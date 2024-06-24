Perawit Boonchu/iStock via Getty Images

Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) is a vertically integrated niche real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4 unit residential rental and small commercial properties.

The company operates through a nationwide network of some 2K independent mortgage brokers, which is a main plank of its competitive advantage. This network has been built over their 20 years in business.

The company has a long history of securitizing most of these loans and warehouse facilities that provide them with a cheap cost of capital. The company makes money through:

NIM net interest income (the interest income minus interest expense on debt used to fund the loans).

Gain on Sale of Loans.

Upfront Loan Origination Fees.

Unrealized Gains/Losses on Fair Value Loans, accounting for some loans at fair value, recognizing unrealized gains/losses based on market value changes.

Other Income from activities like loan servicing fees and income from real estate-owned properties.

The company acquires loans through its mortgage broker network and then (10-K):

We typically finance our new loan originations using warehouse facilities. Once we have originated between approximately $175 million and $300 million in new loans, we securitize the loans through a real estate mortgage investment conduit, or REMIC, structure and issue the bonds to third parties through individual trust vehicles... Proceeds from the issuance of the securities are then used to pay down the balances on our warehouse facilities. As of December 31, 2023, we had successfully executed thirty-one securitizations of our investor real estate loans, issuing $6.4 billion in principal amount of securities

These REMICs (10-K):

The U.S. GAAP treatment considers each REMIC as a variable interest entity that is required to be consolidated in our financial statements, accounting for the securitization as a secured borrowing. Under IRS rules, the REMICs require sale treatment where we are required to either recognize taxable income or loss to the extent the fair market value of the REMICs is greater than or less than our cost basis, the payment of which creates either a deferred tax asset or a deferred tax liability.

The company also borrows, like the $215M term loan concluded in March 2022 at 7.125%. It should be noted that Velocity retains the credit risk from these securitizations on its balance sheet, aligning interests with investors so that they originate high-quality loans.

Growth

Here are the main growth drivers:

Further Penetration of its existing (2K) mortgage broker network

Expanding its network with new mortgage brokers

Developing new products

Acquiring portfolios of loan and strategically-aligned businesses

Loan production

Growth materializes in origination volumes, which rose nearly 75% in Q1:

Basically, the company is benefiting a bit from bank problems, as these are hobbled by losses in their bond and commercial real estate portfolios. Despite Q1 usually being soft, the sequential growth was 7.5% nevertheless.

Loan portfolio

Funding

Basically, the company makes money by financing itself cheaper than the interest income it receives on the loans. The company has three main ways of funding:

Warehouse facilities, a short-term solution at a higher cost

Securitization, packaging loans at regular intervals (roughly 4x a year), by far the most important source of funding

Corporate debt, the company issues debt with some regularity.

The company placed $75M in new corporate debt (a 5-year senior note at 9.875%) and executed two securitizations, one in January ($210M) and the second in April ($295M) and had $35M in cash at the end of Q1 and access to another $44M in available liquidity not related to collateral.

Securitization

The company periodically pools loans into securitization trusts, which are structured into different classes or tranches of mortgage-backed securities or bonds with varying principal balances, coupons, maturities, and credit ratings.

The trusts often include credit enhancement features like subordination, over-collateralization, and excess spread to increase protection for the senior tranches held by investors.

Velocity then sells these securitization bonds/securities primarily to institutional investors and (our emphasis)...

"...Velocity retains the credit risk from its securitizations on balance sheet, which creates a strong alignment with investors that we produce only high-quality loans and maintain our best-in-class loss mitigation strategies," said Jeff Taylor, Executive Vice President of Capital Markets.

Securitizing the loans allows Velocity to access term financing at fixed interest rates through the bond market to fund a major portion of its loan portfolio.

NIM (Net Interest Margin)

The NIM can be approached as the portfolio yield/cost of funds or:

(Interest Income from Loan Portfolio - Interest on Securitizations/Debt) / Average Total Loan Portfolio Balance.

They exclude corporate debt, so on the funding side we find the warehouse facilities (typically shorter duration) and the securitizations, while the interest income from the loan portfolio is what generates the income.

NPLs (Non-Performing Loans)

One might think that an NLP of 10.1% of HFI, Held-For-Investment loan portfolio is a scary figure, however (Q1 CC):

[O]ver 95% of our nonperforming loans are resolved by either paying off or paying current, less than 5% ever even make it to foreclosure of the REO process.

The company also consistently manages to resolve these with gains over the carrying value that Velocity can recover when resolving and selling non-performing loans, either through borrower payoffs, foreclosures, or sales of real-estate-owned properties.

There is of course no guarantee that they will always be able to do that, but it makes the 10% NPL figure much less of a big deal. They also make CECL (Current Expected Credit Losses) reservations for bad loans (totaling $5.2M in Q1/24).

This helps with longer-dated NPLs as loans remain non-performing for longer periods, and the reserves set aside for them increase, lowering the carrying value. When Velocity then resolves these seasoned NPLs, even at modest pricing, it can result in gains compared to the written-down values. Favorable housing market conditions also provide a tailwind here.

Finances

Revenue growth hasn't been under 50% in 5 quarters and the growth + some expansion in the NIM and some operational leverage in the past 5 quarters as well:

The combination of these has produced a nice rise in earnings:

The company has a healthy balance sheet. The book value at market value is also quite a bit higher than that based on historical cost, and this value will likely be realized gradually going forward:

The main adjustments are the result of:

Marking assets (receivables, inventory, PP&E, intangibles) and liabilities to fair market values.

Adjusting for contingent liabilities, deferred taxes, and off-balance sheet items.

These adjustments come in handy as the company's price-to-book value, at 1.33x, is slightly above industry levels but the adjustments (as well as the rapid earnings growth) justify this.

Cash flow is consistently positive (apart from the start of the pandemic):

Outlook

The figure below is actually very handy as it provides the key business drivers

These also enable the identification of some key risks:

Property values; a decline would not be good for the company as it increases defaults, reduces asset quality (and foreclosure value), and reduces demand for loans. But this doesn't look like it's on the cards in the near future.

Interest rates; a decline is more likely and that is likely to benefit the company as it has a more immediate effect on funding costs, so NIM is likely to expand at least a little. It's also likely to increase the demand for loans but also increase the fair value of the securitization debt.

The securitization market is a tailwind for the company at the moment

Valuation

The shares trade around 10x earnings and a little over 3x sales and 1.3x book value, which all seem modest in light of the company's considerable earnings growth.

Conclusion

We don't see any immediate changes in the drivers of financial results at Velocity, be it interest rate, the housing market, or the securitization market. If anything, interest rates could still decline, producing a mild tailwind. Given the modest valuation metrics, we rate the shares as a buy at $18.