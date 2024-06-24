SweetBunFactory/iStock via Getty Images

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) has been involved in a strategic review process for months before ending it in March 2024. There have been rumors and speculation around a possible sale of the company after its main strategic partner and customer refinanced its debt in a salvage deal in 2023. However, no transaction has materialized, and the share price has been trading at deeply depressed levels for months. We believe that shareholders will not see the light anytime soon, and the prospects for the company remain highly uncertain.

Company overview: a specialty manufacturer but a highly cyclical sector

Lifecore is a manufacturer of biomaterials that are used in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors under the model of contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”). In particular, they are focused on supplying injectable grade sodium hyaluronic (“HA”). Its main customer is Alcon (ALC), an eye care-focused company that employs HA in its own products, and for this reason, views Lifecore as a strategic supplier. There are, in fact, very few manufacturers of this key element, and it takes several years to bring supply online, as demonstrated by LFCR’s own efforts to increase capacity. However, despite the low competition, the sector is highly volatile and this does not bode well with the highly fixed nature of the cost structure.

EBITDA Over Time (Seeking Alpha)

This is well demonstrated by the aggressive changes in EBITDA YoY over the past decade. As the company shifted towards a pure-play CDMO business, the volatility of its earnings and cash flows increased dramatically. As one might suspect, this is not positive for the valuation as a whole. This is also confirmed by the fact that the company entered serious financial distress at the beginning of 2023, which put its entire business in jeopardy as a debt maturity wall approached. This distress was driven by two factors: (1) deteriorating financials in terms of declining EBITDA, and (2) breach of the covenants of the credit facility. Eventually, the company was able to cut a $150 million refinancing deal with Alcon, which clearly values the supply from Lifecore enough to be willing to help. But the trouble did not end here because the company also underwent a deep and long reinstating process of its previously filed SEC filings. This delayed the 2023 10-K but as of today, Lifecore has yet to file its latest 3 10-Qs and is non-compliant with Nasdaq listing regulations, which adds to the risk and uncertainty surrounding the stock.

A pragmatic view: no sale, and high distress risk

We think that there are two primary concerns surrounding the company: (1) the highly cyclical nature of the sector, paired with its high leverage, might suggest that financial distress is not unlikely; and (2) for this reason it is unlikely to see any sale transaction soon. The most recent financial update was in mid-May, when the company announced an additional $8 million of non-dilutive liquidity from its creditors. In the same press release, they mentioned that the total debt outstanding was around $180 million as of April 21, 2024. Using 2023 FY EBITDA of $7 million, that amounts to a 25x leverage ratio, clearly unreasonable and unsustainable. Even if we use the 2022 figures, which were from a period of stronger demand, we would get a ratio above 10x.

EBITDA would need to go back quickly to 2016-2017 levels of around $25-30 million to make the current indebtedness sustainable, and this can be hardly achievable given that the business changed since then. Today, they rely substantially from a single customer (39% of revenues in 2023), which is Alcon. Thus, wide changes in topline numbers are relatively hard to accomplish if demand from this customer remains flat. The good news is that this customer is also the main creditor. And Alcon seems willing to extend and amend, meaning that they want to safeguard their supplier more than their investment (through the term loan).

In terms of cash flows and cash runaway, it is unclear where the current position stands given the lack of up-to-date financials. According to the latest update, we know the company has $3 million of liquidity and $18.5 million of non-dilutive incremental liquidity coming from its credit facility. However, the runway remains unclear on a quarterly basis. It was around $30 million - including Capex - for FY23.

The Catalent deal as a comparable transaction for Lifecore’s valuation

In order to put a number of this stock, we feel that we should take a double-sided approach: (1) try to look at a normalized figure for its EBITDA, and (2) find a proper multiple. The first part can be done by using the numbers they were doing at normal market conditions in 2022. At that time, they were operating at a higher capacity than today’s and that may be more reflective of the true market value of their assets. As for the second point, we need a precedent transaction that can provide a good estimate for a fair multiple. Luckily, we have a large transaction that is closing in 2024: Novo Holdings' acquisition of Catalent. This is a very important deal as it signals the continuation of the trend in Big Pharma that large companies are bringing CDMO back in-house. The $16.5 billion takeover is happening at a staggering 42x times TTM EBITDA, and 22x forward EBITDA. These are very generous multiples that reflect the strategic importance of CDMO assets in today’s market. By applying the forward multiple, adjusted for the control premium (20x) to Lifecore’s 2022 figures, we get an enterprise value of $390 million. After subtracting the net debt of $180 million, we derive a fair equity value of around $180 million, which is roughly $6 per share, with a 20% upside.

Why the 20% upside is in jeopardy: the embedded risks

You might wonder at this point, why we are suggesting a 20% upside in its fair value, yet recommending a neutral rating. The answer lies in the aforementioned concerns around debt, leverage, and the CDMO sector. This is a company with a staggering amount of leverage on it, and adding to the risky mix, there is an unclear environment in terms of demand and revenue growth. The customer concentration risk is also a big factor, and the Catalent transaction is not the best comparable for exactly this reason. It is, however, the best comparison we have so far in this sector.

All in all, investors should be aware of two aspects: (1) the precarious balance sheet position is preventing equity value unlocking, and (2) the uncertainty around the sector is adding to the uncertainties that prevent a sale to close. Thus, we remain cautious in evaluating a long position, despite acknowledging that there is value in their CDMO business.