Bullish On KalVista Pharmaceuticals: Sebetralstat Nears Approval, Aiming For 2025 Launch

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals develops oral small-molecule therapies for hereditary angioedema targeting plasma kallikrein and Factor XIIa.
  • Sebetralstat completed Phase 3 trials and submitted an NDA in June 2024. The company targets 2025 US, EU, UK, and Japan launches.
  • KalVista raised $150.1 million in February 2024, securing a cash runway approximately 2.2 years after the raise.
  • Sebetralstat could capture the $900 million on-demand HAE market and enhance its TAM to the $2.9 billion HAE market.
  • Despite recent equity dilution, I believe KalVista's financials and regulatory progress make it a "buy" for new investors aware of biotech risks.

Vaccine manufacturing

koto_feja

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that develops oral small-molecule therapies for hereditary angioedema [HAE]. KALV’s inhibitors target plasma kallikrein and Factor XIIa in uncontrolled bradykinin generation. These peptides cause inflammatory processes and increased vascular permeability, producing severe swelling (i.e., HAE). Sebetralstat, KALV’s

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.23K Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KALV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KALV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KALV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News