MF3d

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) (NEOE:NVDA:CA) price is dropping because portfolio managers and ETFs have too much of it and are forced to sell a stock they love. This usually triggers buy on weakness signals for hedge funds and small investors, who have no such limitations. This happens when a stock has a long-term Buy Signal and a short-term Sell Signal, which you can see is the case on our charts below.

Another strategy used by many investors to increase total returns on a stock in their portfolio that is pulling back in price is to sell call options which they expect will expire worthless because the stock is dropping. Of course, the question is how low is NVDA going? We will know that when our short-term Sell Signal on the daily chart below turns to a Buy Signal. Stay tuned for my updates. Notice the price support lines we have drawn on the daily chart as possible targets for the NVDA bounce.

Our proprietary Stocks In Demand or SID score is a perfect 100, Buy Signal for NVDA. This is a rare occurrence in our scoring system, which uses both fundamentals and technicals. It is difficult for a stock whose price is soaring to have acceptable fundamentals. We like to do the due diligence on our SID Buy signal by checking with SA analysts and SA Quant ratings.

I think the SA Quant ratings show exactly what is going on with NVDA. It shows top grades for Growth, Profitability, Revisions and Momentum, but a failing grade for Valuation. The overall rating is Hold. I think most people are holding it. Stocks don’t go straight up but have pullbacks and NVDA is no exception. The question is will buyers come in when the sellers are done? Our SID score of 100 tells us they will.

The latest six SA analysts show only one strong buy, two strong sells, and three holds. The consensus rating for the SA analysts is Hold. According to SA, the consensus of Wall St. analysts’ rating is a strong buy. However, the SA hold ratings may just imply what we are doing by waiting for a buy signal on the daily chart, namely wait for lower prices to buy on weakness. Our Timing and Confirmation signals will tell us that.

Below is our daily chart. You can see the strong, reversal day, sell signal in price as price goes higher on the day but closes lower indicating sellers are going to take price lower. Also notice our red, vertical line, sell signal triggered by the drop in the Full Stochastic signal. We now have to wait for this sell signal to play out during the coming week to see where price finds support. We have drawn horizontal support lines as possible targets.

At the top of the chart, you will see that Chaikin Money Flow has changed direction and is dropping. The green mountain of money flow has topped out, indicting the buyers are exhausted short term. There are more sellers than buyers and that is why price is dropping. Money flow shows this change is happening short term.

Just below money flow, is the MACD Sell signal. This happens when the black line drops and crosses over the red line uptrend. Also notice the bars are dropping on the bar chart for this signal. That’s an indication that a short-term selling cycle has started, and price will probably continue to drop this week.

The next signal shown just below the price chart is Relative Strength. The uptrend tells portfolio managers that NVDA is outperforming the Index, which is great. However, notice the black line dropping down to test that uptrend. This indicates that in recent days NVDA is underperforming the Index, which is short term bearish.

Below Relative Strength is the Full Stochastic signal that triggers our vertical, red line Sell signal because it is breaking down. As long as this continues down next week, we expect price weakness.

At the bottom of the chart is the ADX signal, and you can see the green line dropping and the red line rising, telling us that Demand is dropping and Supply increasing because price is dropping.

Note that on Friday it was triple witching for options expiration. The drop in NVDA’s price made all the call options between $127 and $140 expire worthless. That may explain the sharp drop on Thursday. This week will tell us if the sellers are done.

Here is our daily chart showing all the signals discussed above:

Nvidia daily chart showing short term Sell Signals and we expect to see buyers on weakness to trigger a Buy Signal. (StockCharts.com)

The longer term, weekly chart signals below are still bullish, so we maintain our Buy Signal on SA and expect our buy on weakness signals to be triggered, including the switch to a Buy Signal on the daily chart shown above.

At the top of the weekly chart below, you can see our proprietary Stocks In Demand or SID Buy Signal with a perfect score of 100. The other technical buy signals are still in place including our blue, vertical line buy signal.

Until these signals change, we expect buyers to return as soon as this short-term selling cycle is over. Naturally, we will update you on any change in our conclusions, so hit our “Follow” button if you want the updates.

Here is our weekly chart with all our Buy Signals for the longer term: