge asset area in southern Lea County, New Mexico and Matador’s West Texas asset area in Loving and Winkler Counties, Texas.

Adds 431 gross (371 net) operated locations (86% working interest) identified for future drilling, including prospective targets throughout the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations Locations are consistent with Matador’s methodology for estimating inventory with typically three to four (or fewer) locations per section, or the equivalent of 160-acre (or greater) spacing, in all prospective completion intervals

Prior to transaction closing, Matador expects Ameredev to operate one drilling rig and to continue operations on 13 drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells with one completion crew: The prospectivity of the Ameredev acreage immediately competes for development capital with Matador’s existing acreage (see Exhibit C again), so Matador expects to continue operating a total of nine drilling rigs for the immediate future on the combined approximately 192,000 net acres of the Matador-Ameredev properties. The additional ninth drilling rig and the associated Ameredev activities are not expected to increase the range of Matador’s estimated drilling, completing, and equipping (“D/C/E”) capital expenditures of $1.10 to $1.30 billion for 2024. More information regarding the capital expenditures associated with the Ameredev Acquisition and its impact on Matador’s guidance for 2024 will be included in Matador’s press release announcing its second quarter 2024 results, which is expected to be issued in late July 2024.



Matador estimates total proved oil and natural gas reserves associated with the Ameredev properties of 118 million BOE (60% oil) at May 31, 2024. The pro forma combined company is estimated to have 578 million BOE, a 26% increase from Matador’s total proved reserves at December 31, 2023 of 460 million BOE (see Exhibit D).

PV-10 of the proved oil and natural gas reserves of the Ameredev properties at May 31, 2024 was approximately $1.66 billion using the same unweighted arithmetic average first-day-of-the-month price methodology for the previous 12-month period being used to value the Company’s reserves, which are $74.91 per barrel of oil and $2.35 per MMBtu of natural gas.

The PV-10 of $1.66 billion does not include the interest in Piñon or certain undeveloped but prospective locations included in Matador’s valuation of the Ameredev assets. Matador expects to add future proved reserves and reserves value as a result of the development of the Ameredev properties going forward. These reserves estimates were prepared by Matador’s engineering staff and audited by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., independent reservoir engineers, as of May 31, 2024.

Risks to the thesis

I've presented a picture of a company with undervalued assets that is in the middle of the hottest play on the planet. Suitors should come calling, but they may not. In that case, the primary driver for MTDR shares would be continued growth, and that's a fickle beast, as upstream E&P investors well know. Subject to the vagaries of gas and crude prices in this era of perceived plentiful supply.

Your takeaway

MTDR is trading at ~4.6x EV/EBITDA and $61K per flowing barrel. Two pretty solid metrics. I believe that the company went the debt route for simplicity's sake, not wanting to change the structure of their Board. Why? Joe Foran could be looking to make a retirement cash out exit. He's reached the stage of life-70ish where it's common to start organizing your affairs and the current M&A rush won't last forever. Putting affairs in order was the impetus for the CrownRock deal with OXY, so my notion isn't too far-fetched - although it's pure speculation on my part.

Valuation for MTDR/Ameredev (MTDR)

The Bolt-on at Antelope Ridge will add ~$475 mm in EBITDA at $75 per BOE, keeping the EV multiple in the mid-$4's/$61K per flowing barrel. Marathon's going out at 5.3 EV/EBITDA, and other deals have been a little richer. If you gave MTDR MRO's multiple, shares would blast through analyst's high-end estimate to, perhaps, $110 per share.

Joe owns ~5.2 mm shares, so $300 mm could turn into nearly $600 mm with a little luck.

MTDR locks in gas prices through hedging against WAHA for 2.73 BCF/M. It has a clean balance sheet with respect to maturities - none until 2029 and has cash flow to retire debt as it comes due. The Ameredev deal takes leverage to 1.3X through their RCF with PNC Bank, but should easily generate operating cash flow-OCF, to reduce that 1X in the 2025 timeframe discussed in the deal packet. OCF covers the company's forecast capex at $1.1-1.3 bn along with dividend obligations of ~$95 mm, and interest of $128 mm for 2024, with plenty leftover ~$900 mm or so to reduce debt to targets. I don't foresee liquidity problems for MTDR.

I think MTDR rates a hard look at current prices - hence Strong Buy. My pipe dream of a buyout may not happen, but as debt declines according to the schedule in the slide above, shares should certainly push into the low $70's as per analyst estimates. If we enter a plus-$80 per barrel and plus $3.00 MCF gas era, pencils will get sharpened, and I think a deal will get done. If not, revenues and margins will be prodigious. If MTDR were to maintain its 32% CAGR, production would rise ~6% a year for the next five years. If that is accompanied by the price regime I expect $80/$3.00, EBITDA would rise from the current ~$2.5 bn toward $3.0 bn, delivering the upper range of analyst projections for the stock price, and perhaps the stratospheric projection of mine in the $110's.

That makes the current weakness a buying opportunity for investors looking for growth and a modest dividend while waiting for that knock on the door.