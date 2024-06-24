Publicis Groupe: Outperformance, But Significant Overvaluation

Luis Alvarez

I've been covering Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) (OTCQX:PGPEF) for a number of years as one of the largest advertising companies in the entire world. Furthermore, the company is European, with headquarters in France. The company has shown strong financial performance with high profit and earnings metrics, low leverage, and good growth potential.

My last article on the company can be found here - and as you can see, the company has outperformed since my last recommendation of "HOLD". I underestimated the company in my last piece, with the result of an outperformance of over 20% compared to the market.

This company has what you want out of an advertising agency. It has the tradition and fundamentals, and it has the market share (being one of the "big four") to really be one of the dominating market forces in this field. I've been investing significantly in companies like Omnicom (OMC) and also Interpublic (IPG) for years (both buying and then selling), and the same thing is true for this company. I have targets both for selling and for buying each of these companies.

As of the recent set of results, Publicis has expanded significantly to a level of valuation that I consider to be "invalid" for this company to maintain, and as of this article, I have actually rotated my position in the company when the business hit €105/share.

I'll explain why that is here.

Publicis Groupe - The company's valuation is not in line with results

Publicis Groupe has been driving upward in terms of valuation since late 2023. I expected fully for the market to recognize this overvaluation (and there is some implication of this given that we've seen the company decline for the past 1-2 months), but not enough to where I would consider it even close to attractive again.

The problem with advertising is that there's a certain amount of cyclicality to it, and that yields aren't that great. Even today, Publicis isn't yielding more than 3.15%, and I get more from any CD and savings account. Top that with the fact that a 3-4% EPS growth rate is the latest "standard" for these companies in a complicated macro, and a 10-13x P/E is the most that I can consider valid at this particular time.

But, the latest results first - and for Publicis, it's 1Q24 which we can look at. There's some reason for the continued overvaluation - outperformance is as good an explanation as any, and the company has grown by 5.3% in terms of organic growth despite a very challenging environment. More important for me is that the company is significantly outperforming its peers, which is one of the reasons I invest in this company above others.

Publicis Groupe IR (Publicis Groupe IR)

What's driving demand here is a high interest in so-called "marketing transformation", and personalization, which drove demand in ID-based media solutions (Epsilon) which saw a 6.8% YoY growth after a 10% growth in the YoY period. The same was true for Media, which saw double-digit growth after 2 consecutive years of double-digit growth. While some marketing firms are seeing significant declines and drops in marketing spend, this is still growing for Publicis Groupe.

However, it's not all positive.

Publicis Groupe IR (Publicis Groupe IR)

These are the trends I'm watching closer than anything - and this is where the company is being impacted more by ongoing market trends. However, it's only a small part of the broader picture - because looking both geographically and by segment, the positives by far outnumber the challenges. Not only are all geographic areas seeing growth of 5-6% year-over-year, the company also continues to see market share growth.

More granular analysis shows that the company is seeing a decline in areas like Retail marketing, public sector marketing, and Financial services marketing. All the while, areas like travel are reversing, with over 22% growth, with healthcare marketing up 23%.

The company now records 3,033 "main" clients, representing over 92% of the company's revenues, meaning a ridiculously well-adjusted amount of diversification to this company.

Publicis Groupe has also confirmed its current annual guidance, expecting at least a 4% growth, with 5% entirely possible for the year, while maintaining its industry-high level of operating margin. Also, the company has made it clear that 2Q24 organic growth is within the FY guidance range.

So the company is up because it continues to beat on an already strong year. This would justify a somewhat higher valuation for me. But the market has a clear tendency to overreact, and Publicis Groupe has done exactly for over a year now.

There's only so much premium that I'm prepared to give to a company, even one that is showing the stability that this company is. There still isn't much negative to be said on either the fundamental or the future basis for Publicis, even at this valuation. Including lease liabilities, the company has an average net financial debt including lease liabilities of 1.1x the company's EBITDA. This makes it a very conservative play.

Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings agrees with the overall picture here. The company has a very high overall profitability and a solid current momentum - but both the Valuation, growth, and Revision metrics are sub-par. It is the indication of a company that is solid, but that is trading too high for what it offers - and it's where I consider Publicis Groupe to be.

Let me share the risks I see for the company here.

Publicis Groupe Risks & upside

I'd say that advertising is one of the most evolving sectors next to tech for the last 20 years and more, which comes with both risks and upsides for investors. It's likely that advertising is going to continue to evolve, which puts a great deal of demand and requirements on the companies in this sector because any serious misstep could derail a company's earnings and trends. That is also what we're seeing here.

There's

I am also saying, in general, that we're now out of a period where marketing VPs and personnel have been simply "paying" agencies, especially in terms of online ad space, but this is now coming heavily under scrutiny. Anyone working in the agencies will be told to do better, and do so with less money, or at least be heavily controlled in terms of the advertising fees. An environment with alternative marketing channels, such as the ones we're seeing evolve here, is going to be added to this. These are some very high-level risks, as I see them, at least.

The upside is continued outperformance and continued quality from an above-quality company like Publicis. I have no doubt that the company will continue to do well, but I have doubts that the company's valuation will continue to grow. As of the last few weeks, we've seen some decline in the company's highest valuations, and I believe there's a chance that this will continue.

The problem for Publicis as a company is not that it's not expected to do good - it's what you're paying for what the company is giving you.

As of this time, I'm seeing the following future potential.

The valuation for Publicis is now very unattractive

The company has been growing too far in recent months. The company has a very well-defined historical discount over time, and this one does not go above 11x P/E very often. I see the current trend in valuation as a once-off and not one that is likely to continue.

The company is currently trading at 14.3x P/E. If we use the 5-year average of 10.2x P/E, that means that the current upside is very much negative here.

FAST Graphs Publicis Groupe Downside (FAST Graphs Publicis Groupe Downside)

It's entirely possible to forecast a positive RoR here. But two problems with this exist. First of all, you'd have to expect over 14-15x P/E for that to be over 5% annually. Secondly, such an upside is completely unsupported by the company's historical valuations.

I suppose you could make the argument that this makes for a fundamental change in how the company should be valued - but I don't see that argument as making sense given that the company's 5-year growth average is less than 5% - while the 20-year average is closer to 8%. So if the company should be worth more, that time was over 5-10 years ago when it grew faster than it does today. Not even Publicis Groupe's own estimates call for the company to grow faster than it has historically - in fact, the highest that the company considers possible even in a bullish scenario is around 5%.

Analysts also share some of the doubts here. The company is now above €100/share for the native ticker. The 15 analysts following the company give it a low-end target of €85/share and a higher-end of €123 at the most. The average target from over a year ago is up from €80 to now a target of about €105. This increase, however, is also marked by the number of "BUY" recommendations down by around 20%, only 5 of them are still at "BUY" out of 15, with many now at a "HOLD" target. However, the general feeling from analysts still seems to be that Publicis Groupe still has some way to go.

I do not share this view, and I'm not willing to change my price target of €75/share here - this represents around 10.5x p/E even now, and I would buy the company here, but not above.

I believe that at these valuations, there are more attractive alternatives out there.

Here is my thesis for June 2024:

Thesis

Publicis Groupe is a high-quality advertising giant - perhaps the best of the "big four", if you can get it at a good price. But that's the problem, any investment you make should be bought at a good price - and that's not something you have here.

I view Publicis Groupe as being overvalued above €100/share price - heck, I view it as being overvalued at €80/share. You'll want to "BUY" Publicis Groupe at something closer to €75/share in order to really get a solid upside here, or preferably even lower.

For that reason, I view the company as not being a "BUY" here, but a "HOLD". The upside is not as good as the share price implies here. I do not change my recommendation as of June of 2024E.

The clear problem I see with Publicis Groupe here is that the company is far too expensive for what it offers in terms of upside. It's now overvalued, and I enter the company at a "HOLD".

