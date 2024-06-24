The Seventh Year Sabbatical Is Real

Peresmeh/iStock via Getty Images

For six years you will sow your land and gather its produce, but in the seventh year, you will let it lie fallow and forgo all produce from it so that those of your people who are poor can take food from it and the wild animals eat what they have left. You will do the same with your vineyard and your olive grove. ~Exodus 23:10-11

Introduction

Some may call it the seven-year cycle. Some call the seventh year the Shemitah or Shmita. Writing under a different handle, I performed a brief analysis that included stock market data back to 1871. Fortunately, Professor Edward McQuarrie of Santa Clara University has been kind enough to share his data with me. His data allow me to analyze stock and bond returns since 1793. With resources from Goetzman, Ibbotson & Peng, Jeremy Siegel, Robert Shiller, and The NYU Stern School of Business, I have market histories from 1793 to 2023.

There have been 33 sabbatical years since 1793. The most recent ones occurred in 2001, 2008, 2015, and 2022. The next sabbatical year will be 2029. After looking at the data, it appears that the seven-year cycle is valid. There is also data to show where one can take action to protect their investments from downside volatility.

The Stock Market

In 2001, the stock market was in the middle of the bursting of the Tech Bubble. The housing market crisis crashed the market in 2008. In 2015, we saw a series of flash crashes, and many suffered from the massive bond correction in 2022. If one wants to explore further back, there was

The Great Bond Massacre 1994

Black Monday in 1987

The Golden Bear in 1973

A correction in 1966

The worst year on record in 1931

A massive recession in 1917

Panic of 1910

Rich Man's Panic 1903

The First Year of the Long Depression in 1882

A correction 1854

The shutdown of the Second Bank of the U.S. in 1833

The Panic of 1819

All these events occurred during different sabbatical years.

Of the 62 down market years, 13 occurred during sabbatical years. During the seventh year of these cycles, sabbatical years saw more periods (8 out of 27) where the market lost more than 10%. Two of the seven years where the market saw losses greater than -20% happened during the seventh year.

Years of Stock Market Losses (Author)

When one calculates the returns for each of these years, that is where the story is told.

Year in Seven-Year Cycle Average Total Return (US Equities) Standard Deviation Count Year 1 6.34% 16.98% 33 Year 2 12.50% 15.91% 33 Year 3 9.81% 16.24% 33 Year 4 12.28% 15.94% 33 Year 5 12.06% 14.32% 33 Year 6 5.62% 17.14% 33 Sabbatical Year -0.35% 20.00% 33 Average (All Years) 8.23% 17.34% 231 Click to enlarge

As one can see, the sabbatical year is the only year in the cycle where the stock market averages a negative total return (-0.35% ± 20.00%). Based on statistical probabilities, one sees a near 51% chance of losing money during these years. Based on the Analysis of Variance (ANOVA), the differences between these two groups are significant (ρ = 0.0157). While I did not analyze this observation, it is interesting that the years immediately preceding and following the sabbatical year (Year 1 and Year 6) also see average total returns (6.34% and 5.62% respectively) well below the historical average (8.23% ± 17.34%).

Distribution of Stock Market Returns (Author)

What About Bonds?

Professor McQuarrie was kind enough to share his data for composite bond returns. His data included the years 1793-2019. For 2020-2023, I relied on data from NYU Stern School of Business. As a quick note, the last sabbatical year, 2022, saw the worst bond returns (-20.45%) since 1841 (-22.88%).

Of the past 231 years, 36 have seen market losses for bond investors. Of those, 25% have occurred during sabbatical years. This is how the bond markets have performed during the seven-year cycle.

Year in Seven-Year Cycle Average Total Return (Composite Bonds) Standard Deviation Count Year 1 6.38% 8.61% 33 Year 2 5.94% 8.06% 33 Year 3 8.51% 8.37% 33 Year 4 6.36% 5.65% 33 Year 5 6.38% 5.91% 33 Year 6 4.14% 7.34% 33 Sabbatical Year 1.19% 7.44% 33 Average 5.53% 7.72% 231 Click to enlarge

Again, the worst year in the cycle occurs during the seventh year. The historical average during this year is 1.19% ± 7.44% and falls well short of the historical average (5.53% ± 7.72%). The difference between these groups is even more significant (ρ = 0.0069) than we saw for the stock market. Statistically, one sees a 43.5% of losing money by investing in bonds during sabbatical years.

