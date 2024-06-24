Wall Street Breakfast: Smoke Signals

Survey Monday

Is it a good idea to invest in the tobacco sector in 2024?



· Yes (consistent and attractive dividends)

· Maybe (growth options from new products/trends)

· No (too much risk and a declining market)

· N/A (morally wrong to invest in the sector)



Take the survey here

Smoke signals

The FDA has authorized the marketing of the first non-tobacco flavored e-cigarette products in the U.S., a move that has activists, health advocates, lobbyists and investors all weighing in on the matter. Developments in the tobacco industry have been tense for decades and have renewed in recent years surrounding next-generation products. The latest endorsement from the FDA will apply to four menthol vaping products from NJOY, owned by Altria (MO), which is known for brands like Marlboro, Parliament and Virginia Slims under its subsidiary Philip Morris USA.



Quote: "We are a data driven agency and will continue to follow the science to inform our review of premarket tobacco applications," said Matthew Farrelly, director of the Office of Science in the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products. "Based upon our rigorous scientific review, in this instance, the strength of evidence of benefits to adult smokers from completely switching to a less harmful product was sufficient to outweigh the risks to youth."



Flavored e-cigarettes, including those with menthol, were previously banned in the U.S. in 2020 amid the surging use of vaping among youth and young adults. Their popularity has eased since then, but about 10% of high school-age adolescents and nearly 5% of middle school students still use vaping products, according to the CDC. Many flavored items also remain available for purchase due to loopholes, a flood of illegal imports and lack of enforcement - all while the FDA reviews a myriad of applications.



Talking tobacco: On the company's last earnings call, Altria CEO Billy Gifford said the company saw "continued early momentum from NJOY" and would "continue the rollout of NJOY's first retail trade program... and expand the brand to 100,000 stores by year-end." The pivot towards alternative products saw Altria scoop up NJOY for $2.75B, after its $13B stake in Juul went sour and eventually prompted a divestment due to lawsuits and liabilities surrounding underage vaping. Investing in tobacco or nicotine stocks still divides the industry, with advantages like strong dividend yields that are looked at as recession-resistant vs. disadvantages such as legal risks and ethical concerns. Take the WSB survey.

AI partnerships

More pressure is being put on Apple (AAPL) after being accused of violating EU tech rules. The iPhone maker is reportedly in discussions with Meta (META) on a partnership involving the integration of the Facebook parent's generative AI model into Apple Intelligence. It could help the companies play catch-up in the AI race, with Apple already working to onboard a variety of generative AI offerings like the integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT. Speaking of AI partnerships, TikTok owner ByteDance (BDNCE) is collaborating with Broadcom (AVGO) on an advanced AI chip with the aim of securing a stable supply amid rising Sino-U.S. trade tensions. (64 comments)

Clearing competition

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which operates the New York Stock Exchange, is planning to seek regulatory approval to clear U.S. Treasuries through its existing clearing house ICE Clear Credit. Discussions are ongoing with the SEC as the company prepares its application for review. "We are trying to be the least disruptive as possible [by using] an entity that is familiar and has the right registrations," said Chris Edmonds, president of fixed-income and data services at ICE. Other companies that have shown interest in offering central clearing services in the wake of the SEC's new rules include the London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LDNXF) and CME (CME).

Tariff talk

Looking to avoid escalating trade conflicts, China and the European Union have agreed to hold talks over the latter's anti-subsidy investigation of Chinese electric vehicles. Observers have reportedly said Beijing wants the EU to scrap its tariff decision before July 4, warning that "the increasingly protectionist moves will definitely trigger countermeasures from the Chinese side." The bloc's proposed EV tariffs of up to 38.1% will go into effect next month, and are expected to be finalized on Nov. 2. Note that 100% duties are imposed on Chinese EVs in the U.S., while Canada is said to be considering similar measures. (2 comments)

