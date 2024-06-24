Inflation Slows Further As Economic Growth Wanes: Our Key Takeaways From The Eurozone Flash PMI

Jun. 24, 2024 2:00 AM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EWQ, EWG, FGM, DAX, HEWG, FLGR
Markit profile picture
Markit
3.11K Followers

Summary

  • The deteriorating eurozone growth trend was led by France, which saw output fall for a second consecutive month and at the fastest rate for five months.
  • Fueling the manufacturing downturn was a steepening in the rate of loss of new orders.
  • Employment increased across the eurozone for a sixth month in a row in June, after two months of marginal declines at the end of last year.

eurozone - the word was printed on a metal bar. the metal bar was placed on several banknotes

domoskanonos

The 'flash' PMI survey data for June provide an early snapshot of economic conditions in the euro area after the European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first time in five years. The survey showed a surprise cooling in the pace

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.11K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
DFE--
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News