Distribution of Bond Returns (Author)

What About A 60/40 Allocation?

It is not common for an investor to put all their money in stocks or all their money in bonds. There is asset allocation; the most common one used as an illustration is the 60/40 allocation. That is where one allocates 60% of their investment toward equities and 40% toward fixed income. Each year, the investor rebalances their portfolio to bring it to the 60 to 40 ratio. I did analyze how this approach would have performed over the centuries, and here are the results:

Year in Seven-Year Cycle Average Total Return (60/40 Allocation) Standard Deviation Count Year 1 6.61% 11.87% 33 Year 2 10.13% 11.09% 33 Year 3 9.51% 11.68% 33 Year 4 10.18% 10.36% 33 Year 5 10.01% 9.39% 33 Year 6 5.37% 10.68% 33 Sabbatical Year 0.55% 13.42% 33 Average 7.43% 11.78% 231 Click to enlarge

The 60/40 allocation underperforms during sabbatical years (0.55% ± 13.42%) and falls well short of the historical average (7.43% ± 11.78%). The statistical probability of losing money is still high at 48.3% during the seventh year. These results are significant (ρ = 0.0082).

Distribution of 60/40 Returns (Author)

We have established that the sabbatical year in the seven-year cycle is fraught for stocks and bonds, regardless of whether one allocates. So, what is one to do? I am proposing a few suggestions if one anticipates a market downturn.

Consider Shorter-Term Securities

The NYU Stern School of Business has total return data for 3-month treasury bills for 1928-2023. Over that period, there has not been one calendar where treasury bills have suffered a loss. The worst year on record was in 2014 when T-Bills only returned 0.03%.

Year in Seven-Year Cycle Average Total Return (3 Month Treasury Bill) Standard Deviation Count Year 1 3.63% 3.65% 14 Year 2 3.16% 3.19% 13 Year 3 3.20% 2.79% 13 Year 4 3.33% 2.52% 14 Year 5 3.11% 2.32% 14 Year 6 3.23% 2.69% 14 Sabbatical Year 3.39% 2.91% 14 Average 3.30% 2.90% 96 Click to enlarge

While I cannot claim any significance (ρ = 0.9996) with this data, it shows that T-Bill results are consistent from one year in the cycle to the next. They have also performed well in different types of markets.

1928-2023 Years 3-Month Treasury Bill S&P 500 Excess Average Total Return 96 3.30% ± 2.90% 9.80% ± 20.82% -6.50% Up Markets 70 3.26% 20.39% -17.13% Down Markets 26 3.39% -14.32% 17.71% Return/Risk Ratio 1.14 0.49 Click to enlarge

If one is limited to the ETF universe, the two best-in-class ETFs that maintained their investors' principal in 2022 were iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) and SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN). Of course, there is nothing wrong with loading up on short-term CDs if one is certain of a market downturn.

Consider Gold

Americans were allowed to buy gold certificates beginning in 1965 and physical gold in 1975. This does not leave me a lot of data to make solid claims about the seven-year cycle. There is enough data, though, to show how gold has performed during different types of markets.

1965-2023 Years Gold S&P 500 Excess Average Total Return 59 7.12% ± 22.66% 10.13% ± 17.56% -3.01% Up Markets 46 6.89% 18.10% -11.21% Down Markets 13 7.92% -14.01% 21.93% Return/Risk Ratio 0.34 0.60 Year in Seven-Year Cycle Average Total Return (Gold) Standard Deviation Count Year 1 7.51% 28.25% 9 Year 2 7.05% 18.15% 8 Year 3 -4.97% 11.34% 8 Year 4 2.94% 14.80% 8 Year 5 7.27% 20.58% 8 Year 6 20.80% 29.85% 9 Sabbatical Year 8.98% 19.38% 9 Average 7.12% 22.66% 59 Click to enlarge

I do not like the risk metrics for gold, but I do like that it has shown the ability to grow in value during profitable and down markets. While it is not significant (ρ = 0.4197), the data shows nice gains during the sabbatical years. If one does not like owning physical gold and would rather use ETFs, the best securities over the last 20 years have been iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) and SPDR Gold Shares (GLD). Both of these ETFs had positive gains in 2008 and 2022.

