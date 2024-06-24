Uber: Headwinds Ahead, Reiterate Cautious Buy

Summary

  • UBER's FQ1'24 performance remains robust with expanding adj EBITDA and Free Cash Flow margins, despite the paper losses observed in its investments.
  • However, the recent pay raise in Minnesota (and likely, California) is likely to trigger either bottom-line headwinds or have impacted user retention rates, depending on the management's strategy.
  • TSLA's upcoming Robo-Taxi event can not be ignored as well, since it remains to be seen if we may see an expanded partnership leveraging upon UBER's rideshare platform.
  • Even so, we maintain our belief that UBER's profitable growth trend and leading market share allow it to weather these headwinds with ease.
  • It goes without saying that the stock is only suitable for those with moderate risk tolerance, since it remains uncertain who will emerge as the eventual winner of the rideshare/ Robo-Taxi market.

We previously covered Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in March 2024, discussing why it had been upgraded to a Buy, with the company's market dominance and profitable growth trend unlikely to ever come cheap.

Combined with the promising FQ1'24

