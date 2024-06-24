J Studios

Dear readers,

Fuelled by the AI craze, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has arguably been the hottest stock of last year and following quarter after quarter of extremely good results, the stock price has continued to climb during the first half of this year.

Over the past three years, the stock has returned a mammoth 586%, making the mere 30% return of the S&P 500 (SPX) seem like chump change.

Data by YCharts

I have cautioned investors many times in the past, arguing that chasing the stock with so much optimism already priced-in can be dangerous. Frankly, I have missed out on a lot of upside, but I stand by my investment strategy to avoid risky stocks at bubble-like valuations and rather invest in undervalued, dividend paying stocks with a significant margin of safety.

It is a strategy which underperforms at times of peak euphoria, but should deliver more consistent (and higher) returns overtime. And the thing is that the higher Nvidia stock trades, the more interesting the switch to value stocks gets. Today I show you why.

Broyhill research

The last time I wrote about Nvidia was in early April in an article Why It's Too Late To Jump In. Despite Q4 2023 results, representing a fifth consecutive major earnings beat, I issued a SELL rating for the stock at $89 per share (split adjusted) for one simple reason. Overvaluation.

David Ksir

At the time of writing my last article, consensus called for 91% EPS growth in 2024 and 20% beyond (note that since then, these numbers increased to 110% and 25%, respectively).

That's a very ambitious forecast.

Sure, the AI market is expected to grow by roughly that pace, from $300 Billion in 2024 to $580 Billion by 2028, but this growth is far from guaranteed.

Statista

Moreover, Nvidia has basically no way to increasing its market share further, since it already dominates 90%+ of the AI-chip market. And, if history teaches us anything, it is very likely that competitors will give the company a run for its money and pressure its market share as well as margins (more on this below).

This leads me to believe that, unless the AI market grows even more than expected, Nvidia may have a hard time delivering on the forecast. To make things worse, even if it does deliver, with a bullish price target of $154 per share (split adjusted, calculated in my last article) the expected total return from the current elevated valuation is well under 10%.

What could go wrong?

There is no denying that AI is a powerful technology that will change the way we live our lives, just as the internet did. But that doesn't automatically mean that all companies involved in enabling AI will grow to infinity.

It is very rare, because of competition, that any one company can maintain high levels of growth and high margins for a prolonged period of time.

More often than not, as more companies enter a market, the price of technology declines, decreasing growth and margins for everyone, and whatever is left in savings tends to go to the consumer.

While Nvidia could, of course, be an exception, I want to point out that since 1985, there have been only 121 companies that have increased sales by 20%+ for 5 consecutive years, and less than a third of those managed to maintain such growth for 10 years in a row.

Broyhill research

And when it comes to maintaining high 50%+ EBIT margins, the math is even worse. Since 1985, there have been only 5 companies in the S&P 500 that have maintained such high margins for five consecutive years, and only one that managed to pull it off for 10 years in a row.

Broyhill research

Nvidia currently has a gross margin of 75% and an EBIT margin of nearly 60%. And to make the valuation work, you have to extrapolate this margin well into the future. I leave it up to you, the reader, to decide whether you believe that Nvidia will be that one company that manages to keep such high margins for a better part of the decade.

Personally, I think it will be extremely difficult to achieve.

SA

Before looking at what implications competition could have for Nvidia, I want to touch on one more lesson from history. It's one that teaches us that investing in the largest stocks is a strategy bound to underperform. Research shows that since 1957 the top 1 to top 10 stock baskets have (almost without exception) underperformed the bottom 499 to bottom 490 equally-weighted baskets over a 10-year period. This shouldn't be surprising as the biggest companies got big by becoming expensive, and their size makes it much more difficult to maintain high levels of growth, but the statistic doesn't inspire confidence when considering Nvidia as an investment, especially when we consider that the S&P 500 is now as heavily weighted towards the top 10 as it's ever been (pg 10).

Broyhill research

Implications for Nvidia

Before we look to the future, we have to give it to Nvidia. The past two years have been exceptional. Most recently, during the first quarter of 2024, the company delivered a sixth consecutive earnings beat and grew EPS by 17% QoQ and 450% YoY, while maintaining a gross profit margin of 75%.

SA

But there is already fierce competition with the Mi300x chip developed by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and other big tech firms such as Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) which have announced that they will aim to develop their own AI chips.

I expect that over time, competition could easily eat into (1) Nvidia's market share and therefore negatively impact its revenue growth and (2) its gross margin. With the valuation as sensitive as it is to these two drivers, it doesn't take much to lower the price target to today's stock price.

In particular, I estimate that based on the revenue growth rate and margin evolution below, EPS could reach $4.10 by 2028. Assuming a 30x P/E exit multiple (in line with my previous articles), which I consider to be at the higher-end of the fair range for a growing tech stock, my base case price target stands at $123 per share, flat from today.

David Ksir

And investors could easily lose money on the investment if growth or margins deteriorate more, which could easily happen if the over-ordering risk described in my last article materializes, the AI-craze cools down, or competitors catch up to Nvidia's technology.

Upside risks

There are always two sides to every trade, and the bulls have a very different view of the future. They argue that Nvidia will continue on its steep growth trajectory and will maintain its 75% gross margin for many years to come.

This is of course possible, although unlikely based on history.

For the bull case to materialize, Nvidia would need to dodge all competition and keep its 90% market share, and the AI market would need to grow (at least) as fast as expected. But the thing is that even if this happens, and Nvidia reaches the $154 bullish price target, there is not much upside to be had. With an expected annual return to this price target of under 10%, the risk reward is not currently favorable to the bulls.

Bottom Line

Nvidia has performed extremely well over the past two years and I have missed a lot of upside. But in the process, the stock has become very expensive.

The stock is currently priced for perfection and is therefore unlikely to deliver annual returns in excess of 10%. On the other hand, it is very rare that a company can maintain 20%+ revenue growth and 50%+ margins for more than a couple of years. And only a slight decline in forward growth and margin assumption, eliminates all upside.

For these reasons, I rate NVDA a SELL here at $122 per share. To be clear, I'm not advocating shorting the stock, but simply staying away and investing elsewhere.