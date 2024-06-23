WD-40: Oiling Up For Growth, Sticking Points On Valuation

Jun. 23, 2024 1:56 PM ETWD-40 Company (WDFC) Stock
Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
821 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • WD-40 Company owns multiple household maintenance and cleaning brands, with WD-40 being the most famous.
  • Historical financial performance shows consistent growth in revenues and EBITDA, outperforming the S&P 500 on a total return basis.
  • Recent financial results for Q2 were mediocre, with a focus on steady growth in maintenance products and 'premiumized' products for long-term growth.
  • Despite a positive guidance outlook, the long-term targets in sales growth and margin expansion aren't enough to justify the current valuation.

WD40. Anti-rust cleaner on a white background

Nariman Safarov

Introduction

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has been an exceptional compounder over time, delivering impressive long-term returns to shareholders. With a high quality business model of manufacturing and selling household maintenance and cleaning products, it's hard to think of a more

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
821 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WDFC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WDFC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WDFC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News