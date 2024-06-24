JHVEPhoto

Dear readers/followers,

It's been about 2 months since I last covered Tenaris (NYSE:TS) here on Seeking Alpha. The company is a fairly volatile commodity specialist, which specifically focuses on steel for very particular use cases, such as gas pipelines. It's by far the largest company and player in steel tubing and has a considerable portion of the global market share. The company has ongoing expansion plans in both the Middle East and NA and is trying to focus on supply chain management and improving fundamentals and results.

While Tenaris has seen record results and has a strong brand reputation, it faces competition, pricing declines, and the risk of domestic companies favoring domestic suppliers in certain markets.

I bought my first position in the company at a fairly cheap price - well below $35/share, which, despite how the company has traded and moved since then, has put me in a decent position for overall profit.

Since my last article, Tenaris has declined considerably. I expected this to happen, that is why I changed my thesis at the time and my recommendation to a "HOLD" rating.

As of this article, however, I am prepared to change this again.

Tenaris - A lot to like, and cheaper than before

As I mentioned in my last piece, this company actually "owns" half the OCTG market, and it provides the market with both premium and non-premiumized solutions for energy companies in terms of specialized supplies. It does so on every single continent on the planet, working with a clearly globalized supply chain and delivery, and its specific emphasis is on both the NA and Middle-eastern portion of its overall operations.

Tenaris IR (Tenaris IR)

Energy and energy policies continue to be at the heart of the global agenda and global policy. The demand for continued energy supply is a driver of economic progress, and investments in energy will inevitably continue - even if the form of such investments will invariably, sooner or later, continue to work "against" this company here.

Tenaris thesis or position here can be simply summarized - the company believes the transition to clean energy/ESG to be gradual, which will enable the company's continued appeal during a transition period, allowing Tenaris plenty of time to adjust its appeal and production to meet the new demands and fields on the market.

If you share this viewpoint, then Tenaris is a company you could potentially invest in. The company has manufacturing in 15 nations, with service centers in 25 countries across the world, with a special focus on both NA, EMEA, and SA. The company serves key players in the energy market with a broad portfolio of products, including but not limited to oil/gas tubing, casing, and straight pipelines.

Even in the case of a full or swift transition to renewables, I consider it likely that these players will continue to be of a major role and importance to the market. Because of this importance, the companies who are major service players in this market are potentially good investments - if they can be bought at a good valuation and if they are well-managed companies.

Catalysts for Tenaris include cases like Qatar, which will provide substantial amounts of LNG, while Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait have, and are set to further partake in increases of oil and gas production.

The company is the key player in some of the most challenging projects, with ongoing developments in Brazil, Guyana, Sub-Saharan Africa, around the Gulf of Mexico as well as my own home regions around the North Sea.

Why is this dominance and expertise so important?

Well, you see, this entire industry is rife with competition. Generalist manufacturing companies in steel are among those that work here as well, and while not as specialized as Tenaris, they do push prices and margins down. They work in the nonpremium OCTG segments, parts of the industry that do not require excessive specialization.

Tenaris IR (Tenaris IR)

The native Tenaris ticker is TEN, and the company reported 1Q back in late April, with very solid EBITDA and sales at a similar level to last year despite unfavorable pricing and macro affecting American sales. The company's very strong position in the market is clear here. One of the main indicators for coming quarters and strengths is the rig count across the market - and this is softening slightly due to continued, low pricing for natural gas.

The company expects that free cash flow will remain solid during the year. Tenaris also continues to execute solid M&As, including the newly acquired Tenaris ShawCor, a pipe coating operation where the company has already completed a successful project with concrete weighted coated in Mexico. This part of Tenaris has also been awarded significant contracts, such as the recent $100+ project to supply wet insulation and anticorrosive coating for the offshore pipeline segment of Exxon Mobil Whiptail in Guyana - supplied in 2025.

The company also reports significant growth in the Middle East. The company is seeing significant demand from places like Saudi Arabia, benefiting from increased demand due to gas development, and in the UAE as well, recently awarded a 2-year program extension to an already existing contract. With Qatar also extending contracts (LNG), the company is well-filled in the Middle East as well.

