ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) has followed my assumption of bottoming around the previous suggested price level, and has since performed very well. The stock is consolidating around important support levels, while running in a new Elliott wave formation, which could lead the price to reach significant higher levels. In this article, I discuss the most likely scenarios I consider for ZIM, while also underscoring the necessity of implementing strict risk management in order to avoid being trapped in a new downtrend.

A quick look at the big picture

Over the past year, the US industrial sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience to higher interest rates, geopolitical tensions, sustained trade wars, and other economic challenges by reporting robust growth and strength and being among the four top performers in the US economy. However, signs of weakness have emerged in recent weeks, raising concerns about its near-term outlook. In contrast to the industrial sector's relative strength, integrated freight and logistics companies have struggled significantly over the past 12 months. This industry has posted the worst performance in the sector during this period, facing persistent global challenges that have weighed heavily on its operations.

The Drewry World Container Index, which tracks average container freight costs across major global routes, experienced a dramatic surge in rates following the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent disruptions to global supply chains, capacity constraints, and surging demand as the economy recovered from the pandemic's impacts.

However, this trend of skyrocketing freight rates lasted only a short time. By October 2023, the global container freight rates measured by the Drewry benchmark had fallen below $1,350, indicating a significant decline from earlier peak levels. Since hitting this low point, the index has again rebounded significantly, increasing nearly fourfold from the October 2023 levels, and is pointing to even higher prices ahead.

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN), after bottoming on September 26, 2022, has moved in a range between $66 and $85, with a failed breakout attempt in July 2023. The benchmark is supported by its long-term EMA200 on its weekly chart. While still negatively performing compared to the broader iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), XTN's Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator hints at stabilization of the industry benchmark and gives early signs of a possible reversal of the trend.

Where are we now?

In my article “ZIM: After A Drop Of 18% It's Do Or Die” published on December 5, 2022, ZIM was priced at $19.40, and I discussed the risk of seeing the stock dropping significantly under its support levels, hinting at a possible target around $6.85.

The most likely scenario considering the actual technical parameters is seeing the stock reaching its support level at $18.70 and likely dropping under it in direction of its next most likely price level, determined by its wave 2 Fibonacci extension at $10.70. Despite this drop would mean losing up to 45% from its latest closing price, the stock has no other significant support level in between, and it could even drop further until $6.85. Therefore, if the stock breaks under $18.70 and confirms its drop, there would be no reason to keep the stock any further than it always can be bought back once it turns and signals a reversal in its trend.

In fact, the stock dropped as assumed towards that target, sweeping the liquidity below it and bottoming at $6.39 on November 28, 2023. Since then, ZIM has immediately initiated a reversal, retracing above the resistance level at $10.70, confirming the level as support, and even surging above the strong resistance at $18.70 while consolidating around this price level in an attempt to build new support.

Interestingly, ZIM’s relative strength when compared to the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is emerging from its long-term negative performance, while the MACD has built a colossal positive divergence since October 2023, reinforcing the likelihood of a positive outlook in the near future.

What is coming next?

The stock has formed a new Elliott impulse wave sequence, with an extended wave 3 and is bouncing back from what could be wave 4, hinting at the early formation of wave 5. The stock price is supported by both its EMA8 and EMA21 on its daily chart, while its long-term EMA200 is consistently increasing, underscoring the positive trend. The stock’s MACD is set for a likely reversal, while the ZIM’s relative strength compared to the broader stock market, is consistently strong.

In the first scenario, which I consider to be the most likely, ZIM would form wave 5 of the running impulse sequence, which could lead the stock to reach $28 as a first target. At the same time, the strength of the reversal could project the stock even further towards $35 and ultimately even $47.12, where the stock price would fill an open gap starting at $44.25. This scenario would likely be led by underlying solid fundamental conditions, in confluence with the expected earnings release in mid-August.

A second scenario would instead consider ZIM failing to break out from its previous top, forming a double top, and falling back towards its support at $18.70 while trading in a range until finding a new direction. While undoubtedly possible and more conservative, this second scenario isn’t supported by the actual formation and would also not be in line with the typical expected impulse wave formation.

At this point, the stock is attractive for short-term traders and long-term investors. While the stock price has increased threefold from its bottom, the upside potential remains intact and could lead to significant gains. The actual situation leads me to rate ZIM as a buy position. As a reminder, if the price falls below the level of wave 1, at $15.63, the formation would be invalidated and ZIM would perform differently than assumed in my first scenario, leading me to set that price level as my stop-loss I would consider. I would not want to keep the stock under this price level, as a breakdown could lead the stock to enter in a new downtrend where the price could stay depressed for longer.

The bottom line

Technical analysis is not a definitive tool but a method to increase investment success and provide market direction. Just as travelers use a map or GPS for a journey, investors use technical analysis to guide their decisions. I apply techniques from Elliott Wave Theory and Fibonacci principles to assess potential outcomes and probabilities. By validating specific outcomes based on these theories, I identify stock entry points after examining price action, sector, and industry dynamics. My technical analysis aims to evaluate a stock comprehensively and calculate probable outcomes, enabling investors to make informed decisions and navigate the market effectively.

Over the past year, the US industrial sector has shown substantial growth despite economic challenges, though recent signs of weakness have emerged. Integrated freight and logistics companies have struggled significantly, performing the worst in the sector. The Drewry World Container Index saw a sharp rise and subsequent fall in rates, while rebounding nearly fourfold since October 2023.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has rebounded from a low of $6.39 to above crucial resistance levels, supported by positive technical indicators and a new Elliott impulse wave formation. The overall situation suggests potential targets of $28, $35, or even $47.12, making ZIM attractive for investors.