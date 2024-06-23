Coupang: Core Business Continues To Wow, Yet Stock Is Pricey

Jun. 23, 2024 9:51 PM ETCoupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock3 Comments
Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.65K Followers

Summary

  • Coupang reports strong Q1 2024 with continued growth outpacing the broader South Korean e-commerce industry.
  • The South Korean e-commerce market continues to expand, benefiting Coupang, but faces competition from Chinese companies.
  • Operational risk remains with the Farfetch turnaround and integration, which could result in continued losses for the company.

Coupang logo, sign on company headquarters in Silicon Valley.

Michael Vi

Investment Thesis

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) reported a strong Q1 2024 with guidance that points to continued growth and profitability. The overall South Korean e-commerce market continues to grow, despite the already high penetration, benefiting Coupang. Furthermore, Coupang is growing faster than the

This article was written by

Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.65K Followers
Nine to 5 by day. Hobbyist stock trader by night. I got an MBA and a CFA ... so that should count for something. I only care about my own greedy interests and I love feeding trolls. Not your financial advisor. Information for entertainment purposes only. Diamond hands are forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CPNG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CPNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CPNG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News