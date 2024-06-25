Matador Resources: Batter Up!

Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Matador Resources made a significant acquisition of Ameredev, boosting their position in the Delaware basin.
  • The deal was financed with $1.905 billion in cash, indicating potential strategic reasons for choosing this route over a stock swap.
  • Matador's aggressive development practices and strong asset position in the Delaware basin make it an attractive investment opportunity with potential for growth and shareholder returns.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Daily Drilling Report. Learn More »
Professional Baseball Batter Striking Baseball During Night Game In Stadium

peepo/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) made a bit of a splash in the shale space the other day with the announcement of the acquisition of Ameredev. Already one of the Delaware basin's top ten producers, the Ameredev deal moves them

The Daily Drilling Report

This article was written by

Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
10.42K Followers

Fluidsdoc is an international oil industry veteran with 40 years of experience having worked on six continents and in over twenty countries around the world. He is an expert in the upstream oilpatch and an energy sector specialist.

He is the leader of the investing group The Daily Drilling Report where he provides investment analysis for the oil and gas industry. Features of the group include: a model portfolio that covers all segments of upstream oilfield activity with weekly updates, ideas for both U.S and international energy companies, coverage from shale to deepwater drillers, technical analysis to identify catalysts, and more. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MTDR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am required to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MTDR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MTDR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MTDR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News