JPMorgan Chase: Higher Rate Preferred Shares With Marginal Risk Compared To CDs

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan Chase recently announced premature redemption on 5.5% and higher yielding short-term CDs.
  • JPMorgan Chase's acquisition of First Republic Bank led to loan growth, but the bank surprisingly has struggled with deposits.
  • Series DD and Series EE preferred shares offer attractive income investments at 5.75% and near 6% yield.
Skyscraper building of JP Morgan in Hong Kong

danielvfung

Introduction

Last fall, interest rates began a notable climb and equity markets were selling off amid high volatility and fears that interest rates may need to go higher to fight inflation. To hedge against my equity positions, I purchased several 1 year CDs

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.6K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM.PR.C, JPM.PR.D either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JPM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JPM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPM
--
JPM.PR.C
--
JPM.PR.D
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News