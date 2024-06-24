THEPALMER/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

We have written articles about the EV car and truck market for Seeking Alpha followers for quite a long time. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI), founded in 2002, was a stock too high-risk for retail value investors, in our opinion. We are keeping our Sell rating at this time because the company changed its organization, the change in product focus, reports that Kandi allegedly remains under the watchful eye of the USSEC with pending charges for "making materially misleading statements," and an upsurge in 2024 customer service complaints about Kandi UTVs. The Kandi share price has dropped by 48.16% since our last article. The stock is selling near its 52-week low of $1.76 per share.

Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, a Delaware corporation, is a holding company. All assets and operations are wholly owned by Chinese subsidiaries. Kandi's unique approach to the EV market was to design, manufacture, and distribute through direct sales and partnerships with larger dealers Kandi's small, cheap, EV mini-cars. Kandi partnered with two major, Chinese, EV manufacturers in 2013. But the competition for market share was too stiff. Kandi reported in 2023 to the SEC, the company reorganized and changed its:

strategy after 2020. With the global trend of "fuel to electrification" of off-road vehicles becoming more and more obvious, the Company has been focusing on the production of pure electric off-road vehicles. Our goal is to achieve a leading position in the field of pure electric off-road vehicles within three years.

The UTVs sell through Lowe's Companies (LOW) in selected stores and online. The company has announced a new sponsored marketing arrangement with the NFL kicking off in the fall of 2024. Kandi's certification for 10K UTV models was approved for sale by the European Economic Community meeting EEC standards for safety, quality, and performance. The company is also launching this year a "large-scale distribution in Thailand." Management has 3 new high-clearance UTV models, fully electric to elevate the off-road experience.

In addition to its pure electric off-road vehicles, Kandi produces electric golf carts including a collapsible style cart, go-carts, electric dirt bikes, and a range of accessories including attachable snowplows and grocery baskets. The company makes and sells lithium batteries and rechargeable AA batteries. It recently announced new 2700 mWh batteries that can be recharged in 2.5 hours, 1500 times, offering cost savings to consumers.

Kandi appears to be moving out of the EV mini-car business, no longer featuring them on its Kandi America website. Kandi mini-cars and accessories are for sale on an internet website, but there is no information we can locate about availability, while supplies last, and where service is available.

Enhanced 10K UTV (Kandi Technologies Group)

Financials and Valuation

The number of shares traded daily is relatively low; the 2-year average levered/unlevered Beta is 0.48; short interest is 2.05%.

KNDI Market Price/30 Day Volatility (Marketchameleon)

Fortune Business Insights forecasts the 2023 global golf-cart market at $1.88B, $2B in '24, and $3.29B in 2031; that is a CAGR of 6.4%. The off-road UTV market was +$20B in 2022 and is forecast to grow +8% CAGR by Global Marketing Insights. China's UTV market reached $1.2B in '23 with a CAGR of 5.1% expected between '24 and '30.

Sales of UTVs by Region (GMInsights)

Financial improvements from the refocus on products other than EV mini-cars began with the Q4 '23 report submitted to the USSEC. Revenue rose by about 5% Y/Y. Gross profit in FY '23 was +112% or $41.4M versus $19.5M in '22. The last quarter of '23 got traction from the switch to off-road vehicles.

Net income was $1.27M compared to $1.07M in '22. Net cash from operations for 9 months in FY '23 was $26.65M compared to 9 Months '22 of $13.22M. Cash and equivalents in September '23 was $134.8M down from $139.88M in September '22.

For the full year 2023, Kandi's revenue from sales in China was down to $26.6M compared to $51.9M in '22, but 12 months of sales in the U.S. and other countries grew to $93.97M in FY '23 from $51.9M in FY '22. Off-road vehicles and parts sales jumped 51.5% to $106.98M in '23 from $70.6M in '22. Total common shareholder equity is up. The company paid down almost $20M in debt, leaving about $18M in FY '23.

The company press release for Q1 '24 posted on SA reports a 10% drop in sales from Q1 '23 reflecting the back-off from promoting EV mini-car sales. Net income was $0.8M versus $0.6M in Q1 '23. Kandi repurchased 564.3K shares in Q1 '24. Gross profit in Q1 '24 was $7.1M, down from $8M in Q1 '23 and gross margin fell 0.6 points to 34.5%. In Q1 '24, the company invested in expanding R&D, up 2.6% Y/Y, and sales and distribution (+66%) over Q1 '23. Management cut SG&A by 17%.

A responsible valuation for Kandi is difficult because the company is pursuing relatively new product lines that rely to some extent on the seasonality of sales. Macrotrends suggests the PE is 59.33 at $1.83 per share; multiplied by $0.03 EPS at the end of 2023 and a fair value price is $1.80. No one we can find is making guidance forecasts on revenue and EPS for 2024.

Risks

Four years ago, Kandi executives were accused by an outside firm of jacking up sales numbers; in September '23 the USSEC opened an investigative file with no signs of resolution as of this article.

Kandi faces stiff competition in the marketplace from heavy-duty players like Honda Motor (HMC), Polaris (PII), and Yamaha Motor (OTCPK:YAMHF).

Kandi stock has been downwardly mobile for 5 years (-63.8%), -34.6% YTD alone. Hedge funds have been selling-off shares since 2022 when 11 had investments in Kandi to 4 in Q1 '24.

In one of our previous articles, we raised the issue of parts and service by Kandi for the after-sale EV mini-cars. It appears to continue to be an issue with the UTVs. The Better Business Bureau website reports complaints about failing charging systems, motors overheating, and structural issues. The ultimate problem is Kandi's lack of response and service. Lowe's takes no responsibility for these issues. Lowe's is a service-oriented retailer and is unlikely to look favorably at carrying merchandise not being serviced to customers' satisfaction.

Driveaway

Drive away from this stock. It is not worth the risks, plus the foreign exchange rate issues and trade war between Europe and China and the U.S. and China. China is investing heavily in capturing dominance over the EV car, truck, and bus business. Kandi Technologies management admits in its USSEC Core Business report that "The Company does not believe that our major business (UTV) is within the targeted areas of concern by the Chinese government." The government might not interfere but is unlikely to subsidize losses, make substantial capital investments, or assist in trade relations. The risk-reward for retail value investors is best as a Sell assessment.