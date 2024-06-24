Funtap

Investment overview

I wrote about SentinelOne (NYSE:S) previously (8th Jan 2024) with a buy rating as I believed S could continue to grow given the large addressable market, and that growth could potentially accelerate as S continues to reinvest in sales and marketing. I remain buy-rated for S as I do not see any structural impairments to the demand for cybersecurity. I believe the factors that drove the growth deceleration are temporary and should ease eventually.

No structural impairments to growth outlook

S share price performance has been horrible over the past few months, which I think is not reflecting the strong fundamentals and growth performance of the business.

Let me start with what I believe drove the weak share price performance. The first big drop happened in the middle of March, post-4Q24 earnings. The main reason is likely due to revenue growth decelerating from 42% in 3Q24 to 38% in 4Q24. The second big drop happened just a few weeks ago after the 1Q25 revenue. For the recent drop, I think it was because of two reasons: (1) the weaker-than-guided annual recurring revenue [ARR] performance; and (2) lowered guidance to 31% FY25 growth.

I can agree that missing expectations and lowering guidance hurt the stock's near-term sentiment (which can lead to share prices falling), but I believe the extent of this drop (from ~$30 to ~$18 today) is too much.

I believe the market is overly focused on the near-term performance and is missing out on the long-term growth outlook. The two main reasons for the weak near-term growth are macro headwinds and changes in go-to-market strategy. Regarding macro headwinds, it is difficult to estimate when things will get better, but my stance is that they will recover eventually, just like all previous macro downcycles. When things get better, I expect S to see strong acceleration as S benefits from the pent-up demand that is being pushed out. The important thing is that there are no structural impairments to the demand for cybersecurity. In fact, there is an increasing focus on cybersecurity, especially with AI adoption and the various major underlying trends. If we look across the board, major cybersecurity peers are all seeing very healthy demand levels.

“Worries about AI-based attacks are also driving increased security adoption in organizations. In one presentation, an Akamai senior vice president noted that his company had seen a 48% increase in web attacks over the previous year, with nearly 30% targeting organizations’ APIs.” CIO.com We have the technology platform, the content, the partners, the customers and the native data gravity to transform the SIEM market. And it's happening right now. Outside of our cloud, identity, and next-gen SIEM hyper growth businesses, new platform innovation areas are quickly taking flight. Demand for each of these products is exceeding our expectations, driven by both the innovative nature of our technology, but also secular consolidation market factors and frustration with legacy incumbents. CRWD 1Q25 earnings In short, demand is robust, and my expectation is that we will continue to see it be that way for the next many quarters. With this backdrop, we're pleased with our strong Q3 results. PANW 3Q24 earnings

Another factor that suggests strong demand is the robust pricing environment (i.e., customers are willing to pay more), and this was a consistent theme called out by peers as well:

Year-over-year, gross margin improved 4 percentage points. We're benefiting from scale efficiencies and strong platform unit economics. Our best-in-class gross margin also indicates healthy pricing and the success of our value-added approach. Company 1Q25 earnings Record subscription gross margin of 80% increased 32 basis points over the prior year, driven by investments in data center and workload optimization and a consistent pricing environment. CRWD 1Q25 earnings Now, in most of our advanced services and firewalls, and I'm making a broad statement here, so we've increased prices from 20% of the cost of firewalls as a sub to 30%. Palo Alto Networks was able to raise prices as noted in 3Q24

To sum up the point on macro weighing down on growth, I would also like to mention that despite the macro headwinds, S continues to grow revenue at a very healthy level (40% on top of 70% in 1Q24 and >100% in the past four years). Assuming macro headwinds ease, it is very likely that growth can sustain itself, at least at this level, for the foreseeable future.

Now, as for the change in go-to-market strategy, I think the change makes a lot of sense. My understanding is that this is a big change with a lot of underlying mechanics that need to be changed (data processes, new renewal process, no sales training, etc.). Naturally, this is going to cause disruptions to growth.

One of the key changes is to allocate more resources toward specialized sales (given the success of emerging solutions) as opposed to core, broad-based endpoint deals, and I am very supportive of this allocation. Emerging solutions have seen very strong demand (they contributed 40% of bookings in 1Q25, which was a record high); in particular, Singularity Data Lake continued to grow by triple digits (Singularity Data Lake managed to win a contract from Splunk, as noted in the 1Q25 earnings call). With more sales reps in place to address the strong demand, I expect S to report stronger growth from emerging solutions (which should continue to support topline growth).

Another thing to touch on that I believe will help S accelerate growth eventually is Purple AI. This product could be a game changer as it takes automation (more details in this link) in cybersecurity to the next level. It has already demonstrated impressive productivity gains, with management mentioning that early users of Purple AI reported an 80% improvement in response times for incidents, threat hunting, and investigations. Since its release, Purple AI has already helped S win share from competitors, with a rapidly expanding pipeline (as per 1Q25 earnings).

Valuation

Based on my research and analysis, my target price for S is ~$31.

Overall, I still think the medium-to-long-term growth potential for S remains very attractive. As for the near-term outlook, I do think that management may be overly conservative. Historically, management has guided very conservatively. Over the past 11 quarters, S beat 10 out of their 11 quarterly guidance by a huge margin on average (~5.3% on average). This, combined with management's positive qualitative comment that they are expecting a stronger 2H25 (due to the new product ramp) and improving pipeline and conversion rates (from the new go-to-market change), makes me believe that S could outperform guidance again. To reflect this in my model, I modeled FY25 to grow 500 bps above management guidance (35% growth) and that this softer growth rate will go on for another year (FY26), assuming that macro pressure will stay on for 1 more year. Post-this period, I expect growth to accelerate back to 40% as all the headwinds are gone.

In my base case, I am not assuming any change in multiples, as the market may continue to stay conservative in re-rating the stock since growth of 40% is still below FY24 levels. That said, even with this upgrade, the upside is attractive enough and is not far-fetched given that S traded at ~$31 just a few months ago.

Risk

Organic net new ARR growth has slowed to a new low of -10% in 1Q25. This is a continuous step-down from the 12% and 3% growth seen in 3Q24 and 4Q24. Although there are justifiable reasons for this (macro headwinds and change in go-to-market strategy), if this metric continues to decline in the coming quarters at an accelerating pace, it might lead to the market further discounting the stock as it implies revenue growth may continue to decelerate.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for S despite the recent stock price plunge. While the near-term growth outlook is clouded by macro headwinds and go-to-market changes, I believe these are temporary headwinds. The fact is that demand for cybersecurity remains strong, the reallocation of sales reps should help drive emerging solutions growth, and Purple AI is seeing strong pipeline growth. The risk to this thesis lies in the continued decline of organic net new ARR, which could further pressure the stock price in the near term.