Buy Shopify Before The Rebound (Technical Analysis)

Jun. 24, 2024 2:30 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP) Stock, SHOP:CA Stock
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.53K Followers

Summary

  • Shopify's stock price crashed after a disappointing sales forecast but has since shown signs of recovery.
  • SHOP's merchant solutions segment is a key revenue driver, poised to benefit from the growing global eCommerce market.
  • Despite concerns about profitability, the Company's consistent sales growth and potential for re-rating to $90 make it a compelling long-term investment.

Shopify sign on their headquarters building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto

The stock price of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSX:SHOP:CA) crashed after the eCommerce company's first quarter earnings as investors panicked over its sales forecast: Shopify's stock price plummeted from $77 to the mid-$50s, but it has since formed a

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.53K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHOP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SHOP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SHOP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHOP
--
SHOP:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News