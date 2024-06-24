Week In Review: FutureGen Sells mAb For IBD To AbbVie In $1.7 Billion Deal

Summary

  • FutureGen Biopharm (Beijing) out-licensed global rights for its next-gen TL1A antibody, a proposed therapy for inflammatory bowel disease, to AbbVie in a $1.7 billion agreement.
  • Shanghai MabCare Therapeutics out-licensed global rights (ex-China) for its ADC targeting protein-tyrosine kinase 7 (PTK7) candidate to Day One Biopharma for $55 million upfront and $1.15 billion in milestones.
  • Decheng Capital announced plans for a $700 million global life sciences fund, its fifth life sciences vehicle.

Deals and Financings

FutureGen Biopharm (Beijing) out-licensed global rights for its next-gen TL1A antibody, a proposed therapy for inflammatory bowel disease, to AbbVie (ABBV) in a $1.7 billion agreement (see story). The candidate is in preclinical

