scyther5/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of life and health insurer Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have rebounded sharply off an intraday low set in the trading session subsequent to it being the target of a short report released by Fuzzy Panda. The critique, which caused the SEC to open an informal inquiry, points out bad agents and a kickback scheme but demonstrates no meaningful financial advantage accruing to the MLM firm. The company announced a potential cyber-attack in mid-June as well. With likely a reputational hit, but a robust share repurchase program and an increase to its FY24 outlook on its 1Q24 financial report, the recent insider buying merited a deeper dive. An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

Globe Life Inc. is a McKinney, Texas-based insurance holding company with a focus on selling basic protection life insurance and supplemental health products to lower-middle- and middle-income markets through multi-level marketing [MLM] practices. In addition to its direct-to-consumer channel, the firm has an 11,000+ agent network through five insurance subsidiaries, which have over 17 million policies in force. With roots dating back to 1900, Globe Life is the former Torchmark, changing to its current moniker in 2019 as part of a brand alignment strategy. Its stock trades at $83.00 a share, translating to a market cap of just over $7.6 billion.

Historical Share Price Performance

This should be and until recently has been an extremely boring company – except, of course, if you were an investor. Globe Life enjoyed an eye-popping 15-year, over 1,750% run from a low of $7.18 per share after the 2008 financial crisis (set in March 2009) to an all-time high of $132.00 per share in February 2024. That very steady run had only one interruption: a one-month, 49% downdraft to $56.74 a share during the pandemic selloff of March 2020, for very obvious reasons. Even more consistent than its increasing stock price has been its revenue growth, which has risen every year from $3.1 billion ($2.6 billion of premium revenue) in FY09 to $5.4 billion ($4.5 billion) in FY23. Earnings have performed even better, surging from $2.17 a share (GAAP) in FY09 – adjusting for two 3-for-2 stock splits – to $10.07 a share (GAAP) in FY23. The firm has also grown its quarterly dividend 286% over the same period to $0.24 a share. One could certainly argue that a 364% increase in GAAP earnings on a 75% rise in revenue over a 15-year horizon is not worthy of a 1,738% run. However, one must keep in mind that it was trading at a forward PE of 3.3 at the beginning of its protracted rally.

Fuzzy Panda Short Article

With that as a backdrop, shares of GL cratered 53% on April 11, 2024, closing the session at $49.17 after touching 11-year lows on an intraday basis – somewhat mind-boggling considering they attained an all-time high just two months prior. This downdraft was in response to a report published by short selling firm Fuzzy Panda Research, in which the life insurer was accused of fraud and some of its agents were alleged to have engaged in serious sexual misconduct, with the expose focusing on its American Income Life Insurance Company (AIL) unit. The report was long on documentation, consisting of emails, court filings, an article on subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, and quotes from whistleblowers. Globe was accused of being a Ponzi scheme, where recruitment of agents was placed above selling life insurance policies.

Many ploys were noted, including agents adding coverage to existing policies to increase premiums (and their payouts) without the policyholder’s consent – by forging signatures and charging credit cards on file.

Another scheme included agents writing policies using the identities of dead people to exploit a loophole in the firm’s payout structure. Since the bonus for each policy is paid up front and would not be charged back to the agent if it was active for (depending on the situation) two-to-four months, the agent would simply use his bonus money to pay the premium for the minimum required period to maintain his bonus and then cancel the dead person’s policy.

There is also an overcharging and kickback scheme where would-be insurance agents are trained at facilities owned by managers at the AIL subsidiary.

Add in some cheesy videos featuring their sales agents driving around in sports cars and acting like roided-up gangsters, and Fuzzy Panda achieved its desired effect, likely making a fortune on the selloff.

Analysis of the Short Report

For the avoidance of doubt, these are serious allegations, and the SEC has since initiated an informal inquiry, as has the firm’s Audit Committee. That said, although well-documented, the report lacks any meaningful punch when Globe Life’s bottom line is considered. The firm has been an MLM operation for decades, along with one of its chief rivals, Primerica (PMI). One man’s MLM is another man’s Ponzi scheme – so, nothing new or financially impactful there. As for agents enhancing unwitting clients’ policies, it is challenging to imagine that this practice is systemic, as angry policyholders would have cried out en masse, making it a meaningful story well before Fuzzy Panda brought it to light. Regarding the insurance policies for dead people, although it could (in theory) inflate life insurance premiums, it hurts (not helps) Globe Life’s bottom line. Over 80% of AIL’s life insurance premiums are from policies that have been in force for over one year.

Furthermore, Fuzzy Panda’s chief whistleblower was terminated with cause due to his violation of the firm’s sexual harassment policies.

All factored into the algebra, it isn’t surprising to see Globe Life rebound 110% off its intraday low of April 11, 2024.

For its part, the firm defended itself against the “self-motivated short sellers” the following day, stating that the allegations were “misleading” and that it would “more fully rebut” them “in the near future”.

1Q24 Financials & Outlook

Suffice it to say, there were more than a few eyes and ears on the conference call that accompanied the firm’s 1Q24 financial report of April 22, 2024. Globe Life posted (non-GAAP measure) net operating income of $2.78 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion versus $2.53 per share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $1.32 billion in 1Q23. The quarter was in line with expectations at the top line and one penny light at the bottom line. It also featured a 5% increase in underwriting margin and a 10% uptick in net investment income.

Company Presentation

For FY24, management forecasted net operating income of $11.75 a share, up from its initial forecast of $11.55 a share one quarter prior. Both outlooks are based on a range of midpoints. That improved outlook, along with the firm’s oral rebuttal of the short seller’s report, helped continue the rebound in GL shares, which rallied 14% to $75.76 in the subsequent trading session.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Save the short report clamor, it certainly appeared like business as usual for Globe Life, which declared a quarterly $0.24 a share dividend for a current yield of 1.2%. That said, usually a voracious repurchaser of its own stock, it only bought back 127,748 at an average price of $122.12 in 1Q24, owing to a self-imposed blackout due to a potential acquisition. The firm suggested that it would aggressively repurchase shares post-conference call. After only deploying capital of $15.6 million towards buybacks in 1Q24, it envisions finishing the year with ~$360 million of additional treasury stock.

From a ratings perspective, Street analysts did not react to the short report, maintaining a mixed stance with five buy or outperform recommendations against four holds. However, amongst those that provided commentary post-short report, their median price objective fell from $130 to $108. On average, they expect Globe Life to earn $11.73 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $5.84 billion in FY24, followed by $12.86 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $5.9 billion in FY25.

CEO James Darden, CFO Thomas Kalmbach, and board member David Rodriguez have all used the short report-generated discount as a buying opportunity, collectively purchasing 4,000 shares since their firm’s financial report. A company EVP added 2,500 shares a week later.

Verdict:

The bet here is that Globe Life will take a reputational hit and receive some fines when the SEC looks under the hood and the sexual harassment charges are to be taken very seriously, but with regards to any systemic financial fraud occurring with the benefit accruing to the firm, that seems highly unlikely. Unfortunately, the easy money has been made.

Shares of GL were already off 21% from their all-time high when the short report was published, then trading at a forward PE of 8.93. They now trade at roughly seven. The insiders buying suggest that they are not concerned and with a more volatility in the options due to Fuzzy Panda, Globe Life is too controversial for a large stake, especially being in the usually mundane insurance sector.

That said, I have established a small 'starter' position in GL via covered call orders. A very small bet the recent controversy will eventually blow over.