Stock Picking Was 'Never' More Attractive: 3 Terrific Dividend Stocks To Buy

Introduction

Are you beating the market?

If you're not, I can assure you that you're not the only one.

Financial firms of all stripes are marketing their creative trades to clients beset with uncertainty about the economy and Federal Reserve policy. Yet virtually no allocation has proved as lucrative as the simplest of them all: Buying and holding the S&P 500. - Bloomberg (emphasis added)

Generally speaking, I do not care about beating the market every single year.

I'm not saying that as an excuse for potentially bad years that may lay ahead, but because I believe a solid long-term strategy should be focused on beating the market on a longer-term basis - not necessarily every single year.

While I know that some of my readers have track records of beating the market almost every single year, I know that many who try to do the same often sacrifice their long-term strategy to find the best short-term investments to beat the market.

Sometimes, that can be very dangerous and lead to unnecessary losses and portfolio constructions that have a hard time beating the market on a longer-term basis.

Right now, we are in a very challenging market environment that makes it hard to beat the market.

Going back to the Bloomberg article I just quoted, their research found that 75% of equity ETFs have underperformed the S&P 500 so far this year, making it one of the worst years since at least 2010 (when data collection began).

Bloomberg

Hence, I wholeheartedly agree with Julian Emanuel, chief equity, derivatives, and quant strategies at Evercore ISI:

In a low-volatility, high-return environment like 2024, investors should stick to the basics - buying uncomplicated index funds, and active mutual funds with a proven track record of delivering alpha. - Bloomberg

Generally speaking, most people are better off buying index funds like SPY, VOO, and others.

However, investors who like to do the work themselves (including me) need to keep a few things in mind.

One of them is that the S&P 500's surge comes with diversification risks, as Nvidia (NVDA) alone accounted for more than 30% of the S&P 500's gains this year!

As I wrote in a recent article, the ten biggest S&P 500 holdings accounted for 35.4% of the index weighting going into this month.

JPMorgan

Again, this is great for people who simply invest in the S&P 500, which includes a lot of people - among them many of my family members.

However, what worries me is that this top-heavy S&P 500 may not be the best investment going forward.

"The 'all roads lead to Nvidia' trade is once again bolstered" as Europe falters amid the political turmoil in France, strategist Michael Hartnett said. Still, while investors still feel they need more exposure to AI-related plays, "all asset allocators are concerned about the equity concentration risk." - Bloomberg

Looking at the chart below, we see the equal-weighted S&P 500 (RSP) has underperformed the S&P 500 almost nonstop since the summer of last year. The ratio is now at a multi-decade low, confirming that just a small number of stocks have provided most of the index's gains.

Data by YCharts

Personally, I believe this ratio has bottomed, as I doubt the sole drivers of growth in the market will be tech companies going forward.

This includes a shift in earnings growth dynamics.

In 2024, S&P 500 earnings are expected to be mainly driven by communications services and information technology.

FactSet

Next year, other sectors are expected to pick up steam, with outperforming growth in health care, materials, consumer discretionaries, and industrials.

FactSet

Although all of these numbers are subject to change (nobody knows what the future holds), I believe this reflects the belief that tech leadership is simply not sustainable.

Using the hopes-and-dreams ratio, we see the percentage of S&P 500 value that is not explained by book value or net present value of the next three year's EPS expectations has hit the highest level since the Dot-com bubble.

Bloomberg

Especially once cyclical economic growth improves, I believe the market will be forced to diversify, making stock picking extremely attractive in this environment with elevated probabilities of outperforming the market in the years ahead.

With all of this in mind, I think there are four takeaways so far.

The S&P 500's recent gains have been heavily concentrated in a few stocks, raising diversification concerns.

There is valid skepticism about the sustainability of these developments.

Future earnings growth is expected to shift towards sectors like health care, materials, consumer discretionaries, and industrials.

Going forward, stock picking could become more attractive, potentially with elevated chances of outperforming the market.

This brings me to three picks that come with terrific business models and elevated chances of outperforming the market in the years ahead.

Starting with my latest portfolio addition.