Global trends aren't as much of a worry as global pricing trends are. The recent numbers suggest that there is a continued decline in pipe pricing, especially in the US, due to the low rig count and volume. However, these pressures are to be put next to a high EBITDA margin of 25%, and even higher during 1Q - 29%. The company is currently expecting a lower margin for 2Q, but as a whole for the year, the company is expecting full-year margins of over 25%.

A lot of moving pieces for Tenaris, but a lot of upside potential as well.

The main impact, however, is likely rig counts and overall macro - and that is the reason why the company is currently in a negative trend, and why we can buy it at a more attractive price.

Growth opportunities will come from non-NA sectors, in fact, I expect international exploring and drilling to far outpace NA. Just look at the ongoing projects, for instance at the NCS. One of the few pushes "against" Tenaris here is the tendency for some of these players, like Saudi Arabia in the Middle East and China in Asia, to potentially favor domestic companies - this would work against Tenaris.

Here are the risks and upsides of Tenaris as they currently are.

Risks & Upside for Tenaris

Tenaris remains heavy in risks and some downsides as well as upsides. First off though, on the bullish side, we're seeing the company's Rig Direct program - this is a gold standard in this industry, as it streamlines the OCTG supply chain, and the company has 50% of the market here, it gives the company a very definite edge. So any downside needs to be put next to this.

If we look at the weakness we have the continued likelihood of offshore customer sales will likely never return to the peak of 2014, and this is especially true with the changes in the energy sector, even if this will go up and down.

There's also Brazil and China's switch to low-cost production, this being more likely to result in weaker pricing and a more competitive market as these nations/markets start turning to their domestic companies, or competitors.

The more the market moves to cheaper production and less premium, the less power and pricing as well as sales and margins Tenaris has. The reverse is true as well, and thus this is what will drive up and downside. I'm interested in investing in this if the company is cheap enough, and here we might be exactly at that point, or getting closer to it.

Valuation for Tenaris - the upside is higher at this time

The rig count is the main impact that's sending earnings expectations negative for both 2024 and 2025, and the company has a non-trivial potential of underperforming the market at this particular time.

The difference from my previous article is that the upside here for the company is well over 15% even on a conservative forecast. You can look here at something as an 11.2x P/E, which generates an 18% annualized RoR inclusive of the dividend, which at this point has grown to almost 4%.

F.A.s.T graphs Tenaris Upside (F.A.s.T graphs Tenaris Upside)

As you can see, Tenaris is at least theoretically attractive here. The perhaps largest problem is that there are companies far more attractive here with a higher yield and upside over the long term, that also offer growth potential rather than flat development as Tenaris does. However, at less than 6x P/E, the company is definitely cheap here, and this yield is well-covered even with a very conservative estimate for company earnings.

S&P Global valuations call for the business to be valued higher than we're seeing at this time. The low range target for Tenaris is around €17/share here for the native, with a high-end share price target of around €24.5/share. The average is at around €21/share - though I do not quite understand what they base it on - and it has not changed since my last article either. Out of 11 analysts, 5 still consider the company to be a "BUY", and 6 at "HOLD".

The way I interpret this is that most analysts are still conservative about the company and want to see improvements prior to investing. This is not a faulty or bad stance to have, and it's one that I'm willing to share at this time. While I do consider the company a "BUY" for what it offers here, I also say with clarity that there are better alternatives out here - and I write about them often, many in the form of REITs and other European businesses.

But what is the thesis here now, coming for Q2'24?

The following thesis is relevant here.

Thesis

Tenaris is a leading company in the attractive segment of energy services. The company has a leading position in several markets, and has one of the better balance sheets in the segment and industry, with extremely low leverage and high overall interest coverage.

Tenaris may not have the highest yield or even a high yield for this sort of company, but it has a history of outperforming the market over time. Investors who bought 20 years ago have done very well for themselves with over 12% annualized return inclusive of dividends - this is despite the downcycle lows we saw in 2016, and that makes the company a potentially attractive potential here.

I consider the company to be a "BUY" below a share price of €17/share, making it attractive here, and far more attractive than previously.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I now consider the company a "BUY", though not a "cheap" one.