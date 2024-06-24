ESML: Proving That Ethics Is Not A Drag In Small Caps

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF implements an environmental, social, and corporate governance strategy focused on small companies.
  • ESML is well diversified across sectors and holdings.
  • Its fundamental metrics are a bit inferior to the small cap benchmark Russell 2000, but performance since inception is significantly better.
  • ESML is lagging ESG ETFs focused on large cap companies, but it has reached its objective of investing in small caps with high ethical standards without compromising performance.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Ethics

Antoniooo/E+ via Getty Images

ESML strategy

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) started investing operations on 4/10/2018 and tracks the MSCI USA Small Cap Extended ESG Focus Index. It implements an environmental, social, and corporate governance ("ESG") investing approach. ESML has 902

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
15.56K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ESML ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ESML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ESML
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News