Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of June 2024

Welcome to the June 2024 cobalt miners news.

The past month saw cobalt prices lower.

Cobalt price news

As of June 22, the cobalt spot price was at US$12.04/lb, down from US$12.44/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$26,305/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory is 92 tonnes, the same as the 92 level from last month. More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate), can be found here at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence or Fast Markets MB.

Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 12.04 (source)

Mining.com

Cobalt demand vs. supply forecasts

S&P Global Intelligence cobalt demand vs. supply forecast as of Aug. 2023 (deficit in 2027) (source)

S&P Global

Cobalt supply and demand forecast - Deficits growing from ~2025/26 (forecast as of 2023 by Cobalt Blue, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, & Rho Motion) (source)

Cobalt Blue, BMI, Rho Motion

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts deficits for lithium, nickel & cobalt to increase from 2027 onwards (source)

BMI

Morgan Stanley forecasts cobalt surpluses to grow this decade (as of Nov. 2023) (source)

Morgan Stanley

Trend Investing vs. IEA demand forecast for EV metals (IEA)

Trend Investing & the IEA

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, And Copper 2x to 3x

IEA

Cobalt market news

On May 15 Stockhead reported:

Mission Critical: Albanese and Chalmers' budget delivers $7bn splash for critical minerals refiners. Canberra answers miners' prayers, with $7b production tax credit at centre of $22b Future Made in Australia program. The budget announcement could see 10% of operating costs for downstream processing in critical minerals like nickel, vanadium, lithium and rare earths returned to miners as a tax credit...The Federal Government has acceded to demands from the mining industry, committing $7 billion over the next decade in a tax credit for companies who process and refine critical minerals on shore. A key demand of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, the Critical Minerals Production Tax Incentive will cover 10% of relevant processing and refining costs for the downstream processing of any of Australia's 31 critical minerals for production between 2027-28 and 2039-40 as long as they reach FID by 2030... "We're looking at the vanadium, the rare earths, lithium and the nickel players as being the most obvious but we've also highlighted graphite and cobalt, which we think are essentially the suite of commodities where there are substantial proposals around going downstream."

Note: Bold emphasis by the author.

On May 28 Bloomberg reported:

EU, Australia sign critical minerals pact to diversify supply chains. Ministers in Canberra and Brussels signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday, which will be followed by the joint development of "concrete actions" over the next six months to improve collaboration on critical minerals projects.

On June 13, the Cobalt Blue CEO update to investors stated:

While acknowledging the current challenges of the macroeconomic backdrop in the critical minerals sector, there are numerous reasons we remain optimistic about the cobalt and broader critical minerals space. We continue to see support from Australian Government policy and funding as well as increasingly effective legislation in our target markets of the USA, Europe, South Korea and Japan. Importantly, while market dynamics have been challenging for many critical minerals, there is evidence market pricing is set to improve as a more balanced market looms.

The global cobalt market balance is forecast to shift from surplus to deficit in the next two years (as of June 2024) (source)

Cobalt Blue, BMI

On June 20 Mining.com reported:

Vale unveils $3.3 billion plan to boost copper and nickel output. Vale SA plans to spend as much as $3.3 billion on improvements at its mining operations in Brazil and Canada to boost copper and nickel production capacity over the next four years.

Cobalt company news

CMOC Group Limited [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTCPK:CMCLF) (formerly China Molybdenum)

On June 12, CMOC Group announced:

TFM, a subsidiary of CMOC, becomes the first mine in Africa to receive The Copper Mark...The Copper Mark is a leading assurance framework launched in 2020 to meet the increasing international demand for responsible sourcing and production, and to promote responsible practices across the copper, molybdenum, nickel and zinc value chains.

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On May 22, Australian Mining reported:

Sandvik, Glencore to give BEV batteries a second life. Sandvik is set to commence a pilot project to deploy a second-life battery energy storage system at select Glencore operations.

On May 29, Glencore announced: "Results of 2024 AGM."

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt [SHA:603799]

On May 30, Huayou Cobalt announced: "Huayou Cobalt is selected as a "Belt and Road" Best Practice Case!"

On June 7, Huayou Cobalt announced: "Announcement of Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd on the Equity Distribution for Year 20...Cash dividend of RMB 1 per A-share."

