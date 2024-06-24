Dorian LPG: Upgrading To The Next Chapter Of Growth

Jun. 24, 2024 8:35 AM ETDorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Stock
Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
740 Followers

Summary

  • Dorian LPG stock price increased by 42% in four months since our last article recommending a buy, but dropped back down due to a recent public offering causing dilution.
  • The company raised $89 million through the public offering, which we think will likely be used for fleet upgrades and potentially building new vessels.
  • Dorian LPG remains undervalued with strong financial growth momentum, a high dividend yield, and potential for future growth through fleet upgrades.

Sea transportation of LPG

Volodimyr Trofimov

Investment Thesis

Review

We initially covered Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) in February this year in "Dorian LPG: Capital Discipline and Efficiency Is The Key." Our analysis was based on its strong financial growth momentum at the time from the

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
740 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, cryptocurrency, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LPG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LPG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LPG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News