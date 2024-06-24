U.K. Flash PMI Signals Further Economic Slowdown At End Of Second Quarter, Price Rises Intensify

Jun. 24, 2024 5:53 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB
Markit profile picture
Markit
3.11K Followers

Summary

  • Flash PMI survey data for June signalled a slowing in the pace of economic growth, indicating that GDP will have risen in the second quarter at less than half the 0.6% pace recorded by the Office for National Statistics in the first three months of the year.
  • Although business activity continued to rise for an eighth successive month in June, according to early PMI survey data, the rate of growth slowed further from April's 12-month high to sit at a seven-month low.
  • The latest PMI data sends some conflicting signals to policymakers. On one hand, the cooler rate of expansion recorded in June suggests that restrictive monetary policy is dampening demand, which should in turn feed through to lower inflationary pressures.

London Big Ben Westminster

RistoArnaudov

Flash PMI survey data for June signalled a slowing in the pace of economic growth, indicating that GDP will have risen in the second quarter at less than half the 0.6% pace recorded by the Office for National Statistics in

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.11K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWU--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
EWUS--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF
FKU--
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
FLGB--
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News