On June 17, Petromindo reported: "Huayou Cobalt to develop HPAL plant, other major projects at IPIP...Huayou says HPAL project to begin operations by end 2027."

Note: IPIP stands for Indonesia Pomalaa Industry Park.

Jinchuan Group International Resources [HK:2362]

No significant news for the month.

Chemaf (subsidiary of Shalina Resources)

On June 15, Bloomberg reported:

Congo's Gecamines threatens to intervene in sale of cobalt firm. The Democratic Republic of Congo's state miner said it will need to approve any acquisition of cobalt producer Chemaf Resources Ltd. if the new owner wants to take over a key mining permit...Responding to questions on Friday, Chemaf said it has been engaging at the "highest level" of government in Congo and has already secured approval from the mines minister for a proposed transaction. "Following these approvals we are preparing to seek formal approval from Gecamines SA, our respected partner in Mutoshi," a spokesperson for Chemaf said.

Note: An October 2023 Reuters report quoted: "Chemaf SA ...is up for sale as it deals with a cash crunch."

GEM Co Ltd [SHE:002340]

On June 11, GEM Co announced:

Creating a world-class new energy materials industry chain and supporting the global development of new energy sector. Congratulations on the successful installation of PT.ESG's High Pressure Reactor. On June 8, 2024, the installation ceremony for the key equipment of the ESG project, the high pressure reactor (1168m³), was successfully held at QMB...The ESG project is supported by GEM's technology and engineering services, as a case of deep cooperation between Chinese technology and Indonesian resources. It mainly produces ternary battery raw materials... After completing the project design and foundation construction of all core processes in just 8 months, the ESG project has entered into the core equipment installation stage. In September of this year, the project will start to operate.

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG own the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

No news for the month.

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On June 12, Umicore announced:

Slowdown in EV growth significantly impacts 2024 outlook for Umicore's Battery Materials activities...Consequently 2024 volumes for its battery materials could be equal or slightly lower than last year. In this context, Umicore lowers its full year 2024 guidance for the Battery Materials Business Group and now expects adjusted EBITDA for this business to be around break-even, including a positive one-off c. € 50 million[1]. This compares to the initially expected adjusted EBITDA[2] for the Business Group in the order of €135 million...Umicore now expects Group adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 to be in a range of € 760 million to € 800 million.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:STMNF) Stock Price Today, Quote & News)

On May 29, Sumitomo Metal Mining announced: "Fiscal Year 2023 (99th Term) General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2024​."

On June 4, Sumitomo Metal Mining announced: "Ceremony for the arrival of the first shipment of copper concentrate from the Quebrada Blanca Copper Mine."

MMC Norilsk Nickel

On June 5, Nornickel announced: "Robots and spider cranes help upgrade Nornickel's flagship facility."

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

On June 11, Sherritt announced: "Sherritt Releases its 2023 Sustainability Reports."

Nickel 28 [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC] (OTCPK:CONXF)

On June 3, Nickel 28 announced:

Receipt of management cease trade order in response to voluntary application...The MCTO prohibits the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and former Chief Executive Officer of the Company from trading in the securities of the Company for so long as the Annual filings are not filed.

On June 18, Nickel 28 announced: "Settlement with former Chief Executive Officer."

Electra Battery Materials [TSXV:ELBM] (ELBM)

On June 10, Electra announced:

Electra awarded $5 million from Government of Canada to advance development of proprietary battery metals recycling technology. In 2023, the Company successfully operated a battery materials recycling demonstration plant in a batch process at its refinery complex, processing more than 40 tonnes of end-of-life battery scrap, known as "black mass," and producing high-quality nickel, cobalt and lithium products. Building on this success, Electra is accelerating the next phase of its recycling project to demonstrate on a continuous basis that the Company's hydrometallurgical black mass process is scalable, profitable, and can be implemented at other locations.