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) - Buying Operating Excellence

This year, I finally did it. I bought Old Dominion Freight Line, the biggest trucking company in the United States, with a market value of $38 billion.

What makes ODFL special is its excellence in LTL (less than truckload) operations, which has resulted in a mind-blowing return on invested capital ("ROIC") of 30%.

Data by YCharts

In general, I dislike investments in anything that has to do with trucking, as it's a competitive sector with cyclical risks and countless other headwinds.

However, ODFL is different, as it has built an impressive network of distribution centers (it owns more than 90% of these) that have allowed it to offer superior service, which comes with pricing power.

Old Dominion Freight Line

LTL is different from truckload. LTL is much more complicated, as it is based on collecting different loads, bringing these to distribution centers, followed by distributing goods to the final destination.

This not only relies on effectively managing trucks and service centers, but also on keeping damages to a minimum and entering new markets for growth.

Truckload companies mainly drive for one customer from point A to point B, which is less complex and comes with more competition.

ODFL has operated so effectively that it has grown its market share from 2.9% in 2022 to 11.8% in 2022.

Old Dominion Freight Line

In fact, since 2002, it has grown its revenues by 11.8% annually, which is usually something we only find when analyzing high-flying tech stocks.

Old Dominion Freight Line

It also has a superior balance sheet, with $500 million in net cash (more cash than gross debt) and a focus on buybacks.

Since 2014, it has bought back 16% of its shares, as its operating ratio (operating expenses/total revenue) has dropped to the low 70% range, which is truly unprecedented in its industry.

ODFL is also a dividend growth stock.

In 2017, it initiated a dividend. The five-year CAGR of this dividend is 36%, with comes with a payout ratio of just 15%. Unfortunately, the stock currently yields 0.6%, which may be a dealbreaker for income-focused investors.

Data by YCharts

Although I bought ODFL a bit higher than I would have liked (roughly $172), I wanted to use the almost 25% sell-off to establish a position, as I have little doubt that ODFL will remain a long-term winner.

Currently, ODFL trades at a blended P/E ratio of 30, which is a bit above its 10-year average multiple of 26.3x.

FAST Graphs

However, even in the current environment of subdued cyclical growth, analysts expect the company to grow its EPS by 6% this year, potentially followed by 19% and 9% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Hence, even in this environment, I believe ODFL has a fair value of at least $200, 14% above its current price.

If we were to encounter higher growth going into 2025, I think we might see significant adjustments in EPS expectations.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) - A Wall Street Money Printer

A fund manager once told me he owns a money printer. That money printer is Cboe Global Markets - he also owned some of its peers, including CME Group (CME), which is one of my largest financial holdings.

Cboe Global Markets

Founded in 1973, Cboe has become one of the biggest exchange owners, making most of its money from options and North American equities.

It also owns the Cboe Volatility Index VIX, which you may be familiar with.

Through a number of major M&A deals and organic growth, the company has grown its revenue by roughly 780% since The Great Financial Crisis.

Data by YCharts

Even better, in the current environment of low volatility, it continues to do well, as the first quarter's average daily volume ("ADV") for SPX contracts surged by 17% year-over-year to 3.2 million contracts.

Additionally, Cboe's volatility products, including VIX futures and options, showed accelerated growth, allowing total options revenue to rise by 10%.

Cboe Global Markets

Meanwhile, the Data and Access Solutions business saw an 8% year-over-year organic net revenue increase, driven by global client expansion and additional unit sales.

The company has also achieved major milestones in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. For example, Cboe Europe became the largest exchange by value traded, and the company saw significant market share gains in Australia and Japan.

In addition to making money from people's increasing interest in options trading, the company is increasing its focus on high-growth areas, including integrating digital assets derivatives into its existing global derivatives platform.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, going forward, the company is expected to grow its EPS by 9% this year, potentially followed by 6% and 8% in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

CBOE stock currently trades at a blended P/E ratio of 21.7x, which is below its long-term normalized P/E ratio of 23.0.

This implies an annual return of 11% going forward, making CBOE one of my favorite stocks in the financial sector.

