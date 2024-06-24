Buy The Dips: High Inflation Is Over

andresr

For the first time since July 2022, the month-over-month CPI rate was flat.

In May, once again, the primary item propping up the CPI was shelter.

Gregory Daco

As we've discussed many times, the shelter component of the CPI lags real-time changes in rents by about a year.

In May, the annualized core CPI was 2.0% YoY.

Core CPI ex-shelter was 1.9% YoY.

And headline CPI ex shelter was 2.1%.

St. Louis Fed

Compared to a 3.25% YoY increase for the headline CPI in May, the CPI ex-shelter index rose only 2.13% YoY.

That's above the average CPI ex-shelter growth rate of 1.4% during the 2010s, but several disinflationary and deflationary trends within the CPI indicate that all inflation metrics -- headline, core, and ex-shelter -- should continue to come down over the remainder of this year.

As we have in previous months, let's review the items of the CPI still showing significant price increases as well as a few notable areas of disinflation and even deflation.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

The only true inflationary trend in the CPI as of May is electricity (2% weighting in the CPI), although rising prices for hospital services (2% weighting) might be another one.

Solidly in the disinflation camp are shelter (36% weighting) and food (13% weighting).

Potentially entering into disinflationary trends are transportation services (6.5% weighting) and motor fuels (4% weighting).

Finally, in outright deflation are durable goods (12% weighting) such as new & used cars, household appliances, and furniture. With interest rates elevated, demand for anything often purchased with financing is understandably low right now.

As you can see, then, the overall trajectory of the CPI is and will likely continue to be down.

Let's address the items exhibiting inflationary, disinflationary, and deflationary trends in the CPI.

Inflation

Electricity Experiencing Significant Demand Growth

The only real item in the CPI basket truly showing an inflationary trend is electricity.

In May, consumer electricity prices rose 5.9% YoY, up from 5.1% in April and 5.0% in March.

St. Louis Fed

Electricity prices are rising for a number of reasons:

Data centers running AI applications use a ton of power

A higher Bitcoin price incentivizes more Bitcoin mining, which requires more power

More EVs are being sold and hitting the road

Housing completions are at their highest level since the mid-2000s, and people are occupying these homes, plugging in appliances, turning the lights on, etc.

Renewables account for a growing share of power fed into the grid, but their intermittency requires more expensive backup power from gas plants or battery storage

In short, for the first time in well over a decade, demand for electricity is growing.

From around 2010 to 2022, even as the population and economy grew, buildings and machines became increasingly efficient, offsetting the growing population and economy. Electricity-using inputs continue getting more efficient, but the factors above are having a greater impact, resulting in overall growth in power demand.

We can't deny that electricity is truly in an inflationary uptrend, and we do not know how high electricity inflation can or will go. But given that electricity's weight in the CPI is only around 2%, we are not terribly concerned about it preventing the index as a whole from falling.

Hospital Services Prices Spiking

Hospital services (2% weighting in the CPI) prices also spiked recently, causing hospital services to jump to 7.7% YoY in April's CPI report. In May, that number slipped to 7.3% but remains quite high.

St. Louis Fed

As explained in this Wall Street Journal article, rising hospital services prices are the result of a delayed renegotiation of prices with insurers and government agencies after the big surge in expenses (mainly labor costs) shouldered by hospitals over the last few years.

Due to the obtuse nature of healthcare pricing in the US, it is difficult to say whether hospital services are now in a sustained inflationary uptrend or rather simply a one-time catch-up to bring revenue back in line with expenses.

Disinflation

Shelter Metrics Coming Down Slowly But Surely

Inflation measurements for housing continue to fall in the CPI, but they also continue to trail far behind real-time changes in rent rates provided by private sector indices.

Apartment List

This chart shows CPI data as of April.

In May, Rent of Primary Residence slid to 5.3% YoY, while Owners' Equivalent Rent fell from 5.75% in April to 5.65% in May. The overall shelter component of CPI fell only slightly from 5.5% in April to 5.4% in May.

The shelter component of the CPI continues to be a source of frustration for many inflation observers, including us. As you can see from the chart above, it does a very poor job of showing real-time changes in housing costs, which caused the Fed to be late in raising rates in 2021-2022 and is now making them late (in our view) to reduce rates in 2024.

In particular, we find "Owners' Equivalent Rent" ("OER") a terribly inaccurate measurement of homeownership costs.

OER does not directly measure any actual prices. It doesn't look at home prices. It doesn't look at mortgage rates. It doesn't look at property taxes or home insurance.

Instead, it is based on a survey sent out to homeowners asking one question:

"If someone were to rent your home today, how much do you think it would rent for monthly, unfurnished, and without utilities?"

The idea here is that homeowners will base their answers about what their home could rent for on their actual costs of owning the home. But instead, respondents simply base their answers on the rent rates in their area.

Thus, OER correlates strongly with Rent of Primary Residence and effectively gives a much larger weight to rent.

St. Louis Fed

Rent of Primary Residence has a 7.6% weighting in the CPI basket. OER is 26.6%. Together, they come to 34.2% of the headline CPI. They are around 40% of core CPI and core PCE.

Notice from the chart above that Rent of Primary Residence is slightly more volatile than OER. It leads OER on the upside as well as the downside.

Thus, the faster disinflation in Rent of Primary Residence over the last year indicates that OER will likewise continue to come down, albeit slowly.

