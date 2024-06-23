Richard Drury

Inflection investing aims at identifying inflection points, i.e., changes in trend from negative to positive (or at least to neutral). It has connections with capital cycle theory. This theory focuses on the creative destruction process that dominates cyclical sectors: periods of high prices spur producers to expand production in excess of demand, which leads to a glut and a collapse in prices, to which producers respond by cutting production, until prices recover, and the cycle can start again. Investing at the bottom of a cycle, before the inevitable recovery, is a form of inflection investing.

Inflection points are not necessarily tied to the capital cycle. They can also coincide with political events leading to a more business-friendly environment and an improved economic outlook, which reflect positively on the fundamentals of entire industries. For example, the election of Milei in Argentina arguably marked an inflection point for the Argentinian stock market.

I believe Sasol (NYSE:SSL) (OTCPK:SASOF), one of the world's largest producers of chemicals and fuels from coal and gas, currently finds itself at the intersection of two inflection stories. The first has to do with the specifics of the sectors the company operates in: the chemical sector has faced significant difficulties in the last two years; it appears now to have reached a bottom and a recovery could materialize over the next 12 months. The second has to do with recent political events in South Africa, where the majority of the company's operations are concentrated, and the political consensus is moving in a more pragmatic direction.

Prospects for the chemical sector

Sasol is a well-diversified and integrated company operating in three main segments: mining, energy, and chemicals. In FY 2023, Sasol reported adjusted EBITDA of R68.6 billion, of which 7% attributable to mining, 56% to energy and 37% to chemicals. Considering that energy prices were historically high in FY 2023, while chemical prices were declining, the chemical and energy sectors currently contribute roughly the same to the bottom line, while mining is of negligible importance. The chemical segment is also the one where the strategic focus of the company is going to be placed going forward. The prospects of the chemical sector have therefore a significant impact on the future financials of the company.

Following the invasion of Ukraine, margins in the chemical sector were severely compressed. Prices decreased, due to a slowdown in economic growth and high inventory levels. At the same time, costs, particularly due to energy and feedstocks, increased, exacerbated by high labor costs and regulatory burdens. The impact was particularly felt by European producers. Companies like BASF were forced to downsize or "rightsize" their European operations to preserve profitability. Sasol was also affected. The company has operations in Europe (mainly in Germany, but also in Slovakia and Italy), in addition to Africa and North America. From the beginning of FY 2024 (in July 2023), sales revenues are down 23% from European operations, while they are down 15% from African operations and 13% from American operations. Operations in Africa were also affected by challenges experienced by Transnet, the state-owned South African logistical company.

Despite this bleak outlook, there are signs the sector has bottomed and started to recover. S&P Global is forecasting a gradual recovery in 2024, with a likely flattish first half and moderate growth in the second half. Fitch gave the sector a "neutral" outlook for 2024, noting that prices and margins reached bottom-of-the-cycle conditions in 2023. According to VCI, Germany's leading chemical industry association, in Q1 2024, despite prices still 5.6% below the year-earlier period, production expanded by 4.4%, the first increase since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following excerpts are taken from the Q2 2024 Conference Call:

Chemicals Eurasia adjusted EBITDA decreased by 84% compared to the previous period. Margins were largely impacted by continued low market demand and higher pre-war energy prices. Against the backdrop of challenging macroeconomic environment and weaker chemicals demand globally, we maintain our guidance ranges across all the Chemical segments, with a recovery of demand expected in the second half of 2024. Chemicals pricing and demand seem to have reached the bottom end of the cycle at the end of CY23 with signs of slow recovery in key markets on volumes and prices, partly driven by increased oil prices.

Similar comments from other sector's leaders echo the same sentiment. Peter Huntsman, President and CEO of Huntsman:

It is still too early in the quarter to make bold predictions. However, the order patterns that I am seeing in most areas of the world tells me that in most of our divisions, we have seen the end of a very long period of inventory drawdowns, and prices and volumes look to be gradually improving [...] I feel more optimistic than I did at the year-end and see more proverbial green shoots than I have over the past 12 to 18 months.

Guillermo Novo, Chairman and CEO of Ashland:

While we are cautiously optimistic about the improving demand trends that we’re experiencing in the quarter and into January and February, there is still heightened uncertainty regarding customer demand normalization. Typically, we would be building inventory for the peak season at this time. And currently, we are not doing that build.

South African political situation

Recent elections in South Africa marked a move to the political center. The ANC (African National Congress, the party that has run South Africa since 1994) won the elections but lost its majority for the first time in 30 years. However, the nightmare scenario of a post-elections alliance of the ANC with the two other leftist parties (Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters and the ex-president Jacob Zuma's MK party) was avoided. Instead, the ANC allied itself with the Democratic Alliance, a more moderate party that is perceived to be pro-market and business-friendly.

