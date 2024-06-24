JHVEPhoto

The stock price of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSX:SHOP:CA) crashed after the eCommerce company's first quarter earnings as investors panicked over its sales forecast: Shopify's stock price plummeted from $77 to the mid-$50s, but it has since formed a bottom and the stock is showing early signs of a recovery.

I think that Shopify is monetizing a very compelling, long-term growth opportunity in the eCommerce market and though the stock is not a steal by any stretch of the imagination, the eCommerce platform is growing its sales quite consistently.

I also think that investors have been overreacting to the company's sales guidance for the upcoming quarter, which has not been exceptionally negative in any way.

With the stock showing signs of a revival, I think Shopify is poised for a gap-close and is a compelling investment vehicle long-term.

Relevance Of Shopify's Merchant Solutions And Beneficial Market Expansion

Shopify is an Ontario-based eCommerce company with $7 billion in annual sales. The company helps customers sell physical and digital goods online via its cloud-based eCommerce platform and offers them store management software, analytics as well as the ability to accept payments. Shopify is an industry leader, has grown into an $84 billion valuation and produces about 20% or higher sales growth.

In 2023, Shopify produced 26% growth and this momentum continued in the first quarter of 2024. For the three-month period ending March 31, 2024, Shopify reported sales of $1.86 billion, reflecting a 23% jump on a YoY basis.

Shopify's sales streams come from two main businesses, subscriptions, which is selling store management plans, and merchant solutions, which is charging customers fees for complimentary services like using payment routing or shipping. The beauty of the merchant solutions segment is that it charges merchants selling on the Shopify platform variable fees depending on usage.

This means that Shopify can typically sell one store plan per customer, but has more potential in merchant solutions, which is where it can realize recurring, transaction-based fees from its merchants and retailers.

For the three-month period ending March 31, 2024, Shopify's merchant solutions produced $1.35 billion in sales, up 20% YoY which was less than subscriptions' sales growth (which were up 34% YoY), but merchant solutions accounted for 73% of all sales.

Condensed Consolidated Statements Of Operations And Comprehensive Loss (Shopify)

Sales in the global eCommerce market are anticipated to grow steadily in the next couple of years. With retailers and brands investing more time and money into building an online presence, companies that provide eCommerce infrastructure, like Shopify, stand to profit handsomely from these secular growth trends.

The global eCommerce market is expected to have sales of $6.5 trillion by the end of the decade, which points us to an average per annum growth rate of 10% in the next five years.

Revenue (Statista)

Shopify's Sales Outlook And Chart Update

Shopify's price plummeted from $77 to the $60s and then to the mid-$50s after the eCommerce company's sales forecast for the second quarter was met by disappointment. Shopify foresees sales growth in the high-teens, but when correcting for the sale of its logistics business, sees sales growth in the low-to-mid-twenties, so essentially Shopify is going to grow about as quickly as it did in the past, maybe a tad lower.

Shopify crashed through all moving average lines in May, exacerbating downward pressure on the stock, causing it to be oversold based on the Relative Strength Index. The 200-day and the 50-day moving average lines, the two most important averages from a sentiment point of view, were both broken, which signaled that investors were rapidly overcome by bearish sentiment.

With that being said, though, it looks as if Shopify has regained its footing and the next step could be a gap-close at $77. Shopify recaptured the 20-day moving average line already and is presently battling with the 50-day moving average for a breakout.

As a consequence, the stock is now longer oversold based on the Relative Strength Index and has recovered to technically neutral territory. A sustained breakout above $65 (50-day moving average line) and $69 (200-day moving average line) would support by bullish investment thesis.

Moving Averages (Stockcharts.com)

Why I Think Shopify Could Return To $90

For both 2024 and 2025, the market models 20% or higher sales growth, which is in-line with the company's recent past. Hence, I find it difficult to comprehend what exactly investors were so upset about when the eCommerce company explained its outlook for the second quarter.

With sales growth rates consistently clocking in above 20% (or expected to clock in), I think that investors have an opportunity to buy the drop in Shopify's stock price.

Shopify is selling for a sales multiple of 9.8x, based on a present year estimates of sales of $8.55 billion. With that said, though, Shopify was selling, not too long ago, at $90, reflecting a sales multiple of 13.5x.

Taking into account that Shopify's 2Q24 forecast was not that drastically different from the platform's 1Q24 sales growth of 23% YoY, I think that Shopify could re-rate to $90 which is where the stock traded at the start of the year.

Obviously, paying 10x sales is not a steal, but the eCommerce market opportunity is there for sure, the merchant solutions segment is highly compelling in the long-term and Shopify is growing its sales quite consistently still.

Revenue Estimate (Yahoo Finance)

Why The Investment Thesis Might Disappoint

Shopify is highly valued and not a steal by any measure, but doesn't mean upside can't be realized here. The eCommerce company is presently seeing a promising rebound setup and the stock has potential as the eCommerce economy keeps expanding.

However, despite 20% sales growth, Shopify was not profitable in 1Q24 (it reported a per share loss of $0.21) and investors primarily concerned with profitability may not find Shopify to be a suitable investment.

My Conclusion

Shopify is primarily a cloud-based store management platform with considerable scale, hence the high sales multiple that the stock is selling for. However, Shopify has sold for a higher than 10x sales multiple at the start of the year (as well as in the more distant past). Shopify's stock price plummeted on a fairly solid forecast for 2Q24 sales, which creates a kind of contrarian buy-in opportunity for long-term investors.

The stock, in my view, should not have dropped at all considering that Shopify is continuing to grow its sales at 20% on a YoY basis. In my view, the rebound setup is promising and a gap-close at $77 could be next.

I don't see a good justification for the 2024 decline in Shopify's stock price whatsoever, and think that the risk/reward ratio benefits Shopify and its investors.