Given that it took about a year and a half for real-time rent inflation to go from peak (early 2022) to trough (late summer 2023), we would guess that it will take about the same amount of time for the shelter component of the CPI to bottom out. This means that Rent of Primary Residence and OER should continue to fall at least through Q3 2024, perhaps longer.

While we are certainly not in the business of inflation forecasting, it would be easy to envision shelter CPI ending the year at around 3% with CPI ex-shelter around 1.5%. This would put the headline CPI rate right around the Fed's 2.0% target.

The divergence between real-time rent changes and the BLS data used by the Fed is truly remarkable.

Compare, for instance, the BLS's 5.3% number for Rent of Primary Residence in May to private sector rent indices.

For May 2024, Apartment List showed -0.8% YoY, Redfin showed 0.8%, and Zillow showed 3.4%. Together, they averaged 1.1%. Plug this number into the CPI instead of the shelter component, and May's headline CPI print would have been 1.8% YoY instead of 3.25%.

That's down a bit from the 1.9% that March and April's headline CPI prints would have been using this average of private sector indices instead of the BLS shelter metrics.

Food Inflationary Surge Has Ended

In May, Food At Home (8.1% weighting in the CPI) slipped to 1.0% from 1.1% in April, while Food Away From Home (5.3% weighting) slid to 4.0% in May from 4.1% in April.

That may not sound terribly convincing, but if you look at the chart, it becomes clear that grocery inflation has basically returned to its pre-COVID rate, and restaurant inflation is inexorably returning to its pre-COVID norm of 2.5% to 3% as well.

St. Louis Fed

The same fundamental factors we discussed last month are driving these disinflationary trends in food.

Consumers are largely running short on savings, pushing their credit card balances higher, and being forced to become more choosey when it comes to purchases. That includes purchases for essential items like food.

Middle-class grocery shoppers are trading down to Walmart (WMT), restaurant goers are reducing the number of times they eat out per month, and so on.

Recently, we've seen retailers like Walmart, Target (TGT), and Amazon Fresh (AMZN) cutting prices on thousands of items in an attempt to generate growth in unit sales volume again.

Actions like this make clear that the inflationary surge in food is over.

Potential Disinflation

Car Insurance Inflation Has (Maybe) Peaked

Drivers found a bit of relief in the May CPI report, but only a bit.

Transportation services inflation, which has been in an uptrend again since the second half of 2023, dipped in May to 10.5% YoY from April's 11.2%. This was driven (pardon the pun) by declines in both car maintenance/repair inflation and vehicle insurance inflation.

St. Louis Fed

Car maintenance & repairs inflation fell slightly from 7.6% in April to 7.2% in May. Obviously, this is still elevated, but it appears that the disinflationary trend that began in early 2023 may be resuming.

For some reason, the St. Louis Fed does not have motor vehicle insurance in their database. But the BLS reports that car insurance inflation cooled from 22% YoY in April to 20% in May.

Now, we know that one month does not make a trend, but when combined with the (potentially resuming) disinflationary trend in car maintenance/repairs and the fact that car parts/equipment are declining (-1.1% in May), we think the top could be in for car insurance inflation as well.

Gasoline/Motor Fuel/Fuel Oil

All of these items/sub-items in the CPI are basically measuring petroleum product prices.

As we have said in the past, we are commercial real estate people. We are not experts in the oil market. We don't pretend to know where the price of oil will be tomorrow, next month, or next year.

But we can look at a chart of gasoline in the CPI and observe that it seems to be in a disinflationary trend.

St. Louis Fed

Ever since peaking after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, US gasoline prices have hit lower highs and lower lows.

Of course, another geopolitical event could come along and completely disrupt this ostensible disinflationary trend in consumer gasoline prices. But barring such an unforeseeable geopolitical event, it appears as though the inflationary surge in oil prices is in the rearview mirror.

Deflation In Durables

Finally, we come to consumer durables, such as new & used cars, household appliances, and furniture. This roughly 12% of the CPI basket is in outright deflation mode.

While consumer durables prices are still 17% above their pre-COVID level, on average, they have also been in deflationary mode (falling prices) for over two consecutive years now.

St. Louis Fed

In May, consumer durables prices declined by 3.8% YoY, the biggest drop since January 2004's 3.9% decline.

At their peak, consumer durables prices were up 23% from pre-COVID levels, on average. It is notable that despite the supply of money in circulation rising 35% since the beginning of COVID-19, consumer durables prices are up only 17% as of May 2024.

That is a result of weak demand amid higher interest rates, as well as the ability to import lower prices from China and elsewhere in the world.

Bottom Line

At the post-meeting Federal Reserve press conference, Chairman Powell acknowledged that there had been "modest further progress" on inflation, but the FOMC reduced the number of rate cuts they expect this year from 3 to 1.

The CME FedWatch tool currently puts the odds of a Fed rate cut by September at about 62%, by November at about 75%, and by the end of the year at 93%.

The debate about whether the Fed's next move would be to raise or lower rates seems to have been settled. Now it is just a matter of whether the rate-cutting cycle will begin in July, September, November, or December.

We do not take a view on what the Fed will do and when they will do it. But we do firmly believe that the inflation data supports a Fed rate-cutting cycle.

This coming rate-cutting cycle will be highly beneficial to REITs (VNQ), which are priced extraordinarily cheaply compared to the broader stock market (SPY).

Cohen & Steers

Not only will the Fed's rate-cutting cycle likely catalyze multiple expansion for REITs, it will also incrementally reduce their cost of capital, allowing them to return to more accretive portfolio expansion through acquisitions.

We remain highly bullish on REITs and especially the hand-picked names in our portfolios.