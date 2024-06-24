Yiren Digital: Now A Buy With Strong Results And New Catalyst (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 24, 2024 9:08 AM ETYiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) Stock
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • YRD's Q1 2024 results were good, as the company's pace of revenue and EBITDA growth for the recent quarter was faster than that for Q4 2023.
  • Yiren Digital's prior dividend payout happened in 2018, and a potential re-initiation of dividends will most probably be a major catalyst.
  • I have become bullish on YRD, considering its solid first quarter performance and the presence of a potential re-rating catalyst.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »

3D Gold Chinese coin set at different rotation angles. Ancient Chinese money. Golden asian coins with hole. All rotation view. Cartoon creative design icon isolated on white background. 3D Rendering

spfdigital

Elevator Pitch

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) shares are rated as a Buy.

I previously wrote about Yiren Digital's shareholder return and the change in the company's revenue mix in my December 11, 2023 initiation piece.

My latest update looks

Consumption and lifestyle and others. We provide a diverse array of non-financial products and services tailored to meet various consumer needs and address additional service demands through Yixianghua and Yiren Select, all with the goal of enhancing the customer experience. Our offerings span multiple sectors, including membership upgraded services, 3C products (computers, consumer electronics, and communication devices), and healthcare products and services. (Source: YRD's FY 2023 20-F Filing)

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
11.92K Followers

The Value Pendulum is an Asian equity market specialist with over a decade of experience on both the buy and sell sides.

He is the author of the investing group Asia Value & Moat Stocks, providing ideas for value investors seeking investment opportunities listed in Asia, with a particular focus on the Hong Kong market. He hunts for deep value balance sheet bargains and wide moat stocks and provides a range of watch lists with monthly updates within his investing group.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About YRD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YRD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
YRD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News