Enterprise Products Partners: Over 7% Yield Helps Mitigate Downside Volatility

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) unitholders witnessed downside volatility since my previous update in early April 2024. In my bullish EPD article, I reminded investors about its solid uptrend bias, supported by a well-diversified energy infrastructure portfolio. However, EPD's momentum has stalled over the past two months. Despite that, I observed robust buying support above EPD's $27 level, underscoring the market's confidence in EPD's long-term thesis.

Enterprise Product Partners hardly needs a further introduction as a leading midstream player in the US. Energy investors keen on capitalizing on EPD's long-term contractual earnings model likely consider EPD a core holding. Income investors should also find EPD's forward distribution yield of more than 7% attractive, which is well above its energy sector (XLE) median. EPD has also outperformed the XLE since late 2022, underscoring the robustness of its bullish thesis.

EPD: Solid Profitability Through The Cycle

EPD track record (Enterprise Products Partners filings)

As seen above, Enterprise Products Partners has an enviable record of posting solid profitability through the cycle, mitigating commodity pricing-related volatility. In Q1, EPD posted an adjusted EBITDA of $2.47B, up 6.4% YoY. On a trailing 12-month basis, EPD's adjusted EBITDA of $9.5B corroborates EPD's clear earnings visibility.

Enterprise Products Partners has also been able to capitalize on increased investments to capture increased downstream capacity. As a result, EPD is focused on lifting its growth CapEx, which reached $3.2B in Q1 on a TTM basis. The structurally stronger energy demand dynamics suggest an increasingly higher utilization of energy infrastructure, strengthening EPD's long-term bullish proposition.

With its healthy balance sheet (stable leverage ratio) and relatively low CFFO payout ratio, income investors should feel confident about EPD's capital allocation strategies.

EPD Benefits From The AI Gold Rush

EPD's AI growth opportunities (Enterprise Products Partners filings)

Also, I believe energy investors who lamented about missing out on the AI gold mine should reconsider their disappointment. The reporting on the surge in energy demand for AI data centers has been well covered and documented. If you believe the AI hype is sustainable, your conviction aligns with EPD management's thesis.

As seen above, AI data centers are expected to drive a "massive" upside in power demand over the next ten years. Most of the opportunities are likely linked to new AI data center infrastructure developments. Hence, it could help provide more robust structural underpinnings in EPD's natural gas-linked businesses, complementing its liquids profile. It can also help to further diversify EPD's reliance on its liquid business to improve earnings visibility and lower the impact of underlying market volatility.

EPD: Valuation Is Undemanding

EPD Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

EPD's "A" profitability grade corroborates its high-quality business model. What surprises me is its relatively attractive "B+" valuation grade compared to its sector peers.

EPD growth prospects (Enterprise Products Partners filings)

Therefore, it seems like the market could be concerned about whether EPD's growth opportunities could help lift its earnings profile more significantly through the cycle.

Notwithstanding the market's caution, Wall Street analysts have upgraded EPD's estimates. In addition, the LP has telegraphed several growth opportunities to capitalize on the robust energy demand in the medium- to long-term.

Management's commentary at EPD's Q1 earnings conference underscores the LP's confidence in deploying growth CapEx. EPD anticipates potentially higher CapEx through 2025 (between $3.25B and $3.75B) before a more normalized cadence from 2026/27 onwards.

I assess that EPD's healthy balance sheet and robust liquidity bolster the LP's ability to invest more aggressively in the near term to capture longer-term upside potential. Hence, EPD's ability to consolidate its market share through these investments shouldn't be understated.

Is EPD Units A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

EPD price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for distributions) (TradingView)

EPD's price chart suggests a solid uptrend over time despite bouts of downside volatility. However, investor sentiments have remained incredibly resilient. Therefore, dip-buying conviction has consistently returned to help EPD maintain its bullish bias.

I assessed a near-term top at EPD's $30 level. Notwithstanding my caution, I have assessed solid dip-buying momentum above EPD's $27 level since mid-April 2024.

Consequently, the constructive consolidation over the past two months has strengthened my conviction about EPD's solid "B-" momentum. Therefore, I'm increasingly confident that the market is optimistic about EPD's structurally bullish thesis.

With EPD still consolidating below its $30 resistance zone, investors should consider capitalizing on the sideways price action to add exposure.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!