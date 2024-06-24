S&P 500 Earnings: Don't Ignore 2025 Estimates

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Summary

  • Forward revisions for the S&P 500 continue to be positive across all time trends, i.e., sequential, 4-week rate of change, and the 12-week rate of change for the quarterly estimates that were added for 2025, around April 1 ’24.
  • A number of brokerage firms and Wall Street strategists have raised their S&P 500 targets for year-end 2024. S&P 500 earnings estimate revisions could be one reason why.
  • 2023 was not great for Russell 2000 earnings, so 2024, particularly the back half of the year, will see very favorable "compares" against the same quarter of 2023.

This week, the blog is starting off with what I call the “spot curve” of the forward 4-quarter estimates of the S&P 500. (What does the forward 4-quarter estimate tell us 1, 2, 3 and 4 quarters from now?)

Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

