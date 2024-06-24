Generating Option 'Income' From 2 Income Investor Favorites

skodonnell

Written by Nick Ackerman

With the latest options expiration, we have taken a position in VICI Properties (VICI) shares again with the latest written puts being assigned. We had actually just last month seen the shares called away with our covered calls. We also had written puts on Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), but those expired worthless as the last push higher into the expiration date drove the shares to just above our $78 strike price.

VICI Properties

VICI is the name we've been using the option wheel strategy on, and it's been rather successful so far. The assignment we are taking this month is actually from puts that were written right before last month's May 17 option expiration. We had written these puts as shares looked set to be called away with our covered calls. It was a 'gamble,' but I felt it was also a bit of a win-win situation.

Today is expiration day, and our covered calls on VICI look set to be called from us. At least, based on the time of writing this, as shares are above our $30 strike. There is still plenty of trading for the rest of the day, and we could end up not having these shares called. Thus, one could say I'm taking a 'gamble' (pun intended.) That said, I'm comfortable with potentially taking another batch of VICI shares anyway.

The one thing that didn't really work out in our favor was where the ex-dividend date landed this year. Last year, the ex-dividend date landed on June 21 itself, which would have landed with the options expiration date this year. However, for the five other previous years, the ex-dividend date landed later in the month. That could have seen us receive the option premium, go ex-dividend on the stock to be entitled to that, and then write more covered calls and take in that premium as well.

So, on that front, the ex-dividend date being earlier than ever on June 18 for their second payout of 2024 foiled that plan. On the other hand, we still received $0.50 in option premium by writing those puts in the first place. At a $30 strike price, that premium pushed our breakeven down to $29.50.

Shares of VICI have been moving primarily around $30 for the last year, and we started to use that to our benefit as we entered 2024.

Ycharts

I think that VICI is a solid REIT that is worth owning over the long term, but we've been able to use options to squeeze out some more options premiums relative to just holding for the dividend. Our previous stint of holding VICI shares had actually seen us collect the first 2024 dividend.

Ticker Expiration Date Upper Strike Lower Strike Type Sold Date Initiated Premium Collected Date Closed Closing Cost Gain/Loss VICI 06/21/2024 $30.00 - Puts 05/17/2024 $0.50 Assigned - $0.50 VICI 05/17/2024 $30.00 - Calls 03/22/2024 $0.45 Assigned - $0.45 VICI 03/15/2024 $30.00 - Puts 01/16/2024 $0.45 Assigned - $0.45 Click to enlarge

VICI now has paid or will pay (since recently going ex-date again, but the pay date isn't until 7/3) a total of $0.83 in dividends for 2024. In options premium alone, we've now collected $1.40-that shifts up to $1.815 if one wants to count the Q1 dividend we received while long the shares for that rather brief period of time.

At this time, shares are on a downtrend and being that I am comfortable with holding VICI shares, I'm not too concerned with holding the position for a while to get a better opportunity to write covered calls. Currently, none of the nearer-term expiration dates look like they would provide sufficient premiums to make it worthwhile.

If anything, one could look at a further out expiration to receive a decent chunk of premium. I'm looking out toward the December 20, 2024 expiration, which is 181 days away. The bid/ask on the $30 strike is $0.70/$0.85; collecting $0.75 would work out to around a 5% potential annualized return. It would also look like the Q3 dividend would be received as this REIT goes ex-dividend again in September. The December ex-dividend date could be missed though, of course, receiving the option premium would be compensation for that.

That's still not overly attractive, but what I would do if I had to make a move to write covered calls immediately. For now, I'll be patient to wait for a rebound in the share price; in fact, if I make any move, it could be writing more puts. The $27.50 strike on the August 16, 2024 expiration looks fairly attractive, with a bid/ask of $0.40/$0.50-collecting $0.45 would translate into a potential annualized return of 10.86%.

As shares have been grinding mostly sideways or even trending slightly lower, the REIT's FFO has been growing. That's resulted in the fair value range climbing and diverging away from the share price. That suggests that VICI looks like a great value at this time.

