Introduction

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that primarily invests in residential mortgages, also known as a mREIT. The company's dividend pays an attractive yield of 12.75%. Back in March, I highlighted the company's recent issuance of an 8.875% baby bond. Since then, MFA has issued a second baby bond with a 9% coupon. Today, both baby bonds are trading at a slight premium above par. MFA Financial also has two preferred share issuances (MFA.PB, MFA.PC). I believe the preferred shares provide a compelling alternative to the higher-priced baby bonds, but one sticks out for me over the other.

MFA Financial Performance

MFA Financial utilizes short-term financing to underwrite and purchase long-term loans. Therefore, an important part of their operation is ensuring that interest income is higher than interest expense. In the first quarter, interest income grew by $44 million to nearly $177 million, led by income generated from the company's investment in residential whole loans, along with higher interest rates. Interest expenses also grew, but only by $35 million. This allowed net interest income (interest income less interest expense) to grow by $8 million to nearly $48 million.

The increasing rate environment has increased MFA Financial's cost of borrowing, but the company has also been able to increase its asset yield. Despite the interest rate headwinds, MFA Financial has managed to keep net interest spread and net interest margin rates above their first quarter 2023 levels, albeit these rates have declined in the last two quarters.

A second part of MFA Financial's profitability is determined by operating expenses and gains (or losses) on the fair value of the investments it holds. The company did experience a decline in other income, but some of that was offset by the positive performance of derivatives. The area I found a little concerning was the increase in compensation and SG&A expenses. This increased by more than 10% and contributed to pushing net income down to $23 million versus $72 million a year ago. Despite the drop, net income still covers preferred share dividends nearly three times over.

MFA Financial has a rather simple balance sheet, consisting of mostly loans on the asset side and short-term financing agreements on the balance sheet side. Higher interest rates have created dual headwinds where the price of the loans drops, forcing write-downs to the value of the loans and higher interest expenses for the company. In the first quarter, borrowing increased by $150 million, which was placed into investing in new loans. Unfortunately, the prices of those loans fluctuated downwards. This led to a slight decline in shareholder equity to $1.88 billion.

Risks to MFA Financial

MFA Financial has a few risks that investors should be aware of. First, an increase in defaults can negatively impact earnings and impair the company's ability to pay its dividends. The risk is amplified by the recent drop in the company's allowance for credit losses. MFA Financial may have to dip into earnings already to raise the allowance. The risk to earnings makes the common shares particularly vulnerable to volatility, which is why I am avoiding them.

MFA Financial's distributable earnings is another risk. The distributable earnings are barely covering the dividend. Should headwinds impair earnings, the dividend would undoubtedly be reduced. It should be noted that the company's dividend has not recovered from pre-pandemic levels and, in fact, was cut again in 2022. Despite the challenges to the dividend, I do not see it getting eliminated, which preserves the preferred dividends.

To Float or Not to Float?

The B preferred shares and C preferred shares are trading with dividend yields over 200 basis points apart. The B Series preferred shares have the higher dividend yield at 9%. This dividend is fixed until the shares are called. The C preferred shares have a 6.86% dividend yield but are scheduled to float at the end of March at three-month SOFR plus 5.345%. At today's rates and prices, a float on the C Series would mean a yield of 11.29%.

While chasing the floating yield may be tempting, I believe that investors should take what they are given in the 9% yielding Series B shares. This is because of the uncertainty regarding interest rates over the next 12 months. While the floating yield will likely rise above the Series B shares, it will take time for investors to recoup the lower income, they get over the next 9 months. Additionally, the Series B shares should trade at higher prices to reflect lower interest rates, so investors may experience gains with the Series B shares along with the 9% yield. I believe that a good time to consider the Series C preferred shares will be closer to their call date, where the first couple of floating dividends will be more certain.

Conclusion

MFA Financial continues to grow its investments in residential loans and support its net interest income despite the high interest rate environment. Despite this growth, cost pressures related to the fair value of its securities and compensation expenses, along with a lower allowance for credit losses, threaten to undermine its common dividend. After cutting its dividend in 2020 and 2022, investors should look to the Series B preferred shares for a more reliable income investment.