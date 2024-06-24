Southern Copper Corporation: Positioned For Growth But Valuation Stretched

Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
155 Followers

Summary

  • Southern Copper Corporation is a major copper producer with vast reserves and plans for production growth.
  • Booming demand for copper, driven by electrification, and supply constraints point to a higher copper price in the future.
  • Q1 results show strong production numbers, but revenue impacted by lower metal prices; Q2 outlook positive with higher copper prices.
  • Strong financial performance and a plan for growth point to a positive future, but valuation remains stretched.

Curve of dump trucks

Ari Widodo

Introduction

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) is one of the world's largest copper producers, with extensive mining operations in Peru and Mexico. With the ongoing push towards electrification, demand for copper is set to grow significantly, and combined with supply constraints, the

This article was written by

Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
155 Followers
I am a small investor who only manages my personal portfolio. I focus on finding overlooked value stocks and only buy at the right price. I contribute to seeking alpha as a hobby, and to share and discuss ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SCCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News