In fact, it's one of my favorite dividend growth stocks in this sector as well, as the company has a 1.3% dividend yield, protected by a sub-30% payout ratio and a five-year CAGR of 12.2%.

Data by YCharts

Although both dividend stocks I have presented so far had elevated dividend growth, both had subdued yields.

The next stock makes up for that.

Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) - Strategic SoCal Real Estate

If I had a dollar for every time someone told me they wanted to avoid investing in California, I could afford an average house in Orange County.

All kidding aside, I get it when people want to avoid California. As much as I love the beauty of the state, it has some major issues, including safety in major cities like Los Angeles.

However, California also comes with benefits, including high-yielding real estate.

Not only is California known for its good weather, successful sports teams, Silicon Valley, famous universities, and other things, but it is also an economic hotspot.

California is the nation's biggest industrial state, which comes with more than 35 thousand manufacturing firms.

Specifically, Southern California ("SoCal") benefits from a range of tailwinds:

It is home to one of the biggest consumer markets in the world.

It has good universities.

It is home to two of the biggest ports, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach (see the photo below).

It has a supply-constrained real estate market, as it's surrounded by mountains and the ocean.

Google Maps

SoCal also comes with tough zoning laws and an increasing focus on residential real estate, which puts industrial real estate in an even better spot when it comes to subdued supply growth.

After all, as much as I love industrial real estate, it's an industry with low entry barriers and often elevated supply growth in hot markets.

However, as we can see below, SoCal stands out, as its infill markets have low availability rates and low new supply under construction. The same cannot be said about hot markets like Austin, Savannah, and Las Vegas.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford has 100% of its 422 properties in SoCal infill markets. These properties cover 719 buildings with 49 million square feet.

Founded in 2001, Rexford is an S&P 500 member with a BBB+ credit rating that has averaged 15% earnings growth over the past five years.

During this period, annual net operating income growth was 31%, roughly twice its peer average. This has supported 18% annual dividend growth.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Currently, REXR yields 3.8%, which comes with a 92% adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") payout ratio.

Although this may seem elevated, it's safe, as the company has a lot of growth potential - even in an environment of subdued economic growth.

Looking ahead, Rexford expects significant growth within its existing portfolio, expecting cash NOI to increase by $282 million, or 47%, over the next three years.

This growth is supported by various factors, including:

$94 million from repositioning and redevelopments.

$88 million from converting below-market leases to market rates.

$42 million from embedded contractual rent steps.

Rexford Industrial Realty

This internal growth forecast supports the company's 11% to 13% three-year average annual core FFO per share growth target through 2026, even without future acquisitions.

Analysts agree.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, they expect 12% per-share AFFO growth in 2024, potentially followed by 14% and 17% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

Currently, REXR trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 24.5x, which is a mile below its normalized 35.2x multiple.

However, that normalized multiple is the result of a very strong bull market before 2021. I would not use that multiple again.

That said, even a 20x multiple implies a fair stock price of $51, which is 15% above the current price.

On a long-term basis, I have little doubt that REXR is able to beat both the S&P 500 and its REIT peers, as I consider it one of the best REITs on the market.

In fact, I really want to own it.

The only reason why I do not own it is my massive industrial exposure. I own trucking companies, railroads, machinery companies, and others that rely on industrial demand. While REXR would be different, it is still a company that would add more industrial exposure to my portfolio.

Takeaway

Beating the market consistently is challenging, especially in today's economic environment.

While buying and holding the S&P 500 has been a no-brainer strategy, diversification is crucial.

Essentially, the index's recent gains are heavily concentrated in a few stocks, which raises concerns about the sustainability of this rally.

Meanwhile, future earnings growth is expected to shift to sectors like health care and industrials, making stock picking more attractive, as we will likely see a broadening in stock market strength.

In light of these developments, I believe this is becoming a stock-picking market, which is why I presented three stocks that I expect to beat the market in the years ahead.

All have excellent operations, longer-term tailwinds, consistent dividend growth, and healthy balance sheets.

While I own just one of these stocks, I'm looking to eventually own all of them.