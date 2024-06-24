Japan's Private Sector Growth Stalls Amid Fall In Services Activity

Summary

  • Japan's private sector growth ground to a halt in June.
  • Higher headcounts in the manufacturing sector supported the expansion in production.
  • The latest decline in the au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Composite PMI is exhibiting congruence with the recent shedding of gains for the Nikkei 225 index.

Japan's private sector growth ground to a halt in June, according to early flash PMI indications. A renewed manufacturing output expansion was offset by lower services activity, marking an end to the growth streak that commenced at the start of 2024.

