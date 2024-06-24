spfdigital

Elevator Pitch

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) shares are rated as a Buy.

I previously wrote about Yiren Digital's shareholder return and the change in the company's revenue mix in my December 11, 2023 initiation piece.

My latest update looks at YRD's recently announced quarterly financial results, the company's financial prospects, and the stock's potential re-rating catalyst. Yiren Digital's top-line growth accelerated in Q1 2024, and the company expects its full-year top line to increase by a significant +28.7%. An initiation of dividend payouts for Yiren Digital will be a key catalyst to re-rate its share price and valuations. Taking into account the above-mentioned factors, I upgrade my rating for YRD from a Hold to a Buy.

YRD's Revenue And EBITDA Growth Accelerated In Latest Quarter

Yiren Digital released the company's most recent Q1 2024 results announcement on June 21 before the market opened. The company registered a relatively faster pace of top line and EBITDA expansion in the first quarter of this year as compared to the preceding quarter (Q4 2023).

Revenue for YRD grew by +39.7% YoY to RMB1,378 million in Q1 2024. This was better than the +17.1% YoY top-line increase that the company reported for Q4 2023.

The company's normalized EBITDA rose by +10.0% YoY to RMB593 million for the latest quarter. In contrast, Yiren's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA expanded by a relatively more modest +6.2% YoY in the final quarter of the previous year. Also, net profit for YRD grew by a significant +35.3% YoY to RMB486 million.

YRD's good financial performance for Q1 2024 was driven by the substantial increase in revenue for both its core financial services business and its fast-growing consumption & lifestyle business.

The Financial Services Business' Key Fee Revenue Sources

Yiren Digital's core financial services business saw its revenue jump by +52.5% YoY to RMB738 million in the first quarter of the current year. At its Q1 2024 results briefing, YRD highlighted that the "strong demand" for its "revolving loan products" was the main factor contributing to the surge in top line generated by its financial services business.

A Brief Description Of Yiren Digital's Consumption & Lifestyle Business:

Consumption and lifestyle and others. We provide a diverse array of non-financial products and services tailored to meet various consumer needs and address additional service demands through Yixianghua and Yiren Select, all with the goal of enhancing the customer experience. Our offerings span multiple sectors, including membership upgraded services, 3C products (computers, consumer electronics, and communication devices), and healthcare products and services. (Source: YRD's FY 2023 20-F Filing)

On the other hand, the revenue derived by YRD's consumption & lifestyle business went up by +68.3% YoY to RMB515.0 million for Q1 2024. In its first quarter results announcement, Yiren Digital indicated that its consumption & lifestyle business has benefited from the "growth in gross merchandise volume generated through our e-commerce platform, as the service and product penetration grows."

In a nutshell, Yiren Digital delivered a good set of results for the recent quarter, as evidenced by the company's revenue and EBITDA growth acceleration. Specifically, the company's financial services and consumption & lifestyle businesses performed very well in the latest quarter.

Yiren Digital's Top-Line Outlook Is Favorable

I have a positive opinion of YRD's revenue prospects, taking into consideration the company's comments regarding full-year top-line growth expectations.

YRD is optimistic about the company's full-year top-line performance. In response to a question on its FY 2024 revenue guidance at its Q1 2024 earnings call, Yiren Digital emphasized that "we have the confidence in our business to have the (revenue) contribution for the whole year." Earlier, Yiren Digital had guided that its top line will grow by +28.7% YoY to RMB6.3 billion in full-year fiscal 2024 (mid-point of guidance).

YRD's Overseas Growth Strategy At A Glance

The company's growth in overseas or international markets outside of Mainland China is expected to be a major revenue expansion driver. YRD shared at the company's first quarter earnings briefing that its "overseas loan volume" for full-year FY 2024 could be "5 times to 6 times" higher vis-a-vis FY 2023. Notably, Yiren Digital's overseas business witnessed a +60% YoY jump in loan volume in Q1 2024.

In other words, YRD's favorable revenue prospects for the full year are supported by the company's positive growth momentum in overseas markets like Southeast Asia.

Dividend Initiation Could Be A Potential Catalyst

There is a key potential re-rating catalyst for Yiren Digital that is worth watching.

The potential catalyst is the re-initiation of dividends, as YRD previously distributed dividends in 2018. At its most recent Q1 2024 earnings call, YRD stressed that "we understand the importance of this issue (dividends)", and the company mentioned that it is "evaluating this issue."

Analysts noted at the company's latest first quarter results briefing that some of Yiren Digital's fintech peers have begun to distribute substantial amounts of dividends. One example is Lufax (LU) which recently proposed a dividend equivalent to 49.3% of its market capitalization in March. As such, there is pressure on YRD to distribute dividends like what certain of its peers have done.

Yiren Digital allocated $2.1 million of capital to share repurchases in Q1 2024, and this translates into an annualized buyback yield of 2%. YRD's potential shareholder yield (dividends and buybacks divided by market capitalization) will be more enticing, assuming that the company is willing to initiate dividends in the future.

Key Risk Factors

Investors should consider two key risks when they assess Yiren Digital as a potential investment candidate.

Firstly, YRD's actual financial performance could possibly fall short of expectations, assuming that economies in the company's key markets like China and Southeast Asia grow slower.

Secondly, a more modest pace of share repurchases for the future and a failure to initiate dividend distributions will most likely leave investors disappointed.

Concluding Thoughts

A Buy rating is awarded to Yiren Digital. YRD's Q1 results were good, and the company's full-year revenue outlook is positive. There is a potential catalyst for Yiren Digital in the form of dividend initiation. YRD is now trading at a depressed 1.5 times trailing P/E based on S&P Capital IQ valuation data. It will be reasonable to think that Yiren Digital's P/E multiple can expand, if its FY 2024 top line grows strongly as per its guidance and it initiates dividend payments.