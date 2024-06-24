tang90246/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR), owner of the Coach, Kate Spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman brands, has been stuck in no man's land ever since the company announced its plans to acquire Capri Holdings (CPRI).

There's been quite a few interesting developments with the acquisition, as well as with Tapestry's existing brands. So, it's time to give our updated thoughts.

Revisiting The Capri Acquisition Announcement

I started covering Tapestry back in June of last year. That was before the acquisition was announced. In the article, I dived into each of the company's brands and explained why Tapestry belongs to the high-end fashion group.

I showed that Tapestry was a top performer within that group, yet it wasn't the highest valued.

Also in June, I published an article calling Capri Holdings a value trap but named it a likely takeover target. It turns out that both articles collided, as a few weeks later, the acquisition was announced.

Looking at the graph, you can pinpoint the day of the announcement, and get a good grasp of what the market thought of it. Considering the companies' respective market caps at the time, the stock swings reflected almost a 1-for-1 value transfer from Tapestry shareholders to Capri's.

As I have written multiple times, Capri is a distressed asset, and buying it at such a huge premium over the market price seemed to me like a value-destructive move of a considerable magnitude.

All that belongs to the past, let's see how things developed.

FTC Swoops In With A Surprising Lawsuit (And Saves The Day?)

Over the past several years, it appears that the FTC's activity increased by some levels. As investors, we're accustomed to hearing about new cases almost on a weekly basis. However, I think that it's safe to say not too many people were expecting the FTC to make a move against two small high-end apparel companies merging.

After all, they are not selling anything essential, competition in this industry is as high as any, and the FTC already has enough on its plate. Well, there are surprises in life.

Following a probe process that took several months, the FTC filed an official lawsuit to block Capri Holdings' $8.5 billion sale to Tapestry, claiming the deal would eliminate competition between the companies' respective brands.

Here's what the market has to say about the potential block:

In essence, the market finds the deal so bad for Tapestry, that Capri is now trading at a valuation that's lower than where it traded before the announcement, even though there's at least some chance the deal goes through.

Personally, I think the FTC's case isn't strong, and we already know Tapestry plans to fight it in court. However, I'm not sure Tapestry's shareholders have anything to gain in the scenario the deal goes through. That is, as long as the deal remains priced at $8.5 billion.

Setting the deal aside for a moment, let's take a look at Tapestry's results.

Tapestry's Results Are Nothing To Brag About, Either

In the first quarter of 2024 (fiscal Q3), net sales for Tapestry declined by 2%. Gross margins improved by 190 bps, resulting in a slight increase in gross profit, from $1.10 billion in the prior year period to $1.11 billion. Operating margins declined by 130 bps, and profit margins declined by 300 bps, resulting in an EPS decline of 25%.

Tapestry Investor Presentation

On a segment basis, the only positive performer in terms of sales was Coach (as usual), which grew by 2%, while Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman declined by 5% and 17%, respectively,

Looking at operating income, both Coach and Kate Spade improved Y/Y, although very slightly.

Tapestry Investor Presentation

On a geographic basis, Europe and Other Asia were notable outliers, growing in the mid-teens while the rest of the regions were essentially flat or slightly down. Unfortunately, both Europe and Other Asia represent less than 20% of the company's sales.

It's worth acknowledging that the entire apparel sector is going through a rough period, especially in the high-end cohorts where Tapestry participates.

We're seeing similar numbers from much more successful players, including luxury empires like LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF), Ralph Lauren (RL), PVH Corp. (PVH), and more.

The difference is that at least some of them, are coming out of extraordinary growth years, and are still way above historical levels, whereas Tapestry's revenues in the quarter took it back to 2021 levels.

Growth Prospects & Questioning The Importance Of Valuation

According to consensus estimates, which don't take the Capri acquisition into account, Tapestry is expected to grow revenues at a low-single-digit CAGR for the foreseeable future.

To me, even that low threshold might be difficult to overcome, considering the company's history and increasing competitive pressures, which are now combined with the huge focus shift to the Capri situation.

In a vacuum, I don't see any reason whatsoever for investors to want to invest in a company that owns mediocre brands that aren't growing.

Moreover, the company's management is planning an undeniably value-destructive acquisition, especially considering they've already failed to elevate acquired brands in the past.

Now, you're stuck between two bad scenarios. Either Tapestry is going to overpay for a distressed asset in Capri, or they will stay with the three underwhelming assets that they have. Either way, the company will have to spend resources in the form of money and management focus to deal with this situation.

This isn't really the ideal backdrop to reignite growth and success in struggling brands, a feat they haven't accomplished in much more convenient opportunities in the past.

But of course, there's the valuation aspect.

Valuation

Tapestry is trading at 11 times LTM earnings, 10 times 2024 earnings, and 9 times 2025 earnings.

Before the pandemic, Tapestry used to trade in the 15x range. As a result, some investors and analysts believe that it is currently undervalued.

In my view, this kind of investment thesis very rarely works out, and I would never invest in a company based on such a line of thought. Still, I want to make sure those analysts understand that Tapestry isn't that undervalued compared to its peers.

Besides Ralph Lauren, which is expected to grow much faster than Tapestry, we can see that the company is trading at a similar valuation to other struggling peers. Even companies like Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF), which owns much stronger brands, trade at a similar level.

In my view, turning around a brand is extremely hard. It's much harder to turn around three lesser-known brands, which cater to a very specific cohort, and to be able to do so while fighting the FTC.

The market has a very coherent view of such struggling companies, as reflected by the low-teens multiple all of them get.

If I had Tapestry shares, I would sell them, as I see a very low probability for even market-average returns.

Conclusion

Tapestry, Inc. is going through a rough period. The company's three owned brands didn't participate in the extraordinary post-pandemic growth, but they are definitely feeling the tougher environment in the current high-end fashion market.

The company's internal problems are now joined by a legal dispute over its planned acquisition of Capri, which will at the very least take away management focus.

Furthermore, if the deal goes through, Tapestry will acquire a distressed asset for an astounding premium, and it will have to take on debt the size of its current market cap.

Considering all of that, investors will do wise to resist the low P/E multiple.

I downgrade Tapestry to a Sell.