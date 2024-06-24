Melpomenem

Investment Thesis

Pagaya (NASDAQ:PGY) has had a rough year, with shares down 28% as concerns over its mounting losses and insatiable capital needs weighed on the ticker. However, management has recently laid out a plan to achieve breakeven (on a net cash flow basis) by early 2025. We scrutinized this strategy and concluded that the path toward profitability would be challenging, potentially requiring a trade-off with growth. Nonetheless, if successful, this pivot could be a major boost for PGY's shares by directly addressing the market's doubts about its business model.

Business Profile

As the threat from fintechs rose in the early 2010s, traditional banking institutions embraced digitalization, narrowing the tech gap, and by extension, the disruptive nature of new market entrants. PGY, which was founded in 2016, is a prime example of these dynamics.

PGY's core product is a software platform that automates credit decisions for loan applications. It probably was designed for a Software as a Service 'SaaS' business model, but given the strides made by traditional banks in terms of leveraging AI and big data analytics in loan application processing, a SaaS module wasn't viable as a business model. This likely forced PGY into an awkward hybrid model, combining elements of a software company and an investment bank, inheriting the shortcomings of both industries and the advantages of neither.

PGY found a place between banks who originate loans and institutional investors who purchase these assets. The company uses its propriety software to sift through millions of loan applications initially rejected by its banking partners, providing a 'second look' at these applications, and underwriting those that match its investors' investment profile. How many loans does it find? between 1% - 2% of total loans passed by its partners. Here is how it works according to PGY's presentation

Step 1: Consumers submit applications to their preferred lending institution Step 2 Our partners send the application to our network via API plug-in Step 3: Pagaya leverages its technology and network to deliver a recommendation in real time Step 4 Pagaya facilitates the funding and placement of assets with long-term institutional investors

Implications of Pagaya's Unique Business Model

PGY's hybrid business model carries unique characteristics with important financial implications. Unlike a typical SaaS company, PGY's model doesn't benefit from economies of scale as revenue increases. This is because their fee revenue is non-recurring and, along with their costs, is directly tied to the volume of loans originated. For example, PGY pays its banking partners for originated loans and servicing fees on loans sold to investors. These variable expenses increase in tandem with loan volumes (which PGY refers to as Network Volume). This explains why, despite scaling revenue, gross margins have remained relatively flat, as shown in the table below

Q1 2024 2023 2022 2021 Revenue from fees $237,004 $772,814 $685,414 $445,866 Production costs $144,881 $508,944 $451,084 $232,324 Gross Profit $92,123 $263,870 $234,330 $213,542 Gross Margins 39% 34% 34% 48% Click to enlarge

Secondly, PGY's growth is highly capital-intensive. This is primarily due to the substantial upfront costs required to onboard new banking partners and integrate their systems with PGY's platform. Establishing these connections requires a dedicated team spanning legal, IT, finance, and management to ensure regulatory compliance and financial alignment. Thus, PGY's R&D and SG&A expenses surge during periods of rapid revenue growth, even as revenue from newly onboarded customers gradually ramps up.

PGY's Disadvantage

The primary challenge facing PGY is its escalating capital needs. After the 2008 financial crisis, regulators passed laws that mandate that loan originators retain 5% of the loans they issue. This 'skin in the game' requirement aims to align loan originators with their customers to encourage transparency. However, for PGY, this translates to holding a growing portion of sub-prime loans on its balance sheet, leading to increased debt. Last year, PFY incurred an impairment charge of $134 million on its $812 million loan portfolio, partly because interest rates increased, but also because of deliquesces and bad debt write-offs. In Q1, 2024, loan impairments were $27 million on a $1.036 billion loan portfolio. These impairment charges are the reason why PGY pays a 13% interest on its loan despite putting its investment portfolio (mostly sub-prime loans it retains after origination) as collateral.

What makes things worse is PGY's limited access to capital. Unlike traditional banks, which benefit from low-cost customer deposits, PGY relies exclusively on borrowing and equity financing. This dependence has led to consistent cash outflows and increasing debt, casting a shadow over its business model, as mirrored in the company's stock price.

The Opportunity

PGY's potential lies in its ability to expand margins enough to cover both the Risk Retention requirement and capital needed for growth. The company has recently implemented multiple layoffs and communicated to stakeholders its plans to focus on high-margined loans. The most interesting part of management's strategy is 'optimizing capital efficiency' which entails finding legal ways to lower Risk Retention requirements to 2% - 3% versus the mandated 5%.

However, the math doesn't quite add up. The company projects a network volume between $9 billion and $10.5 billion in 2024. This translates to a revenue between $900 million to $1.05 billion, based on a historical take rate (revenue as a percentage of network volume) of approximately 10%. Gross profit margins have hovered between 34% and 39%. Using these estimates, we forecast Fee Revenue Less Production Cost 'FRLPC' between $306 million and $409 million. Even if we assume that PGY succeeds in lowering Risk Retention to 2% - 3%, this translates to a capital requirement of $180 - $315 million, leaving a narrow margin of error, not to mention capital requirements to fund operating expenses.

Valuation and Comparison to Peers

Upstart (UPST), Affirm (AFRM), and LendingClub (LC) are PGY's closest peers, sharing a similar AI-driven approach to connecting lenders with investors but without the benefits of a SaaS module or access to cheap capital of a depository institution.

All four companies have seen their share prices decline this year. From a valuation perspective, LendingClub has the highest Quant Score partly because it is the only company that is profitable on a GAAP basis, with a Forward PE ratio of 28x. On the other hand, LC has been struggling to maintain growth, with forward revenue expected to decline by 10% this year.

Upstart has the least compelling valuation, despite its shares declining 47% this year. Shares have been on a downward trajectory since its AI algorithms cracked and started producing erroneous loan default estimates as consumer behavior changed subsequent to the fed rate hikes and capital market disruptions in 2022, a risk it shares with other AI lending firms.

Affirm has seen its 'buy now, pay later' model come under pressure due to increased regulatory scrutiny. It is still growing fast, but shares are down significantly this year. The Consumer Protection Bureau raised concerns over the BNPL market, and in 2022 announced plans to regulate the market, and these plans came to fruition last month after the consumer watchdog issued new rules that bring BNPL loan originators under its regulatory scope. In recent years, PGY has been expanding its exposure to the BNPL market. In Q1 2024, PGY added Elavon, a major BNPL payment provider, to its partner network.

Summary

PGY presents a compelling yet risky investment opportunity. Although its impressive growth has become more enticing with its recent share price drop, concerns about its reliance on debt financing, high impairment charges, scalability challenges, and business model vulnerabilities exposed by the fallout of its peers are risks that can't be ignored. Management's strategy to achieve cash flow breakeven by early 2025 offers a potential stock rebound, but digging deeper into PGY's business model, we see many execution-related factors that could go wrong.

