strickke

In 1970, the Grateful Dead released the song Truckin’, with the famous lyric, Lately it occurs to me, What a long, strange trip it's been, and is a perfect description of the recent history of Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX). I have been a shareholder since 2018, and this is my 11th SA article reviewing SWX. What started as an investment in a growing natural gas utility, coupled with FERC-regulated gas storage and pipelines, and a utility construction firm, morphed into a battle between a corporate raider and management. SWX strategic direction is now as a pure play natural gas local distribution company LDC, with the most likely outcome being an acquisition sometime down the road.

Background

Southwest Gas Holdings is the largest LDC serving Arizona and Nevada, in addition to a small sliver of California. Arizona and Nevada are strong population growth states for the US, offering an underlying customer growth profile for SWX which is the envy of their industry. When I first purchased SWX, the utility was adding 31,000 new customers a year, and that number is now 40,000 new hookups annually. According to the latest Investor’s Presentation, SWX services 2.226 million customers, 54% are in Arizona, 37% in Nevada, and 9% in California. While a 1.8% annual customer growth rate seems rather puny, according to the American Gas Association, a gas utility trade group, the US average LDC customer growth in 2022 was 0.88%, and the 40,000 new SWX customers represented 6% of all new natural gas customers across the US. SWX service territory has been a hot bed of economic growth for much of the past half decade, with Arizona 5-Year Real GDP CAGR (2018 – 2023) 70% higher than the national average and Nevada generating Real GDP growth 30% higher than the national average, according to the IP. Investors should expect the dual drivers of population growth and real GDP growth above national averages to continue for the intermediate future.

In Oct 2021, Southwest Gas Holdings announced the purchase of Questar natural gas infrastructure from a restructuring Dominion Energy (D), including major FERC-regulated pipelines and storage facilities, renaming it Mountain West Pipeline. SWX purchased an essential Rocky Mountain energy hub, providing transportation and underground storage services in Utah, Wyoming, and Colorado, supported by a history of long-term contracts. The price was a steep $1.56 billion. While Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) offered $1.3 billion for the same assets but withdrew its proposal based of increased government scrutiny, the higher profitability of FERC-regulated assets coupled with their highly contracted history appeared to offer SWX interesting expansion beyond a local gas utility.

In late Oct 2021, equity investor and corporate raider Carl Icahn entered the picture. Not so fast, he said, as he amassed a sizeable position in Southwest Gas Holdings. Icahn demanded SWX sells Mountain West and its utility Construction firm, Centuri Holdings, along with a CEO and Board overhaul. Icahn Enterprises (IEP) currently owns 15% of SWX, or 11.02 million shares, valued at ~$824 million and SWX is IEP's third largest investment. Icahn has persevered; SWX sold the Mountain West Pipeline (at a mystifying ~$200 million loss), partially spun off Centuri Holdings (CTRI) via an IPO last April, and have new chair dwellers in the corner executive offices and in most Board seats.

Current Configuration

Southwest Gas Holdings is a pure play, local gas distribution company which owns 72.1 million shares, or 82%, of Centuri Holdings (IEP owns 5% and the public own 13%). According to 8-K filings of 2/28/24, SWX has $4.72 billion in regulated rate base assets - $2.61 billion in AZ, or 54%, $1.70 billion in NV, or 35%, and $0.43 billion in CA, or 9%. The Feb filing also revealed the current Allowed ROE by state with AZ at 9.30%, NV at 9.40%, and CA at 11.16%. According to Regulatory Research Associates RRA, a service of S&P Global (SPGI), the national average Allowed ROE for natural gas utilities has been below the Allowed ROE for electric utilities over the past 15 years but could be making a reversal. RRA reports the average Allowed ROE for the year 2023, at 9.64% for gas utilities and 9.60% for electric utilities. The important investor note is both Arizona and Nevada, comprising the majority of SWX regulated assets, offer below average utility profitability compared to SWX peers.

Arizona and Nevada do not rate high on RRA’s proprietary rating of state utility regulation environment. For over 30 years, RRA has offered a rating for utility regulatory oversight, and the latest public publishing of the list is as of Dec 2022 and is offered in a recap of the Gabelli Utilities Fund (GABUX). The listing provides an easy and effective means of comparing the complex regulatory environment and the financial impact of each state. As the gatekeepers of utility profitability, it should be a critical due diligence task to evaluate the financial support offered by each state’s regulators. Overall, I recommend investors focus on utilities operating in states with the best regulatory environments, those rated as Average/1 and higher.

RRA State Regulatory Environments Ratings Dec 2022 (gabelli.com)

As shown above, as of Dec 2022, Arizona was rated as the lowest in regulatory oversight with a Below Average/3 rating, and Nevada was rated as Average/2 rating. In reviewing my saved RRA ratings, Arizona was rated as unfavorable as far back as 2006 but was temporarily upgraded to Average/3 in 2017 and 2020 listings, only to fall back to the lowest rating with the Dec 2022 rating list. In recap, Arizona has not been among the best states for utility profitability and Nevada is only considered as Average for regulatory oversight – neither could be considered as ringing endorsements by RRA.

Interestingly, in an April 2022 SEC filing by Icahn concerning his tender offer to purchase additional shares of SWX, it was noted that SWX under earned their already low Allowed ROE. According to the Icahn filing, in 2020, SWX earned 7.5% ROE and in 2021 earned 7.8% ROE, vastly underperforming their Allowed ROE of between 9.3% and 9.4%.

Current Valuation

With the separation of Centuri Holdings from Southwest Gas Holdings, investors have an easier task in evaluating the pure play LDC. In Oct 2021, Icahn valued CTRI at $30 a share and the LDC at $53 a share, for a total sum of the parts of $83. Post CTRI separation, SWX has retained one share of CTRI for every share outstanding. SWX is currently trading at $73.50 and CTRI at $25.50, creating a value for the gas utility of $48.00. SWX could be considered as much as $10 undervalued, based on a sum of the parts calculation offered by Icahn.

The retention of the majority of Centuri Holdings shares allows Southwest Gas Holdings to methodically reduce its investment by periodically selling CTRI shares in lockstep with funding future capital investments. In addition, the separation makes an acquisition of the pure play LDC much easier and less cumbersome. I believe Icahn’s exit strategy will be an acquisition of the LDC following a shareholder distribution of all remaining CTRI shares owned by SWX.

Right next door to SWX is New Mexico Gas, the LDC for the state of New Mexico, and is owned by Canadian utility Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF). New Mexico Gas was purchased as part of EMRAF’s acquisition of Tampa Electric in 2016. Rumors are the EMRAF is looking to divest New Mexico Gas and has initiated a strategic sale review and could set the stage and valuation parameters for an “exit via acquisition” strategy for Icahn. Interestingly, according to RRA, New Mexico is almost as poor a regulatory operating environment as Arizona. SWX shareholders should be aware of any actions by neighboring Emera as it relates to SWX valuation.

As a pure play LDC, Southwest Gas Holdings is lackluster at best. The advantages of population and economic growth are offset by SWX almost un-investable regulatory environment. The current dividend yield of 3.3% is both average for peer gas utilities and unexciting, and the dividend has been stagnant for the past few years as the corporate raider battle raged on. Over the next few months, I am giving serious consideration to selling my SWX holdings, banking my profits, and moving on.

As Jerry Garcia sang over 54 years ago, Southwest Gas Holdings has offered shareholders a long, strange trip, and it isn’t over yet.