Other smaller producers

China Nonferrous Metal Mining Company (CNMC)

Dongfang International Mining

Jiangsu Cobalt

Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt

Pengxin International Mining Co

Zijin Mining Group [SSE:601899]

Wanbau

GTL

Jiana Energy

Sicomes

Shenzhen GEM

Possible mid-term producers (2025 onwards)

Jervois Global Limited [ASX:JRV] [TSXV: JRV] (OTCQB:JRVMF) [FRA: IHS] (formerly Jervois Mining)

On June 3, Jervois Global Limited announced: "Jervois and GTP sign MOU for U.S. Cobalt Refinery." Highlights include:

"Jervois and Global Tungsten & Powders ("GTP") sign a non-binding explorative memorandum of understanding to jointly evaluate GTP making a minority equity investment in Jervois' proposed United States ("U.S.") cobalt refinery.

GTP is an existing cobalt customer of Jervois and a GTP existing facility in Towanda, Pennsylvania is one of the two shortlisted sites for the U.S. cobalt refinery.

Jervois' U.S. Department of Energy advanced technology vehicle manufacturing loan programme application to finance the U.S. cobalt refinery is advancing in parallel with Jervois' U.S. Department of Defense fully refundable bankable feasibility study for the U.S. cobalt refinery ("BFS"); Jervois expects to publicly release BFS in 2H 2024.

Cobalt is a critical mineral as declared by the U.S. Government due to the commodity's energy transition and national security applications; there are no operating cobalt refineries in the U.S. today."

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited [ASX:SRL] (OTCQX:SREMF) (formerly Clean TeQ)

Sunrise Energy Metals has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

No news for the month.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 6.1Mt of contained nickel and 386,000t of contained cobalt at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Ardea is also exploring for gold and nickel sulphide on their >5,100 km2 of 100% controlled tenements in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

On June 13, Ardea Resources announced:

Ardea receives $1.1 million R&D Rebate...The quality of the KNP Goongarrie Hub R&D has been recognised with a $1.1 million R&D Incentive Rebate for the 2023 financial year, from the Australian Federal Government...

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

Cobalt Blue has 87kt of contained cobalt at their 100% owned Broken Hill Cobalt Project [BHCP] in NSW, Australia. There is also a plan for a Cobalt-Nickel Refinery. LG International is an equity strategic partner.

On June 13, the Cobalt Blue CEO update to investors stated:

COB to become a major player in critical minerals supply chain developing Australia's first cobalt-nickel refinery. Our near-term focus remains on developing the Cobalt-Nickel Refinery in the Kwinana Industrial Area...Detailed engineering design for the Refinery has commenced and the permitting process remains on schedule for submission by mid-2024. With all workstreams progressing according to schedule, a decision to proceed with construction is anticipated by September this year...We were delighted to announce that Iwatani Corporation, already a potential partner for the Refinery, executed a non-binding Heads of Agreement with us to also potential partner in the BHCP. This endorsement further supports our longer-term strategy of integrating BHCP feedstock into the Cobalt-Nickel Refinery in Kwinana.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCPK:AMSLF)

No cobalt related news for the month. They did announce some rare earths discovery, as you can read here.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL] (OTCPK:HAVRF)

Havilah 100% own the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt Project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants. Havilah's 100% owned Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt deposit contains JORC Mineral Resources of 1.1 million tonnes of copper, 3.1 million ounces of gold and 23,200 tonnes of cobalt.

On May 31, Havilah Resources announced: "Quarterly and cash flow report - period ended 30 April 2024." Highlights include:

"Multiple copper-rich sulphide lodes intersected in RC drillholes at Mutooroo with discovery of a hanging wall sulphide lode zone interval of 10 metres of 1.02% copper, 0.08% cobalt and 0.13 g/t gold from 45 metres overlying the main sulphide lode of 12 metres of 1.00% copper, 0.05% cobalt and 0.12 g/t gold from 116 metres in the same drillhole...

Havilah became a substantial shareholder in Koba and holds an investment of 25 million ordinary shares, half of which are subject to a 6 month voluntary escrow and half to a 12 month voluntary escrow.

Interim Financial Report and 2024 Half-Year Technical Update Presentation were released."

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML] (OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland, Australia.

On June 21 Aeon Metals announced:

LAND ACCESS AGREEMENT EXECUTED & PROCESSING UPDATE...the Company has now executed the Cultural Heritage Protection Agreement (CHPA) with the Waanyi PBC and Waanyi People #3 Applicant. Execution of this Agreement allows Aeon to recommence activities at Walford Creek.

Alliance Nickel Limited [ASX:AXN] (OTC:AXNLF)

Alliance Nickel own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore's Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

No significant news for the month. The Company released an updated presentation you can view here.

A summary of the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project in WA (source)

Company presentation

Global Energy Metals Corp. [TSXV:GEMC][GR:5GE1] (OTCQB:GBLEF)

On June 4, Global Energy Metals Corp. announced:

Global Energy Metals announces drilling program underway at the Millennium Copper Cobalt Project in Queensland, Australia.

Giga Metals Corp. [TSXV:GIGA][FSE: BRR2] (OTCQX:GIGGF) Turnagain Nickel-Cobalt Project is now held via the JV company Hard Creek Nickel Corporation [TSXV:HNC] (HNCKF) (85% Giga Metals: 15% Mitsubishi Corp.)

No news for the month.

The Metals Company (TMC)

On June 12, The Metals Company announced: "TMC and SGS produce world-first cobalt sulfate from deep-seafloor polymetallic nodules." Highlights include:

"As part of TMC's pilot-scale nodule processing, SGS and TMC produced the world's first cobalt sulfate from deep-seafloor polymetallic nodules, continuing to indicate TMC's resource is suitable for battery and energy transition markets.

The cobalt sulfate was produced in a testing program conducted in collaboration with SGS applying TMC's efficient flowsheet design that processes high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt matte directly to high-purity cobalt sulfate (without making cobalt metal) and produces fertilizer products instead of solid waste or tailings.

Key milestone advances TMC's aim to decrease reliance on land-based cobalt deposits and supply chains, and follows last month's successful production of the world's first nickel sulfate derived exclusively from seafloor polymetallic nodules."

Chilean Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB:COBA)

Chilean Cobalt Corp. ("C3") is a critical minerals exploration and development company focused on the La Cobaltera Project located in Chile's historic San Juan cobalt district.

On June 14, Chilean Cobalt Corp. announced:

Chilean Cobalt Corp. announces receipt of USD $317 million letter of interest from US EXIM Bank. Chilean Cobalt Corp. (COBA) ("C3" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received a non-binding Letter of Interest ("LOI") from the Export-Import Bank of the United States ("EXIM Bank") for a potential debt funding package of up to $317,400,000 with loan tenor of up to 15 years to fund development efforts within C3's mining concessions that comprise the La Cobaltera cobalt-copper project located within the San Juan District in northern Chile, as well as other mining concessions within this region the Company may acquire. This debt funding is part of EXIM Bank's China and Transformational Export Program ("CTEP"), an initiative designed to help American companies facing competition from the People's Republic of China ("PRC") in sectors including Renewable Energy, Storage, & Efficiency, and may be eligible for special consideration under Section 402 of EXIM Bank's 2019 reauthorization (P.L. 116-94)...

Conclusion

June saw cobalt spot prices lower and LME inventory levels flat.

Highlights for the month were:

Australia - Mission Critical: Albanese and Chalmers' budget delivers $7bn splash for critical minerals refiners.

EU, Australia sign critical minerals pact to diversify supply chains.

Cobalt Blue/BMI - The global cobalt market balance will shift from surplus to deficit in the next two years.

Huayou Cobalt to develop HPAL plant, other major projects at IPIP (Indonesia), operations to begin by end 2027.

Congo's Gecamines threatens to intervene in sale of Chemaf.

GEM Co's JV ESG Project High Pressure Reactor installed. The HPAL project is on track to commence operations in Indonesia in September this year.

Umicore lowers its full year 2024 guidance for the Battery Materials Business Group due to the EV slowdown.

Jervois and Global Tungsten & Powders sign a non-binding explorative MOU to jointly evaluate GTP making a minority equity investment in Jervois' proposed U.S. cobalt refinery.

Cobalt Blue to become a major player in critical minerals supply chain, developing Australia's first cobalt-nickel refinery.

Aeon Metals executed a Cultural Heritage Protection Agreement at Walford Creek.

TMC and SGS produce world-first cobalt sulfate from deep-seafloor polymetallic nodules.

Chilean Cobalt Corp. announces receipt of USD $317 million letter of interest from US EXIM Bank.

