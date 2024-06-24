Broadcom: Focus On Organic Revenue Growth

Jun. 24, 2024 2:19 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock
Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
834 Followers

Summary

  • The stock price is showing consolidation after a 20% surge following strong Q2 FY2024 earnings, due to significant expansion in valuation multiples.
  • The company grew only 12% YoY in Q2 FY2024 and 11% YoY in Q1 FY2024 in organic total revenue, excluding VMware's revenue contribution, up from high single-digit growth in FY2023.
  • Revenue growth for AVGO is largely driven by VMware, with impressive Infrastructure Software growth and potential for nearly 100% YoY growth in 1Q FY2025E.
  • AI-related revenue has increased 280% for Broadcom, but the segment remains at 25% of its total revenue in the last quarter.
  • The company's net income margin has been declining, with mid-single-digit non-GAAP EPS growth over the past three quarters.

Artificial Intelligence Chipset

Georgijevic

Investment Thesis

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) recently surged 20%, driven largely by a strong Q2 FY2024 earnings report. Like other semiconductor stocks, AVGO has seen significant price jumps due to the GenAI tailwinds, which is driving tremendous demand for Ethernet solutions and custom

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
834 Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AVGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVGO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News