Consider Hedging

Credit Suisse researches a hedge fund index and has compiled data since 1994. While there are not enough years to show significant seven-year patterns, there is enough data to show how it has responded to down market periods.

1994-2023 Years Hedge Fund Index S&P 500 Excess Average 30 7.07% ± 9.29% 10.05% ± 19.33% -2.98% Up Markets 24 9.43% 18.33% -8.90% Down Markets 6 -1.86% -17.66% 15.80% Return/Risk Ratio 0.77 0.54 0.23 Click to enlarge

Year in Seven-Year Cycle Average Total Return (Hedge Fund Index) Standard Deviation Count Year 1 9.76% 7.83% 5 Year 2 13.80% 5.02% 4 Year 3 6.84% 11.30% 4 Year 4 5.99% 3.69% 4 Year 5 13.17% 5.72% 4 Year 6 7.39% 3.13% 4 Sabbatical Year -4.10% 9.36% 5 Average 7.07% 9.29% 30 Click to enlarge

While this does not show positive gains during down markets, it does show that hedging strategies such as options trading can minimize losses during turbulent years. There are three highly rated ETFs that one can use for their hedging allocation. They are First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS), Global X NASDAQ 100 CC (QYLD), iMGP DBi Managed Future Strategies (DBMF). For comparison, this is how each performed in the last five years:

06/01/2019- 05/31/2024 Average Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio Return/Risk Ratio SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) 15.81% ± 18.24% 0.67 0.89 0.87 iMGP DBi Mngd Fut Strat (DBMF) 7.93% ± 12.42% 0.51 0.70 0.64 FT III: Long/Short Equity (FTLS) 10.53% ± 10.08% 0.71 0.90 1.04 Glbl X NASDAQ 100 CC (QYLD) 8.24% ± 13.55% 0.38 0.49 0.61 Click to enlarge

Consider Shifting Your Allocation

So how would one change their allocation if they are concerned about a downturn? While the data shows the seventh year of the cycle poses more downward volatility, there is no certainty that losses will occur. Over the 231 years, only 14 of the 33 sabbatical years saw a nominal loss with the 60/40 allocation. There will be opportunities to make money.

Using my personal allocation as an illustration, this is how my money is distributed. Given that it is an election year, I have some uncertainty about what will happen over the next 12 months. As a general note, I hope to retire next year, but will to stay pretty aggressive.

Normal Investment Year Allocation (Author)

This is what my allocation will look like if I believe there is a high probability of a market downturn. This would be the right time to add gold and hedging assets while increasing my short-term allocation.

Downturn Allocation (Author)

My Take

I do find it interesting that the average returns for stocks and bonds during the sabbatical year are near zero or worse. It is as if our investment fields truly go fallow. However, there have been sabbatical years such as 1980 where one would have yielded some handsome gains. If one were to go back and look at the tables where I compare the years for the seven-year cycle, one can see the seventh year is the most volatile for equity markets. This volatility is why one needs to adjust their allocations and consider asset classes to cool those temperatures.

With that said, this is how I would play the next few years. Continue normal investing for the remainder of 2024, and 2025-2027. Starting in 2028, and through 2030, begin adding those assets discussed, such as shorter-term securities. While it was not shown to be significant, gold could face some issues in year 3, which is 2025. Beginning in 2028 and through 2030, gold will hit its sweet spot.

While almost significant (ρ = 0.0591), hedging will see its best year in 2027, but we have seen that there are hedging ETFs that have a history of performing admirably during volatile times. Consider finding some good ones for the volatile period 2028-2030.

Good luck and have fun.