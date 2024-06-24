Market Anxiety, Risk Repricing And Holding Cash

DNY59

Mott Capital Management's Michael Kramer shares why he's still nervous about the 2nd half of the year and why the big question comes down to what Nvidia will do (0:26). Fed rate cuts and the repricing of risk (2:20). What this means for bonds (3:30). Navigating volatility with cash and large moat, high-quality names (4:50).

Rena Sherbill: Okay, so here we are at the Seeking Alpha Investment Summit. We're talking to Michael Kramer, Mott Capital Management. We've talked to him many times before, always coming at us with a lot of insight about what's happening in the markets. How are you looking at the markets right now? What are you thinking?

Michael Kramer: I'm a little nervous going into the second half of the year. I've obviously been nervous for a while about the markets, but it seems like the concentration is becoming more concentrated to just 1 or 2 names now at this point, really driving things.

RS: And what do you see happening with that?

MK: That's really the big question and it comes down to what will NVIDIA (NVDA) do. Will the number, you know, if analyst numbers are right and NVIDIA's growth rate has peaked in terms of revenue growth, typically what you see is the price to sales multiple begin to contract once revenue growth peaks.

And if revenue growth rates have peaked and they have started to come down, then that multiple will start to contract and that could weigh on the stock going forward even if revenue continues to grow.

RS: Do you feel that investors are going to be caught unaware in terms of just all the excitement that's happening around NVIDIA? Or do you think that that is a bit priced in with investors at this point?

MK: No, I don't think it's priced in because you hear a lot of people talking about breadth broadening out. And the reason why breadth hasn't broadened out more is because there's such a concentration in the Mag 7, the Terrible 3, or the Magnificent 1. Right?

And I think the market has given people this false sense of security because they see it's up, but if you're not really paying attention to what's happening with the rotation beneath the surface, you're not really capturing the struggles that are really happening beneath.

And if we do actually start to see breadth broaden out, where is that money going to come from? It's probably going to come from the ones that led the market higher, which means you could actually see breadth broaden out and the equity market go down.

RS: What do you think in terms of the Fed and how they're trying to maneuver and strategize, how do you see it going and how do you see it playing out?

MK: So a lot of people still seem to think we're going to get rate cuts in September.

I think the Richmond Fed President yesterday, Thomas Barkin was out and he was saying that he wants to see now several months of positive inflation data. This follows Chris Waller's statements before the Fed meeting talking about several months, and they're specifically choosing the word several because I think they're trying to say that they're going to want to probably see more than 3 months' worth of data points to confirm their bias.

RS: And what do you think that will do for the market if there isn't a rate cut in September?

MK: Again, it's all about the repricing of risk. And if the risks are growing that the economy is truly slowing, and if the risks are growing that the Fed is falling behind, meaning the economy is slowing faster than the Fed thinks, that does create -- that does move us out of the soft landing camp potentially into a stagflationary or recession camp. And that will be an issue because that's really where you're going to start seeing credit spreads begin to widen.

RS: And what do you think that means for bonds? What will that mean?

MK: It probably means that things like treasuries see rates come down, especially at the front of the curve. But it probably also means that you don't really see high yield or corporate debt perform in the same manner. Either they continue to -- basically what I'm thinking is that you're going to see rates either there on the back -- on those type of issuance probably either stay flat or actually go up as markets begin to price in default risk.

RS: What are your thoughts about where the 10-year Treasury (US10Y) yield is at right now?

MK: It seems fairly valued. I think it's somewhere in this 4% to 5% range, seems to be appropriate given a 5% nominal GDP growth rate. I know that the inflation rate in May was at 0.0%, seasonally adjusted. But the non-seasonally adjusted number still grew by almost 3 tenths.

And when you look at the fact that you still have wage growth around 4% and the first quarter you technically had no productivity growth, you're still talking about a 4% sort of inflation rate. And so I think the 10-year rate needs to be in that 4% to 5% range for some time now. I think it's going to stay there.

RS: What do you think investors should be invested in right now or, what is a way to kind of navigate this volatility?

MK: So I've been a big believer of owning high quality names, things that can be both defensive, have a large moat, right? So personally, I own some of the Mag 7 names, Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), which clearly come with the risk of them moving lower. But they're also sort of the safest ships in this market.

And I think also being having cash available is really important because you're still number one getting paid to hold cash and you can take advantage of pullbacks should they occur.

And I think right now, having some sort of allocation where you have a good amount -- you have a certain percentage of your assets invested in stocks and having a good amount for me it's about 30% of my money in cash sitting on the sidelines.

RS: Would you say that that's a good number for an average retail investor, 30%, or it depends really on so many different...?

MK: I think it depends on a lot of different variables. I've been through enough cycles to be a little bit more cautious. I've seen the advantages of holding cash, especially when those opportunities come. It becomes much easier to not have to sell something to buy something else.

And so, last year I wasn't penalized by it because I was able to still outperform, but this year has been a little bit of a different story because I don't own NVIDIA, for example. So I haven't been able to keep up with the S&P. So holding the cash has certainly been more of a wait.

But if my views are right, I'll get my opportunities maybe later this year.

I think this week specifically we're looking at what is NVIDIA doing, what is Apple doing, are these concentrations still continuing to drive things? This is also an option expiration week. So markets can tend to turn around options expirations. And once we get past Friday, we're going to see markets potentially loosen up again and start moving because all these options will start expiring.

And that's going to sort of free things up to really begin to potentially get a little more volatile into the summer, especially with an election coming in the fall.

RS: And any final kind of words of encouragement or advice or insight into navigating that volatility specifically?

MK: Going into elections and that type of cycle, we tend to see volatility, and I think one should expect to see that volatility. And I think that there are obviously opportunities for short-term investors that are trying to trade it.

But if you're more longer term, I think you just kind of look through it and know it's part of the game, use pullbacks to your advantage to kind of take advantage of some of those stocks that have gotten hammered in the process. But if you're a long-term investor, I think you just got to stay with it, but you just allocate your risks appropriately.