Because of the political uncertainty, South African equities were trading at a steep discount before the elections. This is understandable considering that the EFF had promised to nationalize the central bank, while the MK intended to scrap the constitution. On the other hand, the market reacted positively to the news of an ANC-led government tempered by the pragmatic influence of the Democratic Alliance. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange rose 3.5% on Tuesday, and then 1.2% on Wednesday. Sasol shares are up more than 15% over the last week. Nevertheless, they still remain down more than 20% year-to-date, as a consequence of weakness in its end markets and downward guidance revision at the beginning of the year, as a consequence of persistent issues at its South African operations.

Data by YCharts

Can South African equities continue to rerate? Or is this just a short-term bounce? I believe the outcome of the recent elections is the best possible one, among the given alternatives. However, it remains to be seen whether the Democratic Alliance has enough political weight to counteract the social welfare policies of the ANC. For now, the two parties have agreed on a common agenda of creating new jobs and fixing the country’s infrastructure. Load curtailments by Eskom, as well as logistical challenges experienced by Transnet, have severely impacted the operations of South African businesses like Sasol. This election could indeed mark the inflection point where normalization begins.

However, I am not confident that South Africa is likely to solve its structural problems in the short term. To begin with, the coalition remains based on a fragile equilibrium, with the majority of the seats still in the hands of the ANC. In addition, while the ANC's consensus dropped by 17 percentage points, the votes did not move to the Democratic Alliance, but mostly to Zuma's new MK party, which supports policies even more extreme than the ANC. As also acknowledged by President Ramaphosa in his inauguration speech, South Africa remains a highly risky country, with "incipient social fragmentation that can easily turn into instability".

Company's strategy and valuation

I believe it is a fool's errand to try to predict the next earnings of a business as complex as Sasol. The good news is that quarter-by-quarter performance is largely irrelevant to the success of a long-term investment in the company. Instead, focus should be put on the company's medium- and long-term strategy. From this point of view, it seems that Sasol is finally moving in the right direction.

The history of Sasol is marked by bad capital allocation choices. An example is the Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP), a 1.5 million tonnes per year ethane cracker that tripled Sasol's chemical production capacity in the United States. The project was announced in 2014, but was completed only in 2020, after a series of delays and significant cost overruns. The financial challenges associated with its development forced the resignation in 2019 of the joint CEOs, Cornell and Nqwababa. The new CEO, Grobler focused instead on selling down assets to deleverage. The strategy worked: the company has strengthened its balance sheets via asset disposals, resumed dividend payments, and reduced its debt obligations.

Going forward, the unwinding of material capex requirements, coupled with operational cost optimizations and the absence of further shareholder value-eroding expansive plans similar to LCPP, are likely to lead to a significant increase in free cash flow. In turn, this increased free cash flow can be partly returned to shareholders in the form of dividends, and partly be used to fund the company's ambitious decarbonization plans. Sasol has set the objective to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 and to be net-zero by 2050. The company is one of the largest emitters of CO2 on the African continent. Its Secunda plant, which makes use of a carbon-intensive coal-to-liquids process to produce synthetic fuel, is the single largest emitter site in the world. I believe the company has no choice but to adapt to the requirements imposed by the green energy transition, in order to maintain viability as a business in the long term. Despite the fact that this will constrain shareholder returns, the good news is that the transition can be largely self-funded from the increased internally-generated free cash flow. In addition, the transition will be tempered by political realities (Sasol is one of the largest employers in South Africa). It could even offer opportunities to access green capital grants.

Despite the political and operational risks, the main argument in favor of an investment decision, in addition to the change in company's strategy and the increased focus on profitability, lies in the heavily discounted valuation. Sasol has a market capitalization of R87 billion, with a further R73 billion in net debt. It should be able to generate between R20 and R35 billion in free cash flow, which means it trades in the high teens in terms of free cash flow to EV yield and forward dividend yield around 9%. It has tangible assets valued at R193 billion, which is likely a significant underestimation relative to the real replacement value, or a 0.45 price-to-book ratio.

Conclusions

I believe Sasol could turn into an inflection story from two different points of view. First of all, a move to the center of the political climate in South Africa should allow for the normalization of operational conditions. Second, the cycle in the chemical sector appears ready to turn, after a couple of years of weak demand and depressed profitability. Risks remain high, especially in connection with the South African political environment. However, given the material discount to the replacement value of its assets, the margin of safety seems sufficient to warrant a buy rating.