VOO: For 48% Of This Century, S&P 500 Made 0%. Here Are The Facts

Jun. 24, 2024 9:00 AM ETVanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)SP500, VFINX
Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
4.84K Followers

Summary

  • For nearly half of the 21st century, investors in the S&P 500 and giant ETFs like VOO which track it, saw a lot of volatility, but zero return.
  • That is lost on many investors to do the classic recency effect, which appears to have undervalued the concept of risk management in equity investing.
  • This article dissects VOO and the S&P 500 index, and explains how I am using 25 years of price movements to position for a range of future outcomes.

Cupcake Number Series (0)

NickS/E+ via Getty Images

I don't know where the S&P 500 and the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) will go next. And neither does anyone else. But I do know this because I researched it, and it is fact:

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
4.84K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!Husband of existing SA author The ETF Investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I regularly own and trade ETFs, put and call options on a range of S&P 500-related securities. However, I do not own VOO currently.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VOO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VOO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VOO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News