Review

We initially covered Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) in February this year in "Dorian LPG: Capital Discipline and Efficiency Is The Key." Our analysis was based on its strong financial growth momentum at the time from the holiday season's revenue and a favorable macro environment. With its Time Charter Equivalent Rate rising to more than double the low in 2017, we anticipated that it was set for another leg up. Since then, the stock price has increased by as high as 42%, from $35.37 to $50 by the end of May, but dropping back down to now at $41.14, about a 23.3% total return in just under four months.

Updates

Dorian announced a public offering of 2,000,000 common shares about 12 days ago at $44.5 per share with a face value of $0.01. This was the main reason its stock price fell from $50 down to where it is now due to the dilution. The company has reduced its share count by 29% since its IPO, which is about 2,060,526.27 shares less out of its 7,105,263 initial offering. This current new public offering is just about the similar amount of shares it has reduced over the years. Of course, it has made additional issuance as well, such as underwriters' exercise of options to purchase additional shares by JPMorgan (JPM) and UBS (UBS) in 2014. As of May 23rd, it has 40,619,448 outstanding, a bit shy of 6x of its IPO shares, and 2 million shares is a 5% dilution at the current price. The price of $44.5 is about 11% lower than the stock price on the day of the announcement. Since then, its stock price has lowered by 18%. Was the stock oversold? In other words, is this a good buying opportunity? To answer that question, we need to see what the raised capital could potentially be used for in addition to the current state of the business growth.

The capital proceeds would be about $89 million from the sale. Added to the $267 million working capital, it will have $376 million at hand when said and done. We previously discussed that Dorian has capital needs in our last article in detail. It basically comes down to its fleet upgrades.

As of May 23, 2024, below are the details of Dorian's fleet. Most of the VLGCs in its fleet were built in 2015 with the proceeds of the IPO in 2014, which it used to finance the construction of 19 VLGCs built in two Korean shipyards.

Currently, it has six vessels in the category of Time Charter-Out Expiration due in the next two to three years. But it has only built one new VLGC since 2016, the Captain Markos constructed in 2023. The other four are Time Chartered-in VLGCs. The original cost for Captain Markos was $84,830,535. The average price for the previous 19 VLGCs is about $80 million. So this price has gone up slightly, given the inflation over the year and the new vessels to be eco-friendly. It entered into an agreement for another VLGC/Ammonia Carrier's new building during the last quarter, with a $23.8 million installment paid, and the delivery scheduled for 2026. Hypothetically speaking, $376 million can cover about four new vessels with some changes. Although we don't think it needs to pay all cash for the orders. So it can probably start building four or five new vessels by making initial payments with its current cash reserves. If it intends to do so, between financing and cash payments, the six vessels may be replaced with new construction using its resources at disposal after the latest issuance. Should it put some of its cash to work, it needs to have a robust liquidity generation at work. Currently, its cash conversion cycle is just under 20 days, the lowest historical level. The sufficient liquidity gives it plenty of dry powder to fire up any growth strategy it sets sights on, including most urgently replacing its aging fleets.

It is likely that Dorian will seek additional forms of financing such as borrowing, as it did when making the initial purchase of the 19 fleets in 2016, either to expand the fleet or to optimize cash utilization. It currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of about 80%, similar to where it was in 2016. This ratio may go up in the next two years due to the purchase and upgrade of the fleet. According to its CFO, it had a debt balance of $610.5 million at the end of the last quarter with debt-to-total-book-capitalization at 37.4%, down from 43.2% a year ago, and net debt to net-total-capitalization at 20.1%, lowered from 33.5% a year ago. From this perspective, it has room to leverage up.

The share issuance is coming on the back of surging charter rates Dorian commanded lately. The year ended on March 31 has recorded the highest Time Charter Equivalent Rate at $65,985 since it went IPO in 2014, excluding Pool adjustment.

Dorian was able to secure its own highest TCE rate while the Baltic Dry Index, the proxy for shipping stocks, was hovering in the range of 1000 to 3000 since 2022, far off the height of 5000 in 2021. The company's growth momentum remains strong compared with the industry.

This is reflected in Dorian's latest quarterly earnings release. Its earnings per share have remained on the top level at $1.95, beating consensus by 5 cents. This came on top of its trend of rising EPS since 2020, and a consecutive beat for the same period last year.

Its revenue, net income and gross profits are all still on a solid rising trend started in 2019.

In a show of confidence, it paid shareholders out of surprise in April with an irregular cash dividend of $1 per share, or a total of $40.6 million. It has maintained a $1 dividend for the most part since 2021, except for May 2022 paying a special dividend of $2.5. This is the third time it paid a special dividend in the past three years.

Additionally, dividend payout has become more affordable to Dorian. The ratio of its total shareholder return, including stock buybacks and dividend payout, has fallen to about 30% of operating cash flow, within the average range. Totally, it has returned to shareholders $730 million since its IPO, and this is likely to continue.

As of the day of its earnings report, its fleet was booked 75% for the quarter ending on June 30 with a rate of just over $40,000. By June last year, it logged a rate of $51,156. As summer months unveiled themselves on the seas, the shipping industry is entering the most favorable weather seasonally. Dorian usually logs more operating hours during this season and higher charter rates, although warmer weather could reduce fuel demand from some importing countries. This is why we turn to take a look at the global macro picture.

Global Macro Picture

Ever since surpassing the Arabian countries in 2019, the growth of LPG exports from the US has not slowed down. The latest seaborne volumes were up 12% for the US and down 6% for the Arabs YTD through April 30, according to Dorian's presentation, even when the global volume was slightly down by 2% for the same period.

The latest propane production development in the US has well exceeded the five-year average and last year's level.

The strongest export demand for US LPG is from China and India. The growth of Asian's import demand has been growing steadily from 2018 till now. It grew by8% in 2023 and is expected to grow another 8% this year. The comparison below shows that while the negative spread of LPG over naphtha ensure LPG's demand from the far east, even during the period that this margin flipped to positive briefly in 2021, the demand was not impacted. It implies there is a long-term demand at play that is forming a secular trend.

Financial Overview & Valuation

We previously assessed Dorian LPG as undervalued. After the 22% rise in the past four months, a relative valuation comparison shows that its stock is not far from handing in the top return to investors among its peer group. Granted that none of the companies here operates the exact business with Dorian, there are large enough overlaps in either crude and gas marine transportation or dry bulk shipping for the comparison to be meaningful.

On the other hand, Dorian's PE ratio is still at the lowest for the same group. The middle range of its peers is at about 13x, while Dorian is at 5.6x.

Comparatively, Dorian pays one of the top dividend yields for this same peer group at 9.37%, only off from Delek Logistics by 1%.

The decline induced by the stock issuance presented an opportunity to buy in not only its current fleet but also future premier assets as it intends to upgrade to eco-friendly VLGCs. These vessels will be able to command higher rates and higher quality of operation. The financing of the purchase is affordable from both stock issuance and possibly through debt. Not only has the long-term trend of the demand remains robust, but also the company shows better near-term momentum compared to even four months ago. We continue to believe Dorian LPG is undervalued at the current price.

Conclusion

Given that Dorian did not disclose the usage of the capital funded by stock issuance, we took the liberty to explore the hypothetical scenario of using it to fund its fleet upgrade as one of the possibilities. We saw the need to upgrade its fleet since our last article and continue to believe it is the likely reason behind stock issuance. If so, the upgrades appear to be affordable without disturbing its current growth momentum and dividend payout to shareholders. Its stock is a buy currently.