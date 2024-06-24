Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I like Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ:CA) (OTCPK:CRLFF) for two reasons: it is paying a very attractive dividend with a monthly payment of C$0.06 per share, resulting in a dividend yield of in excess of 11% at the current share price. However, the company is also executing on a growth plan which will result in a production increase of 6,000 barrels of oil per day, but it also means the current operating cash flow cannot cover both the dividend as well as the growth capex. This means the net debt level will likely increase in the next few years until the new SAGD heavy oil project will start contributing to the bottom line.

Extrapolating the Q1 results to a full-year expectation

In the first quarter of this year, Cardinal Energy produced an average of just under 21,700 boe/day, and as you can see below, the majority of the oil-equivalent output consisted of liquids in a combination of light and medium oil as well as Natural Gas Liquids. Natural gas accounted for 12% of the total oil-equivalent output.

Although natural gas represented 12% of the output, it only represented 2.5% of the revenue. This means the revenue generated by oil remains the most important contribution to the total revenue, Which came in at C$140.2M before taking royalty payments into consideration. After taking the royalty payments into consideration and including the processing revenue, the total reported net revenue was C$114.6M, an increase of around 4% compared to the first quarter of last year.

The operating expenses also increased, resulting in a C$0.5M increase in the pre-tax income and a reported net profit of C$16.8M or C$0.11 per share.

As you know I consider the cash flow statement to be more important than the income statement and as you can see in the image below the reported operating cash flow was C$39.4M. However, this includes a C$9.1M working capital investment while it excludes the C$0.3M in lease liabilities, which means the underlying adjusted operating cash flow was approximately C$48.2M.

The total capex was just over C$49M, which is more than twice the capex spent in the first quarter of this year, and the explanation for this difference is pretty simple. First of all, the total maintenance CapEx is just C$100M for this year, and the company's budget calls for C$69M to be spent on the SAGD growth project. Additionally, the full-year Asset Retirement Obligations cash expenditures are estimated at C$10M, but the company already spent 43% of this in the first quarter of the year.

This means that using average quarterly capex and ARO commitments, the underlying operating cash flow in the first quarter was approximately C$50M (C$45M excluding the deferred taxes) while the normalized capex would be just C$25M resulting in a net free cash flow of C$25M (and C$20M excluding the impact of deferred taxes). Considering the company has access to C$1.2B in tax pools, it likely won't have to pay taxes for quite a while, so we can just use the C$25M in adjusted net free cash flow. And that's based on an average WTI oil price of US$77/barrel and an AECO natural gas price of C$2.53/barrel.

The company's Q1 funds flow came in below its full-year guidance due to several reasons; the production was slightly lower while the WTI oil price was $77 instead of the $79 used in the base case scenario. Additionally, the WCS differential of US$19.32 was higher than the $16.34 budgeted in the full-year guidance.

These are minor nuisances. The average WTI oil price was higher in the second quarter and as the cash ARO expenses will be lower, the operating cash flow will likely be substantially higher in the Q2 report. There will always be some fluctuation in the quarterly results. And with oil back above $80/barrel, I think the company's full-year guidance using US$79 WTI still makes sense.

As shown in the image above, the company will spend C$69M on the new SAGD project, which will start producing heavy oil from 2026 on. The economics of the project make sense considering the IRR is expected to be 53% based on an oil price of $80/barrel and an anticipated production rate of 6,000 barrels of oil per day.

But Cardinal Energy is going one step further. It has already identified a second SAGD project where it is anticipating a similar output of 6,000 barrels of oil per day. The construction start is anticipated for when the Reford SAGD project is going into production, which means the cash flows from the current asset portfolio as well as the cash flows from Reford should cover the capex of the next SAGD project.

Cardinal Energy was nice enough to provide a pro forma calculation of the situation as if both SAGD projects are in production. The pro forma output would be 34,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day and as you can see below, this will generate C$510M in adjusted funds flow at an oil price of US$79/barrel.

The total free cash flow will be around C$254M, and this includes (!) the anticipated dividend payments. This indicates the underlying cash flow before covering the dividend payments would be around C$370M. That's in excess of C$2/share, and based on the current share count of 160M shares, even closer to C$2.3/share. But, of course, it will be important to see the cash flows continuing to come in the next few years to complete the build-out of the two SAGD projects. Those two projects will each cost just over C$150M and will have similar economics with a payback period of around 2 years based on a WTI oil price of $80.

Investment thesis

I have a long position in Cardinal Energy, not really for the C$0.06 monthly dividend (which currently represents a dividend yield of in excess of 11%), but also for its growth prospects. As the company has reduced its net debt to C$87M (this is the bank debt and excludes decommissioning obligations) and a working capital deficit of approximately C$42M, the balance sheet is in an okay shape, especially as the Q2 cash flow will likely come in pretty strong and I think the pre-ARO operating cash flow could exceed C$60M.

I like the combination of dividend income and growth and although the 11% dividend yield is very generous, I wouldn't mind sacrificing some of that dividend income to protect the company's growth plans (a theoretical dividend reduction to C$0.04 per month would still result in a 7.3%+ yield while freeing up C$38M per year that could be spent on the growth initiatives. After all, at US$79 WTI, the net free cash flow before taking dividends into consideration will be approximately C$370M per year, and that is the bigger picture I am aiming for.