VICI Fair Value Range (Portfolio Insight)

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

With our plans of collecting the VICI dividend foiled, SCHD foiled plans in a different way. In the last couple of days into expiration, the shares of SCHD had started to lift. There was a bit of a rotation out of tech and into value-not sure if that will turn into something more going forward, but it was nice to see, as I'm a more value and dividend-oriented investor. That's a whole different subject, though. Anyway, with SCHD, the next ex-dividend date is June 26 or next Wednesday.

So, by seeing the shares climb just above our $78 strike price into expiration, the puts we wrote expired worthless, and we aren't going to be growing our position. On a brighter note, we were able to receive the $0.25 option premium for the last month. This is a name I've been using quite a few times this year as a low volatile option writing choice. The generally lower volatility of ETFs means that the premiums received aren't going to be as juicy, especially with the equity space having seen very low volatility overall. Still, I view it as a more conservative play, and we've been able to generate some steady options premium out of this name.

Ticker Expiration Date Upper Strike Lower Strike Current Price Type Sold Date Initiated Premium Collected Date Closed Closing Cost Gain/Loss SCHD 06/21/2024 $78.00 - Expired Puts 05/21/2024 $0.25 Expired - $0.25 SCHD 05/17/2024 $77.00 - Expired Puts 04/17/2024 $1.49 Expired - $1.49 SCHD 04/19/2024 $77.00 - Rolled Puts 03/15/2024 $0.40 04/17/2024 $1.09 -$0.69 SCHD 03/15/2024 $75.00 - Expired Puts 02/16/2024 $0.27 Expired - $0.27 SCHD 02/16/2024 $73.00 - Expired Puts 12/21/2023 $0.50 Expired - $0.50 Click to enlarge

SCHD is one that I was also looking to use an options wheel writing strategy, where you write puts, get assigned, write calls and then, if assigned, write more puts. If you don't get the shares called away, then you simply write more covered calls.

However, I found that I liked having some exposure to SCHD rather than just having it be a 'trading vehicle' of sorts. That's when I decided I'd start writing more puts this year to make my SCHD position longer, as I was previously assigned shares earlier in 2023 at $76.

SCHD is a portfolio of dividend-paying names that I either own or generally wouldn't mind owning. Of the top ten names in SCHD currently, I own Texas Instruments (TXN), Chevron (CVX), Pfizer (PFE), Verizon (VZ) and AbbVie (ABBV). For this reason, I view it as simply an extension of my portfolio but just more, adding further diversification and complementing my portfolio.

SCHD Top Ten Holdings (Schwab)

With that, I'll be looking at reloading and writing more put options for next month's expiration, July 19, 2024.

The $78 strike is the more aggressive play and could bring in $1, resulting in a potential annualized return of 17.33%. That's writing puts with an at-the-money strike, and with the ex-dividend date coming up on the 26th, it means it would quickly shift into being in-the-money.

For some cushion, we could look at the $77 strike, which still could bring in a respectable $0.60 option premium or a 10.53% annualized return.

$76 would be even more conservative; bringing in $0.30 would still be an annualized return of 5.33%.

All of these premiums used in the examples above are using the bid as of last Friday's close. Where we open up on Monday will shift these around some, and putting in a higher limit order up to the ask price could also potentially trigger. That being said, the other factor is that cash is still earning something these days. I'm selling only cash-secured puts, so there would be another 5% being earned on top of these. I believe that makes all of these attractive potential choices-even at the $76 strike price. At least, it is one I'd be content and happy with. Others will most definitely have other opinions, as their targets will vary.

Conclusion

VICI, and especially SCHD, aren't the most volatile investments, and that means they might not be the most ideal candidates for writing options for some investors. This is because it generally means that the option premiums being received are rather low. Even further, the overall market volatility being so low this year hasn't been helping us option-writing folks. The VIX is trading well below the historical average level.

Ycharts

An overall market shakeup could provide some better opportunities in the future for option sellers; for now, I'm content with using options on less volatile investments that I don't mind holding over the long term if assigned.

Adding to the appeal of writing more conservative options for me is that when utilizing cash-secured puts, the cash balance is earning ~5%. My target for writing options used to be I want a minimum annualized return potential to be around 10-15%, I didn't mind going a bit lower for ETFs or other investments that I considered safer. With cash earning something, though, it means I can shift down to more conservative options, writing in the 5-10% range. Rate cuts are expected to be coming before too long, so this gravy train won't last forever, but at the same time rates aren't expected to go back down